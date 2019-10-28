Halloween Makeup Tutorial: Become A Hot/Creepy Clown!

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Halloween is almost here ! If you haven’t decided what you’re going to be yet, never fear, because Josie Rodriguez, a San Francisco-based film makeup and hair artist, is here to teach us how to make ourselves creepy/hot via the power of cosmetics. First up, learn how to make yourself into a hot and also very creepy clown – check back for more Halloween makeup genius!

What You’ll Need:

Liquid eyeliner

Mascara

Clown white face paint

Black face paint

Red face paint

Black eyeshadow

Red lipstick

3rd Degree or liquid latex and tissues

Fake blood

White powder (optional)

Sponges

Q-Tips

Step One: Apply liquid eyeliner and mascara. Then apply clown white paint to your face and neck with a sponge (mine is from Kryolan), starting at the top of forehead and working down to the collarbone – including over your eyebrows. (If you have or can find white powder at your Halloween store to help set the paint, all the better!)

Step Two: Paint a circle around your whole eyelid with black paint, then use black eyeshadow to fill in your under-eye (I used Kryolan again for the paint).

Step Three: Paint a triangle at the top of the eyebrow and another triangle underneath the eye, then use red paint to make dots at the tips of the triangles.

Step Four: To make scars I used 3rd Degree, which is great for molding and sculpting scars and wounds. If you don’t have 3rd Degree, you can use latex and tissue as a substitute – your nearby Halloween store should have bottles of latex or latex kits.

Step Five: Apply fake blood along the scars. I used Fleet Street – it has a great thick consistency.

Step Six: Fill in your lips with red lipstick.

Step Seven: Paint a collar design on your neck in any color (although red and black look extra-ghoulish!) and paint a red dot on your nose.

Step Eight: You’re done! Ack, you’re scary – and weirdly hot? Go get ‘em, Harley!

Images via Sara Brink.

Original by Josie Rodriguez