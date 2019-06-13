Girl Talk: In Favor Of Following Your Heart

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

My best friend works at a handmade art market in Portland. She meets a lot of interesting people when she’s sitting at her booth selling necklaces — earth mamas who share recipes for homemade toothpaste, wood carvers who claim very matter-of-factly that they were born on a different planet, chakra healers and aura seers and everyone in between. A few weeks ago, she texted me about a young hippie writer who had stopped by the market as part of his nomadic journey across the country and offered to pay for his items with “trippy treats” instead of money (I die for details like this).

“He said something really cool while we were talking,” she wrote in her message. “He said that life is about choosing paths. We all must choose a path at any given time, and there is no right or wrong path, but there is always a path with more heart. When you choose the path with more heart, life becomes easier and happier.”

I stared at her text for a moment, letting the words sink in. I thought about all the paths I’ve taken, the way I’ve drastically altered the course of my life over the past few years, the way I’ve been itching to alter it again, and damn, let me tell you: hippie kid knows what’s up.

Here’s what I know. Deep down, there is something within all of us that guides us in certain directions, nudging us toward bravery and authenticity and the pursuit of our life purpose. You can call it your heart, your gut, intuition, guardian angels, God, the universe, destiny, The Divine, fate, guiding light, spirit, soul — whatever feels right for you. For me, it’s heart, and it comes in the form of a little voice. The more I ignore this voice, the quieter is gets. The more I listen to it, the clearer it becomes. This isn’t a scary “I hear voices in my head” situation or anything like that, it’s just a faint-but-unmistakable inner voice that, when I can quiet my mind down enough to hear it, always has a very simple answer for even the most complicated questions.

A little over a year ago, as I’ve written about before, I was living in Portland, and deeply unhappy. I wanted to move to Nashville, but thanks to a combination of fear and logic and obligation, I was convinced that I needed to wait around and save more money before I could actually do it. My inner voice had one very simple answer all along: “Leave.” I heard it loud and clear, but I didn’t want to listen. The thought of picking up and moving without a clear plan terrified me. I made excuses. I dawdled. “Leave,” the voice kept saying. “Leave now.”

The more I defied my own heart’s desire, the harder life became. I couldn’t find an apartment. I got into awful fights with dear friends. I couldn’t sleep. It truly felt like every door was closed or closing. Finally, I built up the courage to listen to the voice, to change my path, and I decided to leave. And almost instantly, after I’d made my decision but had yet to act on it, doors started opening again. Everything got easier. Things suddenly stopped falling apart and started falling into place. Looking back, it’s clear that little voice was guiding me toward a path with more heart, a path toward happiness. There is no question in my mind that this is the path I was meant to be on.