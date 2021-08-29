6 Things You Need To Know About Google Local Services

Google’s Local Services Ads are an excellent approach to increase your company’s lead generation.

Rather than spending money on a PPC ad for your company and then figuring outbidding strategies, doing keyword research, and still getting the wrong people to see your ads, Google Local Services helps you get leads and customers near your shop’s location.

But what exactly are Google Local Services Ads, and what are the things that are crucial but you might not know about them? This easy-to-follow guide will help you understand the fundamentals.

What Are Google Local Services?

Google Local Service Ads have been around for a while, having initially debuted in the United States and Canada in 2015. Since September 2020, they have been offered to UK-based businesses. They’re an excellent way to leverage local marketing to connect your company with people looking for your services in your area.

Google Local Service Ads lets customers find local services with an easy search, whether they’re looking for a plumber, electrician, or mover. On search engines, the face of local advertising is changing for the better, hauling potential leads for businesses like never before.

Users can search for your service and contact you without having to wade through pages of SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages) using Local Service Ads. It’s a different Google product that exists outside of the Google Ads and Google My Business structures.

Customers who purchase Google Local Service Ads will see:

The name of your company

Your service’s evaluation

Google’s Guarantee — a seal of approval from Google attesting to the quality and dependability of your service.

Opening hours at the sites where you operate

Read more about Google Local Services at electricmarketinggroup.com.

1. Google Only Charges Per Lead

You’ve undoubtedly employed less-than-trustworthy lead generation services in your neighborhood. It’s impossible to describe the agony of paying for a list of out-of-date contact information. Fortunately, you only pay for accurate leads when you use Google Local Services Ads.

You will not be charged if you receive spam or other bogus leads. You won’t need to pay anything if Google Ads delivers you someone who does not fit your service area or job specialty. While not every tip will result in a customer, cutting it down in this way will assist you and your business in gaining valuable customers.

2. Google Guarantee

The platform will guarantee your services or products if you use Google Local Services Ads. A screening and qualification process is the next step in getting a Google guarantee. Your ads will appear with a green checkmark and the words “Google Guarantee” once the company has confirmed the authenticity of your services.

Customers who are displeased with their service can seek help from Google for arbitration. Google will communicate with you and your customer to give you the opportunity to correct any errors. Google will compensate the consumer if they believe the customer is entitled to compensation.

Hopefully, you will consistently deliver more than satisfactory service to your customers. However, if not, the platform will blacklist your company and your services. The Google Guarantee is more about providing peace of mind to potential clients.

Google is a well-known company. Customers will gravitate towards your brand if they see their endorsement in your advertisement. It will also make consumers less hesitant to buy because Google will remove any inhibitions individuals are facing with its guarantee.

Ads for Google Local Services only appear in the Google Assistant if they are Google Guaranteed. It not only gives your brand credibility but also broadens your reach.

3. Better Conversion Rates

Google’s local service advertising has substantially greater conversion rates since they target specific populations for specific services, and the customer receives a far more personalized search experience from Google. The best thing is that Local Service Ads are straightforward to set up and administer for local businesses, with Google taking care of most of the legwork and covering the majority of the costs involved with advertising.

4. You Can Extend The Reach Of Paid Search Ads

It’s crucial to understand that Google Local Service Ads aren’t meant to replace your existing paid advertising or SEO efforts. They have the advantage of being featured directly at the top of Google’s search results page.

If you use Google’s local advertising services, this dramatically expands your business’s reach because your ad will be at the top of the results page. Running Google Local Service Ads alongside standard Google ad campaigns should be the goal if you want to control the results completely.

Google is a pioneer in technology, and advertising through local ads allows your business to be found via voice search, too (so you’re covered on all fronts). With more than half of consumers utilizing voice technology on their devices, it’s an opportunity you shouldn’t pass up.

5. Visibility on Mobile Devices

Google knows that mobile phone users account for more than half of all web users. That is why all marketers focus on making websites, content, and campaigns that are mobile-friendly. On all platforms, including smartphones, Google’s Local Service Ads are easy to see and use. There will be three Local Service Ads if someone accesses the platform through a desktop and two on mobile devices in the initial search results. When you choose “See More,” you’ll be taken to a new page with a list of both paid and free Local Service business listings in your area.

6. Keyword Search Isn’t Required

Conducting keyword research and planning campaigns based on that research is one of the most challenging components of PPC. It is not an issue with Google’s Local Service Ads. The application is activated automatically when a user conducts a search relevant to their services in any way. If you are in their region, whether they type in ‘Plumber’ or ‘Damaged Pipes,’ your business will show. To appear to searchers, the format of the ad leverages information from your business directory.

Conclusion

Local Service Ads are a reliable source of leads that will offer your small business the competitive edge it needs. You can start showing up on local search results pages tomorrow if your industry and location meet the criteria and you have all the required documents. If you have any further issues, you can always talk with a reputable PPC consultant or contact Google Support directly.