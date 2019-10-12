Guys Saying “I Love You” To Their Best Friends: I Have Questions

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I’m not going to lie, male friendship is a mystifying thing to me. Whenever I overhear dude friends having really personal conversations, I feel like I’m hiding behind a bush observing a unicorn. Most of my best friends have been guys, and specifically straight guys, but our friendships have always taken on a different tenor than their friendships with each other. Like, I know that guys can be kind of vulnerable with each other, but again, only because I’ve overheard it, not because they’re publicly open about it in the way that women are — really, are allowed to be.

Which is why I love this video SO MUCH. It’s not even about the fact that these guys are saying “I love you” to each other on camera. It’s about the fact that Jay and Chris talk to each other on the phone after work every day, or that Nate and Sean go on bro-dates for frozen yogurt. I don’t see this stuff! What is this. It excites me to know that loving frozen yogurt is a universal human trait.

It’s worth pointing out that dudes used to be way, way more publicly affectionate than they are now. What else do bro-friends do? I must know.

Original by Rebecca Vipond Brink