From Planning to Completion: A Guide to Renovating These 4 Rooms

Renovating any room or space in your home can often be more complex than you originally thought. Often you will find that there is more to do, or sometimes there can be hidden jobs that are not visible from the outset. To successfully renovate key rooms in your home, you need to have the right approach and mindset. Renovation work can be physically and emotionally draining, so it is important that you are prepared for this, especially before you start ripping down rooms.

Contents











Room One: The Kitchen

The hive or center of the home deserves to always look its best. When it comes to renovating the kitchen, you need to think carefully about how you use the space. Also, think about if you have everything you want within your current kitchen layout. For example, does your kitchen feature all of the appliances that you want and need in your life? Are the cabinets and countertops in the style that you like, and are they big enough? Does it have those hardwearing floors you need for functionality and purpose? If you click here and see what flooring can do for your kitchen, it might change what renovation or improvement works you carry out. It might help you make better use of the floorspace too.

Top Tip: Think carefully about how you use your kitchen. Are you currently maximizing the space, and does your kitchen flow the way you want it to? It can be easy to get stuck in a rut within your kitchen, and this can impact productivity levels, as well as what you cook. So, start looking at how you use your kitchen, and start seeing if the current layout works well for you.

Room Two: Bedroom

Before renovating your bedroom, always try and think about what a calm space feels and looks like and decide what elements are important to you. You may find that a bold new color scheme will work for you. Or you may find that a more neutral and earthier color scheme will work better. The renovation of a master bedroom can take some time, especially if you are trying to improve the flow and improve the layout at the same time. The amount of furniture featured in the room, as well as the use (and quality) of soft furnishings, will have an impact.

Room Three: Living Area

The living Area in your home is more than just a place to relax in the evening. It is a place to reconnect with family, friends, and loved ones. When renovating this space, really think about how it is used. For instance, if the living room is heavily used (multiple times a day), you may wish to lo

ok at changing the carpet for porcelain tiles that are easier to keep clean. You may also want your renovation to feature soft furnishings such as sofas and drapes that are easier to clean and wash.

Room Four: Bathroom

To get the most out of a bathroom renovation, you must carefully think about color schemes as well as how you use your existing bathroom suite. For instance, you may find that the bath is taking up a lot of room but is only being used once a month (therefore making it a waste of space). You may also find that the current color scheme is too cold, bland, and clinical. It may be all white, or it may be stark and gray, and this may not suit your needs anymore.

Top Tip: When renovating a bathroom, it is important to make sure that everything is sealed and watertight. This can sound obvious, but sometimes it can be tempting to add extra features and touches. For example, you may want to add a nice feature light to set off your bathroom or add some drapes to soften a bright white bathroom set. Before adding anything, always ensure it is fit for purpose. Make sure it can be easily cleaned, and ensure it is waterproof and sealed for safety.

Having an Action Plan

When you are tackling the renovation and makeover of multiple rooms, you need to have an action plan in place. Without an action plan to follow, you can find that you end up wasting time, energy, and resources. You can also find that you end up doing things backward; this, of course, will result in wasted time and in projects taking longer to complete than you originally anticipated. An action plan that covers each room will focus on what you want to achieve and by when. For example, if you are focusing on the bathroom, it will have a plan for what you want the bathroom to look like, and it will have a timescale and budget attached to it as well. You may also find that a design board or ideas board allows you to pull together all the ideas and inspiration you have.

Top Tip: When you are renovating any space, you will find it is the perfect time to add more storage. You can never have too much storage, and when you are during a renovation, you may find that built-in storage is the way to go. Maximizing the height and the width of the rooms that you have, and tailoring solutions will ensure a successful renovation is carried out.

Reaching Out to Others

You may want to undertake all of the renovation and improvement works by yourself; however in reality, how practical and realistic is this? Do you have all of the skills that you need, and can you handle setbacks that will naturally occur on a project? When you are renovating these four key rooms in your home, it is important to know your limits. Know what you are capable of, and then focus on reaching out to others too. Professional contractors and tradespeople will be able to carry out renovation works to your home in an efficient manner. When you reach out to professionals, you ease a lot of burdens on yourself and on your project. This then means that all you have to worry about is cleaning up and then enjoying your newly renovated spaces.