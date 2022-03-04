The Growing Up With Jacky Chou, the Website Flipper

You never know what destiny has in store for you until you make your own decisions. Unfortunately, as a child, you remain under the supervision of your parents, and you sometimes can’t decide what career choice would work best for you. The same was the case for Jacky Chou, the now dropshipping expert.

Jacky Chou’s upbringing

Born in Taipei, Taiwan, Jacky grew up in Richmond, British Columbia. His parents were there to support him throughout his school and college days. He went to Richmond High Secondary School, joining the International Baccalaureate program. When other kids spent time playing video games or football, Jacky stayed at home and learned how to play the piano. Sometimes, he would play basketball and quickly became a good player and made it to the senior team.

One thing that always made Jacky stand out in his class was his dedication and hard work. He thanks his parents for instilling a sense of strong work ethic right from a young age. Slowly and steadily, his drive to make it to the top became apparent to his classmates and professors. As a result, he became a graduate with a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) Electrical Engineering degree from the University of British Columbia.

As already mentioned, you never know what destiny has in store for you. With a B.A.Sc. degree, Jacky may have become an engineer, but as fate would have it, he became a dropshipping and digital marketing expert.

Shifting to digital marketing

You can ask any successful business owner about their career, and most of them will tell you how they had failed initially but didn’t lose hope. Jacky had also failed in his electrical engineering exam, but he didn’t know that it would open another door for him in his career.

A day before his exam, he searched for ways to make money online. The concept intrigued him so much that he started learning the fundamentals of digital marketing from various online resources.

Once he grasped the idea, it was clear to him that he would take up digital marketing as his career. He soon moved to Berlin and took up an internship at a mobile marketing agency. It was the start of an illustrious career for Jacky. He became the marketing director of the agency within two years.

His experience in this industry gave him the confidence to start his own business. That’s when he came across dropshipping companies, and he immediately started his own company that made approximately $250,000 per month.

Jacky is now the owner of 4 companies:

Towingless.com

Laurelandwolf.com

Farandaway.co

Indexsy.com

After selling his first company to a private equity firm, Jacky is now focused on angel funding and his direct-to-consumer homeware brand. He also buys and sells digital assets and believes that others may soon join the race.

Jacky is an inspiration to many. His family was the first-generation immigrants from Taiwan and devoted their lives to working hard and working honestly. These qualities made Jacky what he is today.