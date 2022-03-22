Hair Transplant in Turkey or Mexico: What Should You Opt For?

When it comes to hair transplantation, the first thought that hits your mind is age. Without uncertainty hair loss is not directly proportional to age which means it is no barrier. You may say that adults are more prone to encounter this problem but nowadays children too are affected.

Hair loss or hair fall can be caused due to multiple factors, including heredity, hormonal balance, and the most common one is aging. Countries like Mexico and Turkey are among popular Hair Transplantation states. There are several examples and testimonials and their success is evident. There are possibly two options that you can choose to get the best hair transplant treatment. Both of these countries have been known for their amazing jobs so select wisely.

But two good options can really become problematic and can be the major reason for indecisiveness on what to choose. With inclusive packages, you can understand what’s good for you. Let’s dive in to know about 3 top-notch clinics of above mentioned places.

Advantages of Hair Implant

The main attraction in the human body is Hair. This feature in you is a blessing or if you are unable to grow them by any means, you are cursed but not anymore. Hair transplant has changed the life of a lot of people and they now can find themselves attractive again.

For young generations, excessive hair loss can be dangerous as sooner or later your hair will not remain thick anymore. So, without any further loss, just think about your life and make it beautiful once more. Following are the benefits that won’t stop you from giving it a shot.

Control Hair Loss

Transplant helps control excessive hair loss. Once you are done with the treatment, you will realize its importance. With all the machines and radiation, hair can easily be transplanted with no pain or pressure in the head.

After the treatment, you will be able to remake or reverse your facial appearance. Because undoubtedly, a person may feel confident about him or herself. Control is what you get at the end of the day.

Reliable

People always look for the end product to be reliable. Some clinics are not so good at doing the process efficiently hence turn out to create mess rather than fixing it. The easiest way is acquiring a few agents for hair restoration but in most cases they don’t give best results.

TURKEY vs MEXICO: Which one is cheaper?

As both of these options are versatile enough to get your treatment done without any further ado or without having a second thought. But at the same time comparison is obvious. Mexico is a bit more expensive than Turkey regardless of various top-notch clinics they have.

If the cost and other expenses are affordable for you then you can choose Mexico due to so many benefits. On the other hand, if you can’t afford such an expense, Turkey, without any doubt, is the best option to ever exist. You will have an inclusive package including accommodation, utility, living, rental, and other management costs as well.

Besides, both of these offer a proper healthcare system with more than thousands of surgeons and experts with board certificates.

3 Top-notch Clinics in Turkey

Following are the three best clinics in Turkey for Hair transplant.

1. Capilclinic Turkey

The clinic that comes first in the hierarchy of best hair transplant clinics in Turkey is Capilclinic founded by Dr. Oguz who received multiple training at a few prestigious medical colleges in the United Kingdom. If you are bald or any fall issue just happened to be with you lately, in Capilclinic.us there are so many experts working in FUE along with top-notch facilities to get you the best treatment.

For this reason and so many included, this clinic is considered to be the best choice for transplant in Istanbul. You can take appointments online or register yourself first.

2. ASMED Hair Transplant Center

Dr. Koray Erdogan runs ASMED, a hair transplant clinic. His name comes in between those bigger names of transplant specialists who have experience of over a decade or two. With experts in the team, Dr. Koray provides satisfactory deliverance to their customers.

They are innumerable facilities in which state-of-the-art equipment is also available. ASMED clinic offers really pocket-friendly packages to their patients covering accommodation in a hotel and airport transportation as well.

3. Clinicana Hair Transplant Turkey

Turkey is full of considerable options and Clinicana is one of them. This clinic comes third in the hierarchy of best transplant clinics and is situated in Turkey. Each and every treatment therein is properly overseen under competent health care professionals.

Dr. Soner Tatlıdede being a professional of hir transplant has experience of almost 20 years now. He did various surgeries. He is also assisted by a clinical pharmacy specialist, Ph. Eyad Attar. His whole team is working great altogether, so you will be free of all worries.

3 Amazing Clinics in Mexico

Following are the three exceptional clinics in Mexico for transplant.

1. Capilclinic Mexico

Customers from all over the world are evident why this Clinic is popular among other clinics of Mexico. Not only this, it also is the best clinic in Mexico. With experienced staff and latest technology, they ensure amazing transplantation results. DHI and FUE techniques are the parts of it. It may be costly but I will not regret getting treatment from here.

2. Kaloni Polanco Anatole

The Kaloni Transplant clinic comes second under some famous clinics across Mexico. This clinic is run by Dr. Ariel Diaz who is no less than a professional surgeon. He believes in accurate and efficient consequences. They employ both manual grafting and micrografting technology.

3. Hair In 1 Day Mexico City

Hair in 1 Day has a number of branches across America. With advanced technology and FUE, they provide the best of best to their patients. They also use the cutting-edge H1D XtraCare technique to get the best possible results, leading 99% of success rate. Most patients across America and Canada prefer Hair in 1 Day clinics. With inclusive-packages, you will get accommodation and transport as well.