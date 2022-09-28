Guide To India: Tips And Tricks To Know Before You Go

India is the land of the sacred, the land of rich traditions and hospitality that is known to serve some of the most iconic travelling experiences to its tourists. A trip to India can be done right only when you have at least a month to explore its four major regions, the East, the West, the North, and the South. From the valley of Kashmir and the Himalayas to the heart of India, Agra and New Delhi to the holy beauty of the Kanyakumari, the gem of southern India, the experiences in India are vivid and exotic that stick by a soul for a lifetime. Come and immerse in the spirit of this holy land.

To get you all ready and packed for it, here is a mini guide to India along with a few tips and tricks that you can utilize when you travel to India.

Best Time to Visit India

India is a country of diverse seasons with the summer season falling between the months of April and June. The monsoon season begins from July and lasts till August. While the autumn season falls between September to November and the winter season that starts in December and lasts till Mid-February and finally, the spring season takes over from Mid-February and lasts till March. Hence, you can plan a visit to India depending upon which part of India you are travelling to. The depth of the seasons as well as the time frames of these seasons changes as per the zone of the country.

Overall, the tourist season in India opens during the month of August and peaks from the month of October that goes till March.

Must-Do Things in India



Visit the seventh wonder of the globe, the Taj Mahal in Agra, the ancient capital of India.

Take yoga classes or enroll into a Yoga Teacher Training in India and learn about the greatest natural healing science from its origin land, check out Devvrat Yoga .

Take a small hiking tour at one of the top trekking sites in the Himalayas.

Visit the valley of Kashmir, the heaven of India.

Take a boat ride through the backwaters of Kerala.

Spend some time at a yoga school in India and at a Buddhist monastery.

Enroll into an Ayurveda cooking class and learn about the healing recipes straight from the land of Ayurveda.

Relish the delectable cuisines of India such as chicken biryani, chicken tikka masala, Mumbai and Delhi street food, kadhai paneer, paneer makhanwala, masala dosa, and many more.

Go river rafting in Rishikesh and also pay homage to the river Ganges by attending the evening aarti (prayer ceremony full of chanting music).

Few Important Tips When Travelling To India

Stay Hydrated & Always Keep Your Own Water Bottle Handy

In India, drinking tap water is unsafe. When you are exploring different spots, especially during the summer heat, then the chances of getting dehydrated are high. Hence, instead of stressing over finding a stall or shop that sells mineral water bottles, it is safer to carry one of your own. Keep taking small sips of water to maintain the pH balance and water content of your body. Alternatively, you can opt for natural coconut water that you can easily get from the pedestrian sidewalks and fulfill the hydration level requirement of your body in one go.

Pack a Proper Sun Protection Kit

Whether you are travelling to India during summer, winter, or any other season, pack a proper sun protection kit comprising sun block, straw hat, sun glasses, cotton stole, etc. Owing to the glaring sun rays that shine on most regions of the country, making sure that you are protected from the UV rays can help avoid sun rashes or poor tan. Additionally, you can keep a cotton or rayon stole handy to safeguard against the warm winds that flow during the months of May and June.

Get Jabbed!

According to the CDC guidelines, when travelling to India, it is essential to get vaccinated for certain diseases such as Malaria, Chicken Pox, Flu, MMR, Polio, Hep A, Hep B, and COVID-19.

Carry Packaged Snacks on the Go

While India is a land of spices and good food to tickle your taste buds, it can get heavy on the stomach and you might want to have some fillers instead that can also fulfill your dietary needs. This is particularly true if you are travelling to a place where meat is a rarity. Hence, keep a few snack bars (at least 1 for each day) that you can eat when you feel hungry or in the mood to go for a snack.

Maintain Both Online and Offline Wallets

India is a digitized nation, especially since the attack of COVID-19, a majority of the population from a homemaker to a streetside vendor has shifted to the digital modes of payment. Hence, you can get anything anywhere in India with just a tap on your mobile. However, there can be places where the mobile network can go weak or a really offbeat, off-the-map kind of place, that time keeping a bill book would come in handy. Keep open bills that you can use and not worry over change.

Be Vary of Your Belongings

While India is a friendly nation where guests are given special attention, there is also the concern of coming across petty thieves and pickpockets. Hence, it is advised that you leave your precious belongings in the locker of your hotel room or carry it in a sling that you can keep in front of you. Do carry your passport with you at all times.