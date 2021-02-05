Gaming Desktop vs. Gaming Laptop – Which one Should You buy in 2021

All the gamers know the struggle they can’t use the ordinary family PC for their activities. Probably, the usual computers are good for some basic games that don’t require a fast processor and good graphics. Also, gamers usually have to decide if they want a full-equipment desktop, together with a proper desk and chair, or they prefer a laptop they can move with them no matter where they are. The truth is that every choice has good and bad sides, and the decision depends only on the needs and preferences of the individual gamer who will use them.

Knowing that gaming is not the same for everyone, you have to choose your computer alone, with the features and settings that work the best for your requirements. Some gamers enjoy playing on out-of-space computers with huge monitors, and special accessories. Others prefer to play on their laptop, and then close it, pack it up in the backpack, and take their game outside the home. So, this “fight” doesn’t have a real winner, because the consumer is the one who will decide for that, based on the needs and requirements.

So, let’s see the differences between these two choices, so maybe we will help you decide what exactly do you want from your gaming computer.

Portability of the device

This difference is very obvious. The laptop is the one you can take from one place to another, and if you want a desktop anyway, then you must know that you are tied to your room, and moving can be pretty difficult, depending on the additional equipment. On websites like gamingbeasts.com, you will see a lot of recommendations for both types, so it would be easier for you to find the right model for the game you play. So, in this fight, the winner is the laptop, just because of its main characteristic that makes it different from every other powerful computer – the portability.

The price options you have

Laptops are smaller than desktops, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are cheaper. Just the opposite, in order to bring the same power and abilities to a smaller size, the manufacturers should use smaller and equally effective parts and electronics, which may come pretty more expensive than making an exceptional desktop configuration by your choice. You can’t put together the wanted parts in a laptop, and even if you can, that will cost even more. But, in most cases, the users are able to choose the features and parts by themselves, and also buy excellent headphones, speakers, special ergonomic chairs, and keyboards, and still not reach the price of the basic gaming laptop.

The performance of the machine

This is tightly related to the previous feature. If you want a laptop that will perform as a gaming desktop, then you may need to pay probably over $1,000 and the usual PC with the same performance will cost much less than that. The components are similar, but not the same. Also, desktops require advanced cooling systems, but at the same time, it’s easier for the machine to maintain the temperature all the time. On the other side is the laptop, and it may heat up and slow down the other parts because of the heat, and the cooling systems for them are also expensive and slower compared to desktop.

Customizing options for a better-personalized experience

Once again we are coming back to the most important point – the option to customize your machine following your needs. Once you visit a store, you can choose the components you want for your new gaming desktop. Also, if you need to replace or repair some of them, you can probably do it by yourself. You don’t have the same option with laptops, because they are so complicated, small, and fragile, so even if you try to open it by yourself, the chances to destroy something are big, just by watching. Playing with the electronic parts is not recommended in any case, but surely if you have some basic knowledge and a few useful tools, it would be easier for you to fix your PC than the lap-friend of yours.

You still have to buy a mouse

Laptops are maybe lightweight and portable, but they don’t have a mouse together with them. Knowing that most of the games require some mouse movements, you will anyway have to buy it. But, when assembling a desktop, then the mouse can be included in the price, or you can get it as a gift with your purchase. Also, the other accessories, like microphones and controllers can easily be installed within your PC, and of course, the ergonomic and mechanical keyboard can’t be built into your usual laptop.

Bigger monitor for detailed streaming

Surely you can buy an additional monitor to display the game and connect it to your laptop, but honestly, why do that? Gaming can be an expensive investment, so why make it even more expensive? Also, if you want a large screen, then you will anyway have to go with the desktop option because no one has ever seen a laptop bigger than 17-inch size. And as an experienced gamer, you probably know that in this case, the size matters and you can see the details and action better on bigger screens. Also, if the game allows that, you can stream multi-display actions, and if you do that on the small screen, then you won’t see anything.

As you can see, in this battle most of the points go for the team desktop. But, in order to make the right choice, you have to be aware of your needs and requirements. Also, get informed how your favorite games perform on different devices, and what screen size is the best for the streams.

We are sure you will make the right choice, the one that is most comfortable for you. So, if you need a new computer, research both options, ask for other people’s opinions, create your own, and then go to the store and invest in your bright gaming future.