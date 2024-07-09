Gut Instincts: Your Guide to Gastrointestinal Health

Gut instincts can often guide us toward better health, but when it comes to your digestive system, professional advice is crucial. The importance of gastrointestinal health cannot be overstated, as it affects everything from nutrient absorption to immune function. Unfortunately, many people avoid discussing gut health due to the invasive nature of diagnostic procedures

Gut health is one of the least talked about subjects because by and large, the society is still averse to the invasive methods of diagnoses. Nonetheless, conditions of the digestive system pose a great risk to our overall well-being, as any good gastroenterologist in Dubai will tell you. In this piece, we will be exploring some of the most common gastrointestinal disorders and the role of gastroenterologists in treating them. So, let’s dive in.

What is a Gastrointestinal Tract?

The easiest way to define a Gastrointestinal Tract or GI is by the organs that comprise it. These include your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine and anus, connected in that order.

Your digestive tract is designed to convert your food into the nutrients and energy you require to thrive. Once that’s done, it conveniently bundles your solid waste, or stool, for excretion when you have a bowel movement.

Common Types of GI Disorders

The digestive system is affected by both short-term and long-term illnesses and disorders. Constipation, diarrhea, and heartburn are frequent occurrences if you don’t stay in peak fitness. If you are often suffering digestive troubles like these, you should consult a specialist, since It might indicate a more serious problem warranting immediate medical attention and treatment.

Here are some of the common conditions affecting the function of your digestive system:

Constipation

Often labeled as the mother of all illnesses from ancient times, constipation occurs when you have fewer bowel movements than usual. When you are constipated, your stool is generally dry and hard, making it difficult and uncomfortable to pass.

This condition can lead to straining during bowel movements, abdominal pain, and a feeling of incomplete evacuation. Factors contributing to constipation include a low-fiber diet, insufficient fluid intake, lack of physical activity, and ignoring the urge to have a bowel movement.

In some cases, medications, hormonal imbalances, or underlying health conditions such as hypothyroidism can also cause constipation. It’s important to address chronic constipation, as it can lead to complications like hemorrhoids, anal fissures, or even fecal impaction.

Maintaining a diet rich in fiber, staying hydrated, and exercising regularly are key preventive measures. If these lifestyle changes do not alleviate the symptoms, consulting a healthcare provider is essential to identify and treat any underlying causes effectively.

Diarrhea

As the polar opposite of constipation, diarrhea involves frequent, loose, or watery stools. This condition can be triggered by a variety of factors, the most common being infections caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites.

Other potential causes include food intolerances, certain medications, and digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Symptoms of diarrhea can range from mild to severe and may be accompanied by abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea, and an urgent need to use the bathroom.

While acute diarrhea often resolves with mild treatment and proper hydration, chronic diarrhea lasting more than a few days can lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, posing a significant health risk.

Hemorrhoids

Hemorrhoids are bulging, enlarged veins that occur both within and outside of the anus and rectum. They can be unpleasant, and uncomfortable, and result in rectal bleeding, especially during bowel movements or at night.

Hemorrhoids are classified into two types: internal, which occur inside the rectum, and external, which develop under the skin around the anus. Common symptoms include itching, swelling, pain, and bright red blood on toilet paper or in the toilet bowl.

Hemorrhoids can be caused by factors such as straining during bowel movements, chronic constipation, sitting for long periods, a low-fiber diet, pregnancy, and obesity.

Stomach Flu

Also known as Gastroenteritis, It is a virus-borne illness of the stomach and the upper section of the small intestine. It normally lasts for less than a week. Millions of individuals contract the stomach flu each year, especially in the developing world.

Ulcers

Often painful, Ulcers are sores that form on the lining of the esophagus, stomach, or small intestine. Ulcers are most commonly caused by an infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori) and long-term use of anti-inflammatory medicines like ibuprofen.

Gallstones

Gallstones are little particles of solid substance generated by digestive fluid that develop in your gallbladder, a small organ located under your liver.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Commonly referred to as IBS, it is one of the most frustrating conditions affecting millions around the globe. IBS patients encounter symptoms such as stomach discomfort and cramping. You may also experience regular diarrhea, constipation, or both.

IBS does not cause tissue damage in the GI (gastrointestinal) tract or raise your risk of more serious disorders such as colon cancer. Instead, it is a chronic (long-term) disorder that most individuals can control by altering their habits and diet, taking medicines, and getting behavioral treatment.

Cancer

Although rare, if you neglect your GI health for long, you could be susceptible to various forms of cancers. The most frequent digestive system cancers are esophageal, gastric (stomach), colon and rectal (colorectal), pancreatic, and liver cancer.

Why it’s Important to See a Gastroenterologist for Stomach Discomfort

A gastroenterologist specializes in conditions related to the gut and the digestive system. They care for all organs in your digestive system, including your GI tract (esophagus, stomach, and intestines) and biliary organs (liver, bile ducts, pancreas, and gallbladder).

Perhaps you have stomach issues that your primary care provider has been unable to identify or treat properly. Or maybe you already know you have a significant gastrointestinal issue and need specialist care.

There are several advantages to visiting a specialist for the condition that has been troubling you. Gastroenterologists conduct more comprehensive gastrointestinal studies, exams, and procedures than other physicians. As a result, a GI specialist is more likely to make correct diagnoses, detect issues early, and treat them with fewer complications.

Ending Note

Dubai is widely regarded as one of the premier healthcare destinations in the world. If you happen to live in the cosmopolitan city, then you will find a plethora of the best gastroenterologist in Dubai practicing at the best hospital in Dubai, offering state-of-the-art treatments for a variety of ailments of the gut.

The key is to promptly seek specialized care when you sense any discomfort or irregularities in your stomach, rather than delaying or putting off treatment. Remember, prevention is better than cure, especially if you have an unseen disorder related to the function of your digestive system.