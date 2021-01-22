9 Ways You Can Give Chocolate As A Gift

If there’s a love affair that’ll always be unbreakable, that’s between humans and chocolates. Even if you don’t teach a child to love chocolate, chocolates have their ways to make themselves lovable and become everybody’s favorite.

Chocolate consists of various mixtures that actually help reduce stress and improve your mood. In addition, eating chocolate also releases dopamine, a feel-good chemical released by the brain.

Now you understand why chocolate is loved by many and is always used as a gift for anyone. The challenge now is how you can uniquely gift your chocolate, aside from the typical wrapper and box. To help you out, here are nine ways to give chocolate as a gift:

1. Chocolate Box

A chocolate gift box is one of the easiest ways of gifting chocolates. It’s also the most common, yet it still works every time.

To make the gifting experience more unique than the rest, you can personalize the box for the person that you’re giving it to. You can incorporate designs that describe the receiver’s character or favorites. To make the gesture sweeter, don’t forget to add your personal messages to it.

2. Chocolate Bouquet

This is probably one of the prettiest ways of gifting chocolates. You can either have a DIY bouquet or have it professionally made at Chocolate Bouquets. The chocolates will be arranged like a flower arrangement before they’re wrapped in colorful and patterned flower wrappers and tightened with ribbons. This is an excellent gift not only on Valentine’s Day but for all year round.

You can also choose a chocolate bouquet that’s themed on a specific event you’re planning to gift to.

3. Chocolate Jars

Another way of giving someone the gift of chocolate is through chocolate jars. You only have to buy a glass jar, then fill it with chocolates. It’s best if the chocolates you’ll use will be the receiver’s favorite ones.

If you’re choosing between filling it with unopened chocolate wrappers or opened ones, do note that the latter will look more delicious and attractive. Then, as you seal the jar, you can add a ribbon to add a cute touch to it.

4. Chocolate Fountain

If you decide to give a chocolate fountain, take note that it needs to be prepared ahead of time to make everything right. The first thing to keep in mind about a chocolate fountain is to never use ordinary chocolate for this setup. You must use a chocolate that’s thin enough to run through a fountain.

The second thing to keep in mind about chocolate fountains is that it’ll only be memorable if the chocolate tastes terrific regardless of what the people will choose to dip on it. Make sure to use flavorsome chocolate with high-quality ingredients so that the party guests and the receiver (the host of the party) will remember your chocolate gift for a very long time.

A chocolate fountain can be best given if the receiver is having a celebration or an event. The receiver will surely appreciate it as this is an excellent addition to the dessert table.

5. Chocolate Gift Baskets

Gift baskets are one of the great ideas to give as a gift. Fortunately, making your own chocolate gift basket is very easy as long as you have all the necessary tools.

First, you have to find a gift basket for your recipient. It can either be a straw basket, wicker basket, plastic basket, or toy basket. You can choose any type of baskets that would suit your receiver’s taste.

When filling your basket, you can use as many chocolate items as you want. It’s up to you to fill it with different chocolate brand names or assorted flavors and colors. The more flavorful and colorful your gift basket is, the more chances that your recipient will love it! You can also add finishing touches to it, such as ribbons, scrapbooking materials, and stickers, which you think would make your chocolate basket more appealing to the eye.

6. Chocolate Lollipops

Chocolate lollipops are adorable treats fit during the holiday season or birthday parties. You can also give them away as a present during Valentine’s day. You can choose to either make them on your own or buy them directly at chocolate stores.

To make the gifting experience more unique, you can arrange chocolate lollipops in a glass jar or add them as a topping for cakes or cupcakes.

7. Chocolate Bar Library

Are you looking for a chocolate treat that’s extraordinary than the usual chocolate box? The good news is, a library is not only for books but for chocolates, too! If you want to DIY, you can buy different chocolate brands in a box that has the same size or different colors for a more creative effect. Then, arrange them all together like you’re in a library. Finish it up by wrapping a ribbon around it.

8. Chocolate in a Cupcake

Aside from icing, one of the most famous cupcake toppings that bakers use is chocolates. Chocolates are also best served with cupcakes beneath them.

If you’re a baking enthusiast, you can bake cupcakes with any flavors you want since chocolates are simply pairable with anything! If you’re thinking of chocolates all over, then have the cupcakes in a chocolate flavor, then top it up with more chocolates.

To finish up your masterpiece, arrange it in a pretty box before giving it to your chocoholic friend.

9. Chocolate Sandwich

This may sound more like a recipe name than a gift, but this will definitely blow up your friend’s taste buds! Basically, it’s chocolate filling in between bread slices.

Take note that there are more fun ways to do it. You can have the bread grilled, toasted, baked, or merely the bread itself. Then, don’t forget to top it with chocolate syrup before serving it as breakfast in bed. This way, you’ll have a chocolate sandwich gift in bed.

Chocolates Are The Best!

Chocolates are one of the most flexible gifts you can give to someone. Not only because they’re tasty and delicious, but Chocolates also have their fair share of health benefits. Plus, you can give them in many ways and forms that don’t limit to the list above. It’s all up to you and how far your creativity can get you.