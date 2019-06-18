Gran Canaria: What to See and Do in this Beautiful Island

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Gran Canaria is a famous island very well known around the world because of its beaches, but the truth is that it has much more to offer. It is a very complete destination that allows you to combine sun and beach tourism with cultural and nature tourism. In this article we invite you to discover Gran Canaria with the help of websites like https://villagrancanaria.com/ during your next vacation and explore all the beautiful jewels that are hidden in this island.

Las Palmas

Las Palmas is the capital of the island and one of the main destinations to see in Gran Canaria. The colonial quarter of Vegueta, the amazing beach of Las Canteras, museums, monuments, good food, shopping, nightlife… Las Palmas has it all, so you better don’t miss it. There are accommodation options throughout the island, from luxurious hotels to affordable holiday rental villas and apartments like Villa Gran Canaria.

Vegueta neighbourhood

The Vegueta neighbourhood is the historic quarter of Las Palmas where the city was founded in 1478. Strolling through its narrow streets with its beautiful houses and typical balconies you will find authentic architectural jewels of the colonial era. Do not miss the Plaza Santa Ana, the Cathedral, the Town Hall, the Plaza de Santo Domingo, the Plaza del Espíritu Santo or the Church of Santa Rita,

Las Canteras Beach

Playa de las Canteras is one of the most important beaches in Gran Canaria and Spain. Thanks to its mild temperatures and low rainfall in the area, it is frequented by visitors all year round. It is a 3 kilometre long golden sand beach with a large promenade full of terraces where you can have a snack or a refreshing drink.

There are also a few landmarks close to Las Canteras, such as Castillo de la Luz -a must-see- or the marvellous Alfredo Kraus auditorium, erected on the very shore of the beach. Various important cultural events such as the Canary Islands Music Festival or the International Film Festival take place in here.

Within the area of Las Canteras there is also the shopping centre of Las Arenas, perfect to enjoy an afternoon of shopping, going to the cinema or having dinner with the family in one of its restaurants.

Beach of Maspalomas

The beach of Maspalomas is the most important tourist destination on the island. The crystal clear water and fine golden sand beaches are perfect for a family holiday, and the beach of Maspalomas is the largest of this kind in Gran Canaria -along with the Playa del Inglés, with which it is connected.

This destination offers a multitude of leisure alternatives, from windsurfing and scuba diving to various theme parks such as Aqualand Aquasur or Palmitos Park. Plus, this is also a famous area among the youth thanks to the intense nightlife.

In addition, it has several natural spaces of great beauty such as the Charca de Maspalomas and Dunes of Maspalomas natural reserve. This breathtaking landscape is located to the south of Gran Canaria in the town of Maspalomas and comprises three places that are of great tourist interest for their beauty: the Dunes, the Palmeral and the Maspalomas Waterhole.

The Dunes of Maspalomas are a world apart. It is a unique environment covered with golden sand that is visited by many tourists throughout the year. The dunes can reach ten metres in height, although all of them are in continuous movement due to the influence of the wind. As for the lake area, it is an ideal wetland to make sightings of the different birds that come to it. Without a doubt the Dunes of Maspalomas is one of the things to see in Gran Canaria.

Colón House Museum

The Casa Museo Colón is located in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and it houses the history of the city. There are paintings ranging from the sixteenth to the nineteenth century and special attention is paid to Pre-Columbian America, with the travels of Christopher Columbus as a key reference.

Pérez Galdós House Museum

Among the most visited places at a cultural level is the archaic House-Museum Pérez Galdós, place where the famous nineteenth century famous Spanish writer lived until he was 19 years old. It is located in the Triana district of Las Palmas.

This museum has two central courtyards and a building with clear references to popular Canarian architecture of the nineteenth century. Its interior is distributed by several rooms where are the best memories of the novelist among photos, furniture, works of art, and so on.

Elder Museum of Science and Technology

Located in the Santa Catalina Park in Las Palmas, this museum holds numerous workshops and exhibitions on mathematics, biology, astronomy, geology, physics, and other fields of science. It is a very informative museum with a very entertaining exhibition, ideal for a fun yet educational visit with children.