How to Tell the Difference Between Good & Bad Quality Hemp Oil

In the last couple of years, more and more people realized that plant-based medicines can also bring benefits to their overall health. Of course, you should not believe everything you read or hear in the news and mainstream media. However, when something is scientifically confirmed, then there is no reason to neglect its positive side. One of the “natural medicines” that is experiencing popularity growth is hemp oil.

Before we even get to the point, there is one thing that you need to understand. CBD and hemp oil are not the same thing. Indeed, both of them are variants of the cannabis plant, but there are certain differences you have to understand. The main one is connected with the extraction method – CBD oil is extracted from the leaves, flowers, and stalks of the hemp plant. On the other hand, hemp oil is extracted from the seeds of the Cannabis Sativa plant. That is the reason why people mostly name these oils “hemp seed oils”.

After we made that clear, there are two more things that we need to explain to you. Purchasing hemp oil is no longer a problem because there are many online stores like premiumjane.com.au where you can find hemp oils, but also hemp capsules, gummies, and other stuff.

Yet, things are not that easy as they look. You will easily find hemp oil, but will you manage to find the good quality one? Well, answering this question requires in-depth analysis. We would like to explain to you how to spot the difference between good and bad hemp oil. After reading this article, you can be sure you are making the right decision. Let’s get started!

Check Out the Color and Consistency of the Hemp Oil

Let’s start with some basics. The first thing you need to check out is the consistency and color of the hemp oil. That is the easiest way to determine the quality of the product before spending your money.

Speaking of color, it ranges from dark green to almost black. It is okay if you see the hemp oil also has a dark brown oil because that is the “color of quality” as well. On the other hand, the consistency of the oil needs to be a bit greasy and the oil itself should be thicker than water.

Finally, something you need to pay attention to is the way oil is enclosed. The package needs to be a dark, airtight, and glass container because that is the only way to protect the oil to the fullest. Everything despite that is a bit suspicious, so we recommend you put into consideration this factor as well.

You Need to Know More about the Extraction Method

After you determine the color of the hemp oil, the next thing you need to check out is the extraction method. Not all the producers are going to extract the oil in the exact same way. That is one of the main reasons why hemp oils are not equally good in all places.

So, you should know that there are four different procedures that producers use. Many of them will use the supercritical extraction of CO2. Despite that, others will use different solvents such as alcohol or even butane to complete the process. Despite these two, which are the most common ones, some producers will also use olive oil and dry ice that also bring some positive results.

So, which one of these methods is the best one? It is hard to say, but we can guarantee they are all equally good. All of them will not negatively influence the properties that this incredible plant-based medicine has. Some other methods may be a lot cheaper for the producer of the oil, but they will reduce the number of benefits you can get. In the end, you will end up disappointed.

Look for the Certificates (Must-Do Thing)

The previous two methods will allow you to tell the difference between good and bad quality hemp oil. However, we also understand that you are not an expert for hemp products. Because of that, it will be much easier for you to check out the certificates and approvals from the experts.

Online shops can get the licenses only if they pass the third-party lab tests. These tests confirm everything around the security and quality of the products is legit. Keep in mind that shops need to spend a bit more money and wait for a long period to get these approvals. Because of that, there is a big chance they will publish the results of the third-party labs on their website or simply attach them to the package of their product. It is something they are proud of, and there is no reason not to share it with the rest of the world.

So, what exactly do these certificates confirm? First of all, they give more details about the level of cannabinoids that each product contains and it confirms the extraction process. There has to be a signature of an individual or group of people that have done the analysis. That is the only way to know that the certificate is legit. Of course, you need to check out which independent institution has completed the test. After you see the name, we suggest you research more details about that institution and confirm there is nothing suspicious around it.

Last but Not Least – Price

People often purchase cheap products because they have the problem to organize their budget. However, cheap hemp oils are usually not quality enough. The reason why they are cheap can be various. For instance, it may happen that they haven’t gone through independent laboratory tests. Despite that, the extraction methods that the seller is using may not be too expensive, so these brands can afford to sell their products for a cheaper price. Finally, we once again recommend you check out the scent and color of the hemp oil. If you notice they are not as usual, then that may be the reason why hemp oil is too cheap.

Don’t allow cheap products to impress you. Instead of that, find a way to reorganize your budget, and purchase hemp oils that will truly improve the quality of your life.