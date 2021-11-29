6 Cool Vaping Gifts for Birthdays and Special Occasions

There is almost no person who does not have a vice, something he especially enjoys even when he knows that it is of no benefit to his health. For some, it is drinking coffee, for others a few glasses of their favorite alcoholic beverage in the company of friends, and for some, it is a cigarette, nicotine that invites you to regret the next cigarette again.

Given that the awareness of a healthy life is rising from year to year and that people are trying to get rid of everything that is harmful to their health, sometimes it does not go as easily as they imagined. Given that cigarettes contain nicotine, which is responsible for the feeling of “addiction”, quitting smoking can really be a problem for many.

Those who care about their health, but are not ready to completely give up that small pleasure, are increasingly opting for vaping. Vaping contains nicotine and is not without risk, but expert assessments from the United Kingdom and the United States clearly regulate that it is less harmful than smoking. However, it is believed that 95% less harmful substances are in vaping than in real tobacco. This type of nicotine consumption has become very popular around the world, but health institutions are increasingly recommending it as an alternative to classic cigarettes.

Given that the New Year holidays and the time of giving are approaching, and maybe the birthday of your best friend is near, the question arises, which gift to choose? Well, if you know that vaping is exactly what he likes, here are a few ideas.

1. Vaping oil

Each of us has a favorite taste, be it vaping, ice cream, or anything else. Make your friend happy by buying a favorite flavor or one that you think he might like. Keeping in mind that this gift is very small in size, you can combine it with your favorite sweets. Simply put everything in a decorative box and cover it with cling film. This gift will not have too much monetary value, but your friend will definitely see that you bought it carefully and chose exactly what he likes.

2. Vaping set

For someone who is thinking about consuming vaping, a great gift is a gift set that contains everything you need – a vaporizer, oil, charger. What’s good is that you can choose the color of the vaporizer. Why not choose a vaporizer in the color of his favorite T-shirt for your friend who pays attention to detail? You can find more about it if you visit vapeking.com.au.

3. A vape case

A mobile phone is not the only thing that is constant with most people. If it is a passionate vaper, we are sure that he will not leave home without this device. Because it is smaller in size, people usually keep vapes in their pockets. However, these devices are very sensitive and can cause great damage. Well, just as you protect your smartphone with a phone cover, you can do the same with a vape. Best of all, these cases look very modern so don’t worry, you’ll still look cool.

4. Batteries

You don’t want to catch your friend moody just because he forgot an extra battery for his vape. This is a very nice way to show you care about him and his needs and can be a very nice present. You can make a joke and pack it as chocolate.

5. A gift card

This is one of those gifts you will never go wrong with – a vape gift card. If you do not know enough about someone’s taste, if you are a non-smoker and do not know much about this, simply buy a gift card, think of a few words to write on it and your friend will be grateful because he will buy himself exactly what he needs.

6. Pajamas

You’re probably wondering what pajamas have to do with vaping. Well, since these “cigarettes” do not produce an unpleasant odor, there is no need to go outside to inhale any smoke, it is enough to wear your favorite pajamas and enjoy from a lying position.

Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) are battery-powered devices that people use to inhale an aerosol, which usually contains nicotine (or non-nicotine solutions), flavors, and other substances. They aim to provide a feeling similar to inhaling tobacco smoke, but without smoke. They usually look like traditional cigarettes or pens, but they can also look different. They all work in a similar way and are made of similar components. There are currently more than 460 different electronic cigarettes on the market.

E-cigarettes are often used by smokers who try to quit smoking. Several countries are considering whether to offer e-cigarettes as part of a smoking cessation treatment plan, similar to traditional quitting methods. E‑cigarettes could reduce the enormous burden associated with diseases and deaths caused by tobacco smoking if the majority of smokers switch to e‑cigarettes and if public health issues are addressed appropriately.

Final thoughts

As you can see, there are many ways to make your friend happy with such affordable gifts. When picking the present, it isn’t about the money, it is about the effort you put into when choosing.

The tobacco industry is one of the most powerful and profitable industries in the world and is like such constantly under the magnifying glass of the public. As such, the tobacco industry requires constant innovation and seeks to offer its consumers various other derivatives of tobacco itself and tobacco cigarettes, and all this is preceded by numerous market researches which they try to understand consumer habits and see their need to introduce innovative products.

There is a lot of competition in the global tobacco market because tobacco manufacturers strive to innovate every day in order to be as competitive as possible and achieve as much revenue as possible.