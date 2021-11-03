Is Moissanite a Good Choice for an Engagement Ring? 

The time has come for you to ask your girl to marry you. You’ve been dating for a while and you simply know she is the one. Now all you have to do is figure out the way to ask her. Also, you need to think about which ring to buy and that is a big question every men needs to figure on their own.

However, we are here to help you out. Whether you are asking her on a beach where you love to spend time together with a nice sunset behind you or in the privacy of your home, the ring is the crucial element. If she’s the one she won’t care, but if you love her, you will get the best ring possible (it doesn’t have to be the most expensive one).

Most commonly, people opt for silver rings, diamonds, rubies and emeralds, as well as gold. While these are the standard rings we want to offer you an alternative – a moissanite ring! You may ask: “Is this an engagement ring?”

And here is the answer:

It is similar to diamond

Moissanite is not a diamond but it looks like it. And people will not be able to tell the difference. However, Moissanite is much more affordable than diamond but the qualities of the two stones are the similar.

Therefore, if you are in between two minds on what to get you will not be wrong. Of course, diamonds are diamonds, but the best alternative to it is a moissanite ring.

Pricing

This relates to the previous point, but if we compare a moissanite ring, it is much less expensive than any other ring out there. And that is the beauty of moissianite rings and the reason why so many people opt for it. They are quite affordable and you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on a ring and put a strain on your finances.

While some people can afford buying expensive rings, for a majority it takes some planning for the month. Don’t fall into this trap and spend a fortune when you don’t have to do it. There are a lot of places where you can find moissanite rings and alexandersparks.com offers rings of different sizes and shapes. It isn’t so much the value of the ring that matters but your desire to propose to the girl you love.

Hardness and Durability

One of the best characteristics of these rings is that they are durable. In fact they fall just under diamond when it comes to hardness. The jewelers use Mohs Scale to measure how hard a stone is and diamonds, as we all know it is the hardest stone ever discovered. It is rated 10 on the scale, the highest possible grade a stone can get.

Do you want to guess who’s next on the list? That’s right, it is moissanite. Depending on a singular piece, you can find ratings ranging from 9.25 to 9.50 and that is why once you buy this ring, you will not have to worry about it. Hardness is just one category through which we check the value of the rings, and being hard means that the ring is usually brittle. Therefore, diamonds are more brittle then moissanite and you can damage them more easily.

So far, we’ve concluded that moissanite rings are some of the least expensive rings, that they are almost as hard as diamonds but less brittle and that you cannot really tell the difference between the two unless you’re a professional. That means that you can say that it is a diamond ring, but we are not going to encourage you to lie. In fact if you’ve bought a moissanite ring, you are probably an ethical person.

Ethical Ring

What exactly do we mean by labeling the ring “ethical”? That means that moissanite is manufactured in a lab. By purchasing a moissanite ring you can rest assure that no human rights are violated, and the same cannot be said by purchasing a diamond ring. To get to diamonds is really difficult and people work in disastrous conditions underpaid if paid at all.

On the other hand, you will encourage people to get jobs and start producing moissanite if the demand is increased. The material can be found outside of the lab, but it is really rare and it can be sourced from meteorites or other bodies from space. Just because something is produced in a lab it doesn’t mean that it is a replica. The characteristics of lab-manufactured moissanite and the real one are the same, so you can rest assured that you are getting the real deal.

Moissanite is extremely rare

As I’ve already written before, you cannot just find moissanite somewhere on our planet. So if you want to brag a bit about the ring, you can claim that it is far rarer than diamond. And that’s true! This adds a lot of value to your ring even though it is inexpensive.

What do you want your ring to say?

At the end of the day, you should ask yourself what you want your ring to say. When you propose, do you want to impress the girl and show her that you only want her to have the best things? If that’s the case, there’s nothing better than a diamond.

Do you want to get her something specific and unique? Emeralds and rubies look amazing and their color really stands out.

However, most of the people who propose have already impressed the girl and the ring is just a formality. Some women aren’t that into it. The others are so excited about the engagement that engagement is the only thing they can talk about. Whatever it is, you know your love best. Getting her a moissanite ring is a safe step for you and she will definitely love it.

In fact here’s a little proposal: Find a diamond ring that you like and see how much it costs. Get her a moissanite ring instead and use the difference to take a trip together and celebrate your engagement!