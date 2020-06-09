Arizer Solo 2 Vaporizer All There’s To Know

The Arizer Solo 2 Vaporizer is becoming one of the most asked about products on the market and many users are interested in what this device has to offer. In this article, we are going to tell you more about the specifications of it, what you should expect when you first use it and what are both the positive and the negative sides of it.

Check out this review before you purchase it and remember that even though this is not the best device you can find on the market; the price is one of the best things about it.

Specifications

This is not the smallest device you can buy, as the size is relatively large. It comes with a height of 4.5 inches, or just below 11.5 centimeters. The width of it is just under two inches or about 4 centimeters and the depth of it is one inch or 2.5 centimeters.

It weighs less than 0.5 pounds or just above 200 grams and this device is made of many different materials. The outer shell is made of aluminum and the path of the vapor is made of glass. When it comes to heating materials, they are mostly constructed with ceramic.

It has a hybrid heating system and the battery should hold for about 3 hours. With this device, you will get a warranty of 2 years.

Accessories

The users all agree that with the basic package of this device you will get everything that you need and you may not even use all the accessories that come with the Arizer Solo 2 Vaporizer.

You can choose between two device colors – dark blue or black. You will also get the charger for it and two aroma tubes. They come in a different size, 90 and 110 millimeters. Four stainless steel screens are also included in the basic option, and you will get two silicone caps.

Everyone who will buy this unit will receive a Potpourri Sample as well as an aroma dish. Websites like hazesmokeshop.ca offer customers the option to choose a free gift when they purchase the unit.

Last but not least, with ordering the device, you will also get a carry case that you can clip on your belt, a stirring tool that’s made of stainless steel, and of course, the user manual.

What to expect?

This device is reported to be one of the easiest ones to use and since there are no small parts you can lose; you will be free to carry it everywhere with you. The device will be heated and ready to use in less than a minute and you can choose between 7 different temperatures on the display.

You should always grind the herb before you put it in the device and make sure that it is not packed too tight when you put it in the unit.

The battery cannot be taken out and replaced, but it is said that it is one of the best batteries you can find on devices like this. It takes about three hours to fully charge and you will be able to use the Arizer Solo 2 Vaporizer for up to 15 sessions. The only issue with it is that you cannot charge it with a standard USB charger, so you will have to carry the original one with you.

It is not as portable as similar devices, so you will probably end up using it around your house. However, if you want to go out with it, you can always use the belt clip that comes with the device instead of trying to fit it in your pocket.

Pros

Even though most users don’t agree on all of these things, there are some really good and some not so good things about the Arizer Solo 2 Vaporizer. One of the best things about it, that everyone agrees on is the price. You can find this vaping device for as low as $130 and when compared to similar products, it has a lot more features and it is far better than anything in that price range.

It is really well-built and it is durable. Users say that it is pretty hard to damage it, however, you should always try and keep it safe. The quality of the vapor is probably one of the best you can get on the market and you won’t have to wait for a long time to feel the power of it. When it comes to the battery, as we already mentioned, it will hold for a long time. However, you should always carry an extra charger with you, especially if you use it more often.

The temperature control is another thing users praise, as you will be able to choose one of the seven different temperatures you can preheat the device. It will be ready to use in just a few minutes and when you put it down and forget about it, it has an additional feature that will automatically shut it down. This is a handy feature for people who tend to forget where they put their portable vaporizers or they just get distracted and forget that the device is on.

Cons

When it comes to the negative sides of the device, the thing most people complain about is the size. It is not as slim and small as similar units, and it may not be considered as a pocket vaporizer. Another issue that this portable vapor has is that the airway is not completely separated from the electronics. The issue with this is that the device may get damaged faster, some parts of the electronic may malfunction and the quality of the vapor may get lower with time. Even though these things are not usually reported, you may experience some of them.

The last thing that may be perceived as a problem is the size of the bowl. It is definitely smaller than similar units, so it is recommended for one person to be using it. If you are looking for something that a whole group of people can use without refilling it all the time, then you should look for a different device.

As you can see, it all depends on the things you are looking for in a vapor. The Arizer Solo 2 Vaporizer is one of the best ones when it comes to durability and battery life, but if you are looking for something sleek and portable, you will not be happy with it. For the price it is a great device, so consider your budget and the things you want to get when buying a new unit.