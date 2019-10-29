Goodbye, Trello! Top 3 Trello Alternatives to Try

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Gone are the times when Project Management was a task requiring manual efforts. The changing times and evolved technologies of today have made available a variety of tools to help you manage and run any task concerned. Managing Project is a task that can be managed exceptionally with the help of carefully designed and specialized tools.

Projects and their direction may be bothersome and surely tiring work. But with making use of advanced Project Management tools, you can achieve the most from your project. And what tool other than the popular Trello. Known now for a while and also relied upon by many, Trello is a software that has become extensively familiar in offices. Owing to its user-friendliness and accessibility, Trello is widely used and positively acclaimed.

Making use of Kanban Technology, Trello is providing an undoubtedly well performance. But as all human-made creations have their restrictions and boundaries, Trello to portrays certain shortcomings. Though it has been providing a good execution in recent times, it is always advisable to try and test other options that may be better.

Firstly, it is seen that Trello is not trusted wholly by those who use it. Mainly, only a single project and its tasks are managed by Trello at a particular time. As integrating emails is an intensive task of project management tools, Trello is quite restricted in this area. Along with limited prosecution of commands, it also cannot execute small stints like copy/pasting and moving objects simultaneously.

But there are several other Project Management tools that provide more refined and well-established systems to help you manage your projects and boards.

But why do you need a Project Manager?

Tasks, goals, achievements, roadmaps, and visions run simultaneously in projects. Managing all the assignments, intelligence, human resources, and assigning responsibilities may become complicated and tiresome.

To save you from these troubles, a simple yet efficient project Management tool can aid in assessing all the jobs that are done and need to be done. Hence, you can rely upon a Project Management Tool and see your work done in a matter of seconds.

Here, According to Project-Management.com, are the best and the top 3 Trello alternatives that may help you to manage your project

Jira

The highly user-friendly and customized interface of the Jira software helps active teams to track fast-paced performances. It provides flexible board management along with the delivery of iterations as needed. Trello lacked this feature because it was increasingly rigid and non-customizable.

It uses the highly preferred Kanban technology, due to which it extends similarity to the former Trello user (also using Kanban technology). The Jira software facilitates conveying maximum output in minimum possible time. Goals and roadmaps are planned and executed in a better fashion using Jira. The speed of the Jira software allows for a speedy accessing of reports and information by the worker. Thus, ensuring the management of everything by the Jira Software cloud.

As no business can avail much without the maintenance of secrecy, Jira Software scan over your business and helps you to secure the whole project.

ProworkFlow

Systemized and adapted to operate your project smoothly and efficiently, ProworkFlow is easy to use and discern. By making use of its multi-functional capabilities, a bulk load of tasks can be set and done at a single time. You can easily maintain a dashboard that helps you highlight, remember, and detail all the particulars of your project.

Not only does it manage the business, but also the contacts and information related to that particular task. With ProworkFlow, you can easily enhance the selectivity of your contacts and enable permissions to the selected ones. You can customize the templates and the overall view to suit your needs and necessities.

Interestingly, the software also aids you in setting realistic and achievable deadlines for tasks so that it becomes practical and achievable. It also helps you to set a budget in the time field and track individual employees and tasks they are assigned to do. The security of your project is a priority for ProworkFlow.

Office Timeline

As the name suggests, Office Timeline provides you a complete timeline of your project, time originally set and required, employee details, and need roadmaps. The tool helps in scheduling your project while allowing multi-tasks simultaneously. Free templates and easy accessibility like copy/paste feature directly from Excel makes Office Timeline even more efficient.

It also can be used for reviewing projects and delivering your goals and information to people. Informative Gantt charts are a specialty of Office Timeline. You can clearly access all points, like the percentage of the project’s tasks completed, daily progress, visuals, and graphics detailing the project, and so on.

Trello has proved to be quite a reliable Project Managing software for some time. But with the changing times, innovation is necessary. It is needed that a software contemporary to the changed time, aides you to perform the tasks of your project efficiently and accurately in the given time. Keeping in mind the points that make the listed software superior to Trello, upgrade your project managing software, and lead your project to inevitable success.