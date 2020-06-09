7 Steps to Growing a Manly Beard

The male beard communicates masculinity. Recently, beards have made a big comeback, and they have become part of a lifestyle to most men. Whether you’re struggling to grow one or you don’t know how to go about it, you need not worry.

According to Norse Grooming, in today’s article, we take you through seven steps to help you develop a manly beard.

Step 1: Know Why Exactly You Want a Beard

Growing a beard requires mental fortitude and commitment. Down the road, things will get tough. Take a step back and evaluate your reasons for doing so. This will ensure that your resolve is strong enough to get you through the difficult waiting phases during growth. Ask yourself the following to establish your determination:

Am I doing it to appear more masculine?

Is it because the girl I like loves beards, so I need to have one?

Do I admire famous actors and guys with suave beards?

As cheesy as it sounds, determining your purpose will help set your sights on the goal ahead.

How Long Does It Take to Grow a Beard?

You’re probably wondering how long it will take to grow a lavish masculine beard. Well, that depends on several factors.

Most results vary according to age, environment, genetic, and testosterone levels. Keep high expectations at bay and trust the process. It is quite easy to get frustrated; however, giving in to your impulses and shaving will only set you back further.

Genetics – Your genes affect growth and texture. If you come from a lineage of beardless men, then chances are you’ve struck out on luck. If your father did grow, then you’re bound to grow one too.

Time – Patience is a virtue. Closing the gaps between spots and patches needs time. Learn to remain calm and trust the process. It will go a long way toward achieving the beard of your desire.

Environment – Where you live plays a role in the outcome. Dry, humid regions affect the skin and hairs within. Colder climates are ideal for promoting optimal growth.

Step 2: The Growth Period

During this period, you’ll need to allow your beard to begin to develop and mature into a well-grown one. Within the first week or two, you will experience the dreaded itch. The itchiness occurs underneath the beard where the shaved hairs regrow. You will feel the need to grab the shaver to relieve that annoying itch in one buzz.

It’s quite common to wonder what causes the erroneous itches that send you in a nonstop scratching spiral. Overcoming this hurdle will take you to the next stage of developing a manly beard.

Cause of Itchiness

Your skin gets used to all the constant years of shaving done in the past. When you begin to grow out of your beard, the sharp sticky hairs (from the previously shaved) begin to curl upwards. They end up penetrating your skin, which causes irritation and itchiness.

Now that you know what causes itchiness, you should understand how to prevent it.

Getting Rid of Itchiness

To eradicate symptoms of itchiness, you need to repair the hairs. Spiky hair can be made softer using products like oil. These products contain pure jojoba and argan oil, which moisturizes and improves both your facial hair and skin.

Step 3: Trim Your Beard

Sometimes you don’t have the privilege of sitting back in your man cave and letting it to grow out. After a few weeks (or months), your beard will begin to look messy. Therefore, a neat and presentable look is essential.

Commitments and duties like work will need you to maintain a decent appearance. Trimming your beard will help keep it in proper shape while allowing you to pursue your profession in style.

Step 4: Invest in a Decent Comb

After an effective trim, maintaining the appearance of your beard is crucial. As it continues to grow, hairs begin to sprout out and may get entangled in curls. When you comb, you straighten out the curls and train your hairs to grow in different patterns. This allows a more vibrant and fuller beard and helps reduce itchiness.

More so, by combing, you scrape out dead skin and pave the way for fresh new skin growth.

Choosing a Comb

Often, go for wooden combs over plastic. The synthetic materials in plastic combs can be irritating to sensitive skin. Wooden combs also

Glide smoothly through tangled hair.

Don’t create static electricity.

Are more durable.

Don’t hang onto the hair.

Step 5: Get Enough Rest

Research shows that a loss of sleep causes a dramatic decrease the testosterone levels. Further, the study shows sleeping for at least 5 hours or less can lead to a 15% drop in the hormone.

You can always increase your testosterone levels by reducing stress levels and aiming for optimal hours of sleep. It is essential to get the hours of sleep you need. Not only does it foster hair growth, but it is also vital to the body.

Step 6: Watch What You Eat, Stick to Healthy Diets

Eating healthy is great for the body and beard too. The right foods foster in the nutrients and minerals essential to promoting growth. Vitamins and proteins are crucial to getting a richer fuller beard. Minimize your sugar intake to promote healthy hair. Below are foods and nutrients essential to the development of a full beard.

Iron found in liver

Fruits and vegetables

Omega-3 in fish

Organic foods like soybeans and sesame seeds.

Zinc in seeds

Healthy carbohydrates and whole grains

Healthy fats such as avocados

Lean proteins in fish, beef, and chicken

As mentioned earlier, testosterone plays a crucial role in growing a beard. Getting into a cardio or weightlifting routine helps foster an increase in testosterone levels, especially when accompanied by a proper diet. This gives you a better chance to develop a beard despite your genetic makeup.

Step 7: Get Some Oil Supplements

There are products in the market that facilitate optimal beard growth. While it is easy to ignore them, they are essential to growing a beard by covering patches and making it fuller.

Products containing Jojoba rich oil, vitamin D, E, B, magnesium, zinc, keratin, biotin, and iron stimulate the growth of facial hair.

Final Thoughts

The road to developing a great beard can be long and disconcerting. Follow these seven steps, and your goal can be made easy. Ensure to practice good hygiene and frequently wash it. Remember, it is a race, not a marathon.