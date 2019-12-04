Great Starter Freshwater Aquarium Fish

Have you finally decided to buy yourself a freshwater aquarium and liven up your home? If the answer is yes, then you probably have some sweet trouble deciding what fish to get and how to arrange the whole thing. We are here to help you. Before you buy the fish, you must decide whether you want a cold-water tank or a heated tank, because different types live in different conditions.

Each of the two aquarium types has benefits, and not all species of fish can live in them. Both have unique species to the water temperature of the tank. In general, you have twice as many options with heated tanks, so if you want variety, this is the obvious choice. When you have set your mind on the aquarium temperature, it is time to choose the fish!

Cold Water Freshwater Aquariums

These aquariums keep water at room temperatures, and a filtration system should be attached to it. What is more, a light for the tank is often recommended to promote health in your fish species. The following are three perfect choices of fish.

1. GoldFish

Goldfish is one of, if not the, most common choices for aquariums. It has even become a stereotype. It comes in different sizes and colors. Most people prefer the ones with fancier varieties like bubbly heads or fanned tails.

They are also a great choice for beginners. They thrive in temperatures between 62 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep in mind that they are messy eaters, as you must change 10% of their water per week. Treat their home with a dechlorinator too.

2. Bloodfin Tetras

These small fish species is easily recognizable thanks to their silver bodies and striking red fins. They are extremely hardy ones and can live up to 10 years if you look after them properly.

This is a very active fish, and they are always on the move. The best temperatures for them are from 64 to 82 Fahrenheit. Although peaceful, they thrive best in groups. It is fun to look at the group of bloodfin tetras move together around the aquarium.

3. White Cloud

Here is another small fish that likes colder water temperatures. Some people even keep them in ponds in their gardens during summertime. For them, 60 degrees Fahrenheit is more than acceptable.

It prefers middle and top areas of the tank, and like the previous species, these also love groups. For example, 6 of them will help you promote good health and color in each one. With proper care, they can live in your cold aquarium for around five years.

Heated Freshwater Aquarium Fish

While cold fresh water tanks are an option, the majority of consumers opt for heated aquariums simply because they allow you to have a more colorful and diverse water ecosystem. The tropical fish species you can get look amazing, and combined with other elements and accessories, you are able to make a true representation of an ocean. Temperatures range from 72 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit, and here are some of the best one you can get.

1. Danios

This is a great first fish for your aquarium. When you first start up your new tank, you will have to test the water, and since this one is hardy and capable in different conditions, they are the most obvious choice.

Danios are small but active fish, and they typically prefer groups instead of solitude. They love to go near the surface. You can recognize it by the bright horizontal stripes you can easily spot as the fish move around. Flake fish food is all you need since they are not at all picky.

2. Black Molly

The black molly is a peaceful fish, which makes it a good choice for a community tank with several species. One of the biggest advantages they give you is their ability to adapt to fresh, brackish, and saltwater. If this is something you need for your tank, look no further.

The temperature has to range between 70 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit for them to thrive. Since they are livebearers, you can expect babies if you get a male and a female pair. Keep in mind however, that they tend to eat their young if there is not adequate vegetation to hide them away.

3. Black Skirt Tetra

Here is yet another peaceful fish that like to be a part of a pair or a larger group. They are great eaters and very hardy, which means they will eat any prepared food. They like the middle parts of the tank the most and are not fans of confrontations with other fish. For them to thrive the most, you should incorporate rocks, plants, and other hiding spots for them.

4. Kuhli Loach

This eel-like fish is very hardy and will live for years if you pay attention to its needs. Like most other one that resemble eels, they prefer the bottom of the tank. It always hides during the day and tends to dig tunnels under the gravel. They also like to hide in caves, so make sure to provide some hiding places for them.

This is a very useful fish for your tank as well because they will help you keep the tank clean. Kuhli loach eats the food that fell to the bottom and prevents you from having to change the water too often. Food that sinks to the bottom should be their primary diet, however.

5. Betta

Arguably, the Betta fish is the most beautiful on this list. If you want extraordinary flash and color in your aquarium, this one is the way to go every time. The male bettas, in particular, have amazingly bright and long fins. To house a Betta fish, your tank must be at least 5 gallons.

Another name for them is the Siamese fighting fish, a name earned thanks to their tendency to fight other bettas. This is why one per tank is more than enough. This is a hardy fish that has no problem eating flake food and pellets. To protect their fins, do not get a species that likes to pick on other one. For more about the care of Betta fish, check out ModestFish.

6. Platies

Here is one more fish perfect for beginners who want their first aquarium. There are many varieties of platies you can get. For a community tank, they are a good option because they do well with other passive fish. This is another livebearer, and they produce young ones regularly. Make sure to get a male and a female, but make sure that most of the babies are often eaten by other members of your tank.

People selectively breed platies in order to create new color combinations, which means you will never have a hard time to choose the right one for your tank. They eat flakes and freeze-dried foods, as well as algae that is bound to develop in every tank sooner or later.

7. Swordtails

The last species we have for you today is the swordtail. It is closely related to the previous entry on the list. The males have long bottom fins that resemble swords, which is the main difference. They are passive and will add a lot of color to the aquarium.

Like most on the list, this is a hardy and long-lasting fish, making it great for beginners. Since they are related to the platies, they also come in tons of different color combinations. There is something for everyone when swordtails are in question!

Conclusion

There you have it, folks. Now that you know which fish love cold and which love warm water temperatures, it is time to assemble your first tank and make your home look amazing. Get out there and buy your first batch of fish!