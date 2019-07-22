Girls Talk About the Most Satisfying Techinques They Use To Flick Their Bean

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We’ve all got different styles

For ages we’ve joked about guys jerking it. Seriously, everyone on earth knows how to get a guy off. Sure, they have slight variations in their techniques, but it’s nothing compared to the differences there are when it comes to women pleasuring themselves.

With the myriad of wondrous things the internet brings us, information about sexuality is one of the most interesting things. Anonymously sharing with strangers our intimate experiences helps us feel not only connected, but also that we’re not complete weirdos when it comes to how we get off.

But the most interesting thing about these tales of self-love are the new ideas you are going to get… And hopefully get to try out tonight!

Starting Young

I started masturbating when I was 13. We were on a school trip and one of the boys explained clitoral pleasure to me. I tried it right away and that sort of sparked years of intensive masturbation. I did it for various reasons—boredom, to beat my daily record, etc.

Back then, I was really into seeing myself do it and showing myself off on Skype and other video chats. I’ve got a pretty embarrassing story involving my family’s camera. I’m not hugely into vaginal stimulation, I just stick to the clit. Using a vibrator is way too time-consuming for me, and it just doesn’t turn me on. Sometimes, if I’m on coke or something, then my sense of self-worth is totally off and my tastes end up in the weirdest places.

The porn I’m into is very much about the power dynamics between men and women, especially when the guy is stronger or in a position of power. Whether it’s a babysitter, co-eds or whatever—if there’s power dynamics involved, there’s a good chance I won’t last longer than a minute. (Anonymous @ VICE)

That took a turn…

The first time I masturbated, it was actually unintentional. I was 11 years old and in a swimming pool with a friend. I didn’t really get what happened but I became a really big fan of water afterwards. Showers, pools—basically all running water. Shower heads are definitely the way to go, but a few years back I got really paranoid that the constant jet of water would desensitize my vagina, so I gave it up. I love it, but I have no interest in having a paralyzed pussy. Today, I rely on my boring fingers. Usually, I think about things like roller skating on some cloud and then falling down onto a total stranger’s dick—a guy who just so happened to be waiting there with a huge boner. (Anonymouse @ VICE)

All the Toys!

When I’m alone: I watch porn. Orgys, threesomes, bondage, kink.com stuff – things that I couldn’t picture myself doing in real life. I use an external clitoral vibrator and an internal vibrator to hit my gspot. I find that I need stimulation in both spots to have a really good orgasm. Recently, I’ve started to use my butt plug while masturbating.

When I’m with my SO: I enjoy masturbating in front my SO by using my fingers for clitoral stimulation. Sometimes he will give me a hand and finger me as well.

Overall masturbating for me, whether alone or with my SO, is something I take time to enjoy… because damn! it feels good. (mtwomey08)

Guy on Guy for Gals

Same. I started watching porn when I was like, 14 and thought it was normal for a girl to enjoy it as much as I did but here I am at 26 and feel it’s still a smaller group than expected.

Course then again I get off from gay (MM) porn vids more than anything shrug. Might make me a minority there but there something hot about guy on guy action drool (tarumi)

Know Thy Self

I don’t masturbate that often. But when I do, it feels as if it’s super necessary. It’s usually when I’m worryingly under-f***ed or dangerously horny. Now and then, I do it when I’m bored. I’m not the kind of girl that needs to stick some giant vibrator into each and every orifice of my body, to be honest. I was once given a vibrator as a birthday present, but it’s just gathering dust in my drawer at home. When I have a wank I usually think about guys that I fancy. If it’s a major emergency I’ll watch porn—usually something with oral sex. I know exactly which buttons I need to press to get off quickly. (Anonymous @ VICE)

Stoya for the Win

I’m a big fan of porn. I think that the Stoya films are amazing, for example. Most of the time I just watch short clips on PornHub, just because it’s easy. You don’t need to download anything. Still, though, it can take a while to find something good on there. Sometimes the actors are super gross, or the thumbnail was a total lie, or whatever. In terms of categories, I’m into things that I don’t actually do myself—like toys (I don’t have any), lesbians (I’m into men), and threesomes (not really my thing, but I have tried it). The execution isn’t particularly spectacular—I just use my hand. As I said, I don’t own a vibrator or anything like that. As lame as it seems, I usually just think about whoever it is that I fancy at that given moment. (Anonymous @ VICE)

Night Night

I don’t know if this is uncommon, but I masturbate pretty much every day before I go to sleep. But i’ve gotten it down where it takes literally seconds for me to orgasm. I’ll usually get myself to cum three or four times, whatever it takes till i feel really satisfied, like I feel like I couldnt cum again, and then that’ll be it. Depending on the day and everything the whole thing takes maybe 5 or 10 minutes at most. I don’t see masturbation as something thats really all that special or enjoyable, I mean I enjoy it but I’m not gonna let it take up a whole bunch of time. I guess its just like a really quick release of whatever sexual energy I have built up throughout the day. If I’m going a long long time without having sex I’d probably do it for longer (I did when I was younger) but now its just not a big deal (buurd)

She’s a Pro

How? It depends on how I’m feeling. Usually I get naked, lay on the floor with a pillow under my hips and put my legs up on this dresser thing so that my hips and legs are elevated (no idea why this helps but it does, I don’t argue with results). I lube up and meditate while I use my vibrator. I have several toys but my Lelo Gigi used to get the most use but its quickly becoming replaced by my Hitachi.

Sometimes I’ll lube up and put a butt plug in during this process, it always makes me cum harder and faster.

I probably get off this way about once a day. If I’m feeling super lazy I’ll just use my Hitachi and won’t even get naked (just use it over my pants). The Hitachi is powerful enough that this still gets me off pretty quickly.

I don’t use my fingers to masturbate often, it tends to get me off quickly but the orgasm it produces it like a quick twinge of pleasure and not really a full intense long orgasm. Sometimes I’ll use my fingers on myself after having a intense orgasm with the vibrator.

I do have a glass dildo I use on my g-spot sometimes but not often, I don’t really crave g-spot orgasms much except when I’m with a partner. It also makes too much of a mess to bother with unless I’m with a partner (I’m a squirter). (ahatmadeofshoes12)

Switch Hitter

Vibrators don’t really turn me on. I don’t need to have something up inside me to cum. They can be quite funny when you use them with your partner, but my hand is more than enough when I’m alone. For some reason I always use my left hand, even though I’m actually right-handed. Not sure why. I don’t think women have that same urgent need to cum as men do. But I have to admit that sometimes I really just need to. It’s rare, but it happens. Often I do it in order to get rid of a certain fantasy that I’m having about someone, or whatever. Porn can be good—I usually watch things I wouldn’t ever like to try myself. A lot of the time I just use my imagination. I like using the shower head, but it needs to be the right kind. When you find the right one, it’s the greatest invention on the planet. How often I masturbate varies a lot. If I spend, let’s say, an entire Saturday in bed, I might get at it three times. Sometimes, if I’ve had a stressful week, I don’t do it at all. (Anonymous @ VICE)

