9 Useful and Unique Gift Ideas for Frequent Travelers – 2021 Guide

We all have that one friend whose life thrives on his travel plans. It gets really challenging for us to think of some useful and good gift ideas for such people. Here we have penned down the best travel ideas which you can give to your frequent traveler friend. We bet he is surely going to love these travel gifts and it is going to be a useful treatment for him/her.

Minimalist and useful is what you have to focus on while choosing treats for travelers. Plan something which is going to be helpful for them on their next trip. Here are some of the best travel gift ideas for frequent travelers that will help you to plan efficiently your surprise for them.

1. Passport Cover

Every traveler needs their passport more frequently than they ever need any other document. You can choose a funky and spacious passport cover that will protect your precious passport from wear and tear. With so many options online, you can get a passport cover customized with some special quotes and pictures. It is one of the best travel gift ideas which will remind them of you every time they set off on a journey. It will be one of the most useful and protective things around them.

2. Travel Pillow

A travel pillow is something one can never deny but have always missed majorly on their bumpy journeys. You can gift your traveler friend a comfortable travel pillow which will enhance their travel experience and will keep them cozy throughout their journey. Now, while buying one make sure you don’t just pick it up from a random airport kiosk. There are many options to select from your perfect travel gift. Get the cut edge edition with magnets, suction cups and now travel pillows come with Bluetooth speakers.

3. Sound Grenade

Sound grenade might sound fatal but it is nothing like that. It is one of the best ways to guard off danger and the perfect travel gift idea for a female traveler. Since you can carry pepper spray aboard a flight but you can carry a sound grenade. If one, unfortunately, lands up in a dangerous situation, use the sound grenade which is capable of making a 120-decibel noise. This is something which is a very useful and protective guard for any traveler as one can never predict the future deeds.

4. Scratch Map

Scratch Map is a very interesting travel gift that is more likely to be a checklist for travelers. It is a world map that is covered with silver or gold foil. As and when a person travels a country he/she can scratch that place on the map. It is like a fancy bucket list to maintain which can also be part of your home décor. It can be a brilliant gift idea for a frequent traveler who loves to flaunt his travel stories and accomplishments.

5. Travel Journal

A travel journal is one of the good ideas for gifts for a traveler. With time, the kind of journals available in the market has changed. You can pick a good and interesting journal in which they not only can write about their travel experiences but can attach their unforgettable memoirs of the journey. You can attach images and stuff like that to your journal to make it even more eye-catching. Maintaining a travel journal is like recording and recalling all of your memories back to life. It is a good way to revisit your incredible experience on your voyage. To give a frequent traveler a travel journal as a gift is like giving them an opportunity to relive that journey again and again.

6. Travel Organizers

What can be a better gift choice for a traveler than giving them a travel organizer? Going on trips comes with a tint of surprise and an uncertain future. One can never estimate the kind of adventure and experiences awaiting you on a journey.

Travel organizers will help you to keep all the important and required things for your journey in an organized way. It helps you to even pack your stuff in a better and efficient way. You can keep your Toiletries, shoes, chargers, power bank and all the efficient stuff in a well-organized way so that you don’t have to waste your time finding those things inside out on your trip.

Help your friend to find their luggage quicker at the airport by giving them a unique and different kind of luggage tag. You can pick out many new stylish and customizable products available online and offline stores. A unique luggage tag will help them to locate their luggage out of the pile quickly and hassle-free. It can be a good choice of gift for a traveler as they can use it endlessly and on almost every trip. You can have a leather or steel engraved kind of luggage tag which is not usually available at the market.

8. Digital Luggage Scale

At some point of time, we all have been frustrated with the fact that we can carry only a limited package onto the board with us without paying extra charges. If you have a friend who packs almost his/her entire wardrobe with them, a digital luggage scale can be the best travel gift idea for them. It will save them from all that time they waste on check-in counters with their extra luggage scenarios. Digital Luggage scales have proven to be a boon for many of us as it is very difficult to weigh accurately our luggage at home. You can order online for this extremely helpful and efficient device for your travel-freak.

9. Portable Water Purifier

Giving a portable water purifier to a friend who regularly goes treks and hiking can be a really good idea. This is a very unique travel essential that is gaining popularity amongst adventure lovers who always set themselves on unpredictable journeys. These purifiers clean water without using any chemical or battery and provide healthy, clean and drinkable water for the traveler.

You can gift any of these brilliant travel products to your dear one. We have saved the best for the last, the ultimate travel gift idea which travelers will definitely like is a travel ticket which you can book at the lowest price from EaseMyTrip and impress your travel freak.