How to Properly Wash Period Underwear – Guide 2022

Period underwear is a type of underwear that is designed to absorb your menstrual flow. There are many different brands and styles of underwear, but they all serve the same purpose – to make your period more manageable and less messy. This was first invented in the early 1900s and has since become a popular choice for women who want to feel more comfortable during their period.

Most underwear comes in either disposable or reusable varieties. Disposable panties are usually made of absorbent materials like cotton or bamboo and can be worn for single use. Reusable period panties, on the other hand, are made of cloth and can be washed and reused. For a great brand, we recommend Modibodi.

Benefits

There are a number of benefits to using this type of underwear.

Reduce The Amount of Blood

Firstly, they can help to reduce the amount of blood and menstrual fluid that leaks onto your clothes. This can be extremely beneficial if you are worried about leaks and stains on your clothing. Period underwear can also help to reduce cramping and discomfort during your period. Additionally, they can provide a feeling of security and peace of mind, knowing that you are less likely to experience any leaks or accidents. This is especially helpful if you have a heavy flow.

Keep Dry

Secondly, panties can help to keep you feeling dry and comfortable, even on your heaviest days. This is because they are made of absorbent materials that wick away moisture from your skin. This can help to prevent chafing and discomfort, as well as keep you feeling fresh and dry.

Save Money

Lastly, this underwear can help you to save money in the long run. This is because reusable panties can be worn multiple times, which means you won’t have to keep buying new pairs. Additionally, they can last for years with proper care, which makes them a more sustainable and eco-friendly option.

How To Wash Period Underwear

If you choose to buy reusable period panties, it is important to know how to wash them properly. This will help to keep them in good condition and ensure that they are effective at absorbing menstrual fluid.

Here are a few tips for washing your underwear:

Only use cold water when washing your period panties. Hot water can damage the fabric and reduce its absorbency.

Do not use harsh detergents or bleach when washing your period panties. This can damage the fabric and cause them to lose its absorbency.

Wash your period panties separately from other clothing, as they may stain them.

Hang them to air dry, rather than putting them in the dryer. This will help to keep them in good condition.

Store them in a dry place when not in use.

Period underwear is a great way to make your period more manageable and comfortable. If you are looking for an alternative to traditional disposable sanitary products, then period underwear may be the right choice for you. There are many different brands and styles available, so be sure to do your research well before making a purchase.

How to hand wash period panties

If you are going to hand wash your period underwear, it is important to use cold water. Hot water can damage the fabric and reduce its absorbency. You should also avoid using harsh detergents or bleach, as this can damage the fabric and cause them to lose its absorbency. Instead, use a mild detergent designed for delicate fabrics.

When washing your period underwear, be sure to wash them separately from other clothing. This is because they may stain other clothing items. To air-dry your period panties, simply hang them up on a clothesline or drying rack. Do not put them in the dryer, as this can damage the fabric. When not in use, store your period panties in a dry place.

Can period blood stain your period underwear?

Yes, period blood can stain your period underwear. This is because period blood is a dark red color and can be difficult to remove. If you are worried about your period underwear becoming stained, it is important to take some preventative measures.

Here are a few tips for preventing your period underwear from becoming stained:

Use a panty liner when wearing period panties. This will help to absorb any menstrual fluid that may leak.

Change your pad or tampon often, especially if you have a heavy flow. This will help to reduce the amount of blood that leaks onto your underwear.

Wash your period panties as soon as possible after they become stained. This will help to remove the blood before it has a chance to set.

If your period panties become stained, you can try soaking them in cold water overnight. This will help to loosen the stain and make it easier to remove.

If you follow these tips, you should be able to prevent your period underwear from becoming stained. However, if a stain does occur, it is important to treat it as soon as possible. The longer a stain sits, the harder it will be to remove.

Conclusion

Period underwear is a great way to make your period more comfortable and manageable. There are many different brands and styles of period underwear available, so you are sure to find one that suits your needs. Additionally, period panties can help you to save money in the long run, as they are a reusable product.

If you are going to hand wash your period underwear, it is important to use cold water and a mild detergent. You should also avoid using harsh detergents or bleach, as this can damage the fabric. When washing your period panties, be sure to wash them separately from other clothing and air dry them. If your period panties become stained, you can try soaking them in cold water overnight.