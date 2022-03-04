8 Tips for Planning the Perfect Iceland Wedding

Iceland is a sought-after destination for couples looking to exchange vows in a beautiful setting. Each year, hundreds of couples choose Iceland for their destination wedding for many reasons.

First of all, the natural beauty is unmatched. There are so many locations to use as a wedding venue, many of which are naturally occurring, awe-inspiring wonders like beautiful cliffs, beaches, waterfalls, ice caves, rocky caves, and vast valleys. You can see many of these places on IcelandWeddingPlanner.com.

If you’re reading this, you probably already know just how beautiful Iceland is and how it’s the perfect wedding destination. If you’re ready to start planning, here are some tips for the wedding of your dreams.

1. Look for a location that speaks to your heart

While there are countless beautiful locations for a wedding in Iceland, if you look long enough, you’ll find one that speaks to your heart. When you look at photos of a location that makes you feel really good, that’s probably going to be the best location for you.

2. Choose your season

Most people get married in the spring or summer, but if you’re not afraid of the cold, getting married in the winter in Iceland will be an incredible experience.

• Winter in Iceland

Winters in Iceland resemble scenes from fairytales, which makes winter weddings an amazing choice. If you’ve ever wanted to get married in an ice cave, this is your season. The ideal part of winter is between February and March, as November through January are full of harsh weather and limited daylight hours.

• Spring in Iceland

In Iceland, spring is usually between April and mid-June. By this time, the snow has melted and everything is growing once again. The greenery from the moss on the mountains and the grassy plains look lush and stunning.

• Summer in Iceland

From the end of June through early September, summer in Iceland is beautiful and warm. August is the best month for weddings, and you can expect to see nature at its greenest.

Summer is when wind storms pick up, but it’s a nice contrast with the warmer weather. Most people choose summer for their wedding in Iceland because the roads are open and it makes it possible to go on some really fun adventures.

• Fall in Iceland

Beginning in mid-September through early November, fall brings the first signs of snow back to the mountain tops. Waterfalls begin to replenish, and the foliage starts to change colors as winter creeps up.

Which season sounds ideal? Can you deal with the cold to get married in an ice cave? Or would you rather be warmer and wait for the summer? There’s a season to suit everyone’s tastes.

3. Organize your guest invitations

It’s too much to keep track of emails and letters from people who will be coming to your wedding. Instead of manually keeping track of things, create a website to serve as an information center for your guests.

Create a page that explains why you want to get married in Iceland, and share information and links to nearby hotels, rental car information, what it’s like driving in Iceland and your itinerary.

Make it easy for your guests to find all the information they need to decide if they’re going to attend. Not everyone is comfortable flying to another country to attend a wedding, and others can’t afford it, so don’t be offended when certain people say they aren’t coming.

4. Send a fun gift to your invited guests

Get your friends and family excited about coming to your Iceland wedding by giving them some kind of gift. For instance, send them traditional Icelandic candy, like Kúlusúkk (chocolate licorice) or Prince Polo.

Bring Iceland to your guests and give them a little taste to inspire them to come to your wedding.

5. Hire a local photographer

Instead of bringing along a photographer from your area, hire a local photographer instead. Photography is more than just a technical skill; lighting plays a major role in producing stunning photos. Knowing the environment in terms of lighting is required to capture beautiful photos.

Another reason to hire a local photographer is the extreme weather. There might be gale-force winds, sandstorms, rainstorms, and blizzards. A local photographer will know exactly how to handle these conditions, and they’ll have the right gear to handle the job. They’ll also be able to suggest an alternative location if the weather is too bad to stay.

6. Provide a “welcome” bag for your guests

Your guests are paying good money to come to your wedding in Iceland, so take care of them to the best of your ability. One way to do this is to create a welcome bag for each of your guests.

Put together a bag full of simple necessities like facial tissue, Advil, some good hand lotion, a nice bar of handmade soap, chapstick, traditional Icelandic snacks, a bottle of wine, and some rain gear like a poncho or umbrella. Also include a map of the area, a list of sights to see, and anything else you think your guests will enjoy.

7. Designate a “bail out” time

Some of your guests will have kids, and they may need to leave before everyone else. You might also have other guests who need to leave early due to health concerns. Plan your wedding so that people have several opportunities to leave when they need to, and rest between your ceremony and reception.

8. Hire transportation

Although it’s fairly easy to drive in Iceland, consider covering transportation for your guests by hiring a driver. If you’re from the U.S., driving in Iceland won’t be as strange since you will be driving on the right side of the road. However, you’ll struggle to read street signs and maps and might get lost even with a GPS.

The main problem is driving in bad weather. It can be scary for people to drive in bad weather for the first time, so hire a local to handle the driving for you and your guests.

Make your Icelandic wedding amazing

No matter what season you choose, or what venue you pick, getting married in Iceland is going to be a memorable adventure for you, your fiancé, and your guests.