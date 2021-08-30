How to Prepare for the Canadian Citizenship Test

Moving to a different country to start a new life is something that has been normal for a long time. From the earliest days of modern civilization people from all over wanted or simply had to leave their home countries behind and go elsewhere to find happiness and prosperity. Sometimes a natural disaster hits and renders an area unlivable. Wars, political and social tensions, and other man-made problems are the most common reason why people had to leave everything behind.

Not every new start has to have a negative origin of the sorts though, as a good thing can cause a person or a family to immigrate and begin life somewhere across the border. A new and exciting job offer may be the reason. People find love interests and marry into families living far away. Academic careers tend to send people across the globe, many of which decide to stay in their favorite country. Whatever the reason, it is always better to go willingly than to have to go in order to survive.

With all that being said, not all countries are the same in terms of opportunity and popularity as immigration destinations. Becoming a citizen is difficult enough so naturally people want the best that is out there. This makes certain successful and welcoming country more popular than others, one of which has always been Canada. The North American land is on top of most people’s travel destination lists, but it is also a dream of many to live there. In order to do that, you need to get a citizenship, and you cannot get it unless you pass the test. In this article, we talk about how to prepare to take the Canadian citizenship test.

What is It?

A citizenship test is a test that any person looking to become a citizen of a foreign country has to pass. It is both a customary procedure and a way to ensure the candidate knows their rights as well as what it means to be a legitimate, equal citizen of the country they want to call home. Depending on the part of the world, the tests vary in their complexity and difficulty, with the Canadian one being among the easier ones to pass.

Anyone aged 18 to 54 has to take the test and go to the interview. Those older than 55 only have to show up for the interview and are not required to pass the test. Minors do not have to take the test either, and in some cases do not have to go to the interview. In the following sections we will talk about what the questions are like and how best to prepare for it.

What Questions Are There?

The test serves as the proof that the candidate knows enough about Canada and its people to become a citizen. There are 20 questions on the test. Some of them deal with the responsibilities and rights of Canadian citizens, and others have to deal with the country itself. Areas like geography, history, government, economy, symbols, and laws are what questions will be about. Since you are planning to live there, it goes without saying that you should be educated about the place and it make perfect sense to know such things. It is not a difficult task and it cannot really be compared to the tests you took in high school or college. It is easier and more relaxed, albeit with more on the line. Most people find the education they get while learning fun and useful, and so will you.

How to Prepare?

To make things easier for everyone, the officials have developed an official Canadian citizenship test study guide. This is the main source of relevant information and where all of the questions will be from. If you make sure to learn everything in there, there is no reason to expect any other outcome than to pass. The guide is called Discover Canada: The Rights and Responsibilities of Citizenship. It is available in a variety of different mediums, all of which are free of charge. You can either read it online, listen to an MP3 version in the form of an audiobook, or download it as a PDF or an eBook. In addition, if you prefer the old-fashioned and timeless way of learning and reading, you can order a paper copy of the study guide. As mentioned, all of these are free since the guide exists to help the people.

So, now that you know what to use to study and prepare for the test, only one thing is left to talk about in terms of being ready. Learning and examining the guide and taking in new information about Canada will be fun and all, but is there a good enough way to practice it and prove to yourself that you know the answers? Dry revision and constant reading of the same material can be boring and in some cases it is not enough. You must test yourself before the actual test arrives. The only way to do so is with the right type and the right amount of practice questions. And for that, you have to find a good practice website or service that will give you the questions you need. The practice questions should be similar to the ones you could get on the test, otherwise you would not be able to properly use them.

One of the best places where you can rest assured the questions are top of the line is https://www.canadiancitizenshiptests.ca/free-practice-questions. They offer free practice tests made up of questions that closely mirror the real ones you can expect so that you know exactly how to answer them and in what way. If you want to boost your chances to pass your citizenship test without any worries, you will need the real thing to practice with. Therefore, pick a good practice question service and you will have no problems getting that citizenship and securing your place as a true Canadian citizen.