15 Must-Have Pencil Eyeliners

Eyeliners in the form of a pencil is the best choice not only for makeup beginners but also for professional artists because they are easy to apply. The eyeliner pencil is also called crayon or kohl eyeliner, and it is smooth when using on your eyelid. No one wants an eyeliner that doesn’t stay for long or smudges easily. That is why we have selected for you the best pigmented and long-lasting eyeliners to complete your makeup look.

1. 24/7 Glide on Pencil by Urban Decay

This is one of the best pencils for oily lids, with a formula that is smooth when applying, because it is made with cottonseed oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E. This eyeliner doesn’t dry out your eyelid and is waterproof. You can also make a smudged effect if you prefer that look, but make sure to act quickly. You can also use some of the brighter shades on your lower eyelash line to make your eyes look bigger. All of the glimmering metallic and neutral tones are available at Sephora.

2. Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner by Marc Jacobs

Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner has a shape that is a mix between gel pot eyeliner and a retractable one. This pencil is made with a built-in sharpener to make your application more precise. This product is available in many stunning colors and is ultra-pigmented. The formula is not only long-lasting, but also waterproof. You can purchase this Marc Jacobs eyeliner at Sephora.

3. Quickliner for Eyes Eyeliner Pencil by Clinique

This eyeliner comes in a retractable pencil package that has a built-in sponge that helps you achieve a very precise application, which is suitable for those who don’t like the obligation of sharpening their eyeliner pencils. This product is waterproof, on top of lasting a very long time and it does not flake. This Clinique product can be found at Nordstrom, in all of its ten matte shades.

4. Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner by Stila

This Stila eyeliner is made as a mechanical pencil that doesn’t tug on your eyelid, and it does not smudge. The waterproof formula helps you draw a smooth line. If you want to smudge this liner, you can create a base for eyeshadow that is very creamy. If you are looking for a shimmered shade, matte bright or neutral colors, this product has got it. It is sold at Sephora.

5. When Pencil Met Gel Long-Lasting Eyeliner by Julep

This traditionally shaped pencil eyeliner has a formula that is a gel and glides super smoothly on the lid. The pigment is extraordinary, and it will not smudge or flake for at least 10 hours. This eyeliner is ophtalmological tested and set very quickly, in 30 seconds. You can get all of the 22 stylish shades of this eyeliner at Nordstrom.

6. Professional Makeup Slim Eye Pencil by NYX

This long-lasting product from NYX is waterproof and perfect for someone who is looking for a pencil, specially made for tightlining. The formula is intensely creamy and can be used as an eyeshadow base or an eyebrow liner. This Slim Eye Pencil is available in 31 colors, including shimmery and earthy tones. Check out this pencil at Ulta Beauty.

7. Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner by NARS

This NARS liner is one of the best pencil eyeliners that are incredibly long-lasting, up to 12 hours, to be precise. This formula does not smudge or flake and is an excellent fit for you if you struggle with putting on eyeliner because of your contact lenses. The exciting thing about this trendy eyeliner is that each shade is named after iconic roads, such asVia Appia, which is a warm brown color, or Abby Road, which comes in an electric blue hue.

8. Double Wear Stay-in-Place Eye Pencil by Estee Lauder

This Estee Lauder product is smooth on the eyelid as well as creamy, but it has a twist to it. The pencil is double-ended with one end being long-lasting eyeliner, and the other one a smudge sponge which is useful for making a smoky eye effect. When this eyeliner sets, it is here to stay for many hours. The product is sold in 12 colors at Nordstrom.

9. Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner by Tarte

Here is another one of double-ended pencil, and this time it is by Tarte. The formula of this gorgeous eyeliner is waterproof. The packaging is made to have a black liquid liner on one end, and the gel pencil on the other one. The formula of gel pencil is free of wax, which is excellent for creating a smooth finish. The finish of this eyeliner is an opaque black as well as semi-matte. If you are on-the-go a lot of the time, this Tarte eyeliner will be a perfect fit. It is available for sale at Sephora.

10. Technakohl Pencil Eyeliner by MAC Cosmetics

This highly pigmented pencil is made in a retractable form, and it brings just the right amount of softness and creaminess you need. When this eyeliner dries, it becomes a long-lasting matte finish that does not smudge. Even though this eyeliner is precise, it can draw a thick line when needed. Find all shades of this MAC product at Nordstrom.

11. Crayon Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil by Dior

If quality is your priority when it comes to eyeliners, this Dior one is the thing for you. It is waterproof and, so it will certainly stay on all day without flaking. The other end of this pencil has a sponge applicator if you wish to wear a more smudgy look. The colors, however, are only available in the classic shades ofblack, brown and blue. All of them are available for purchase at Sephora.

12. Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye Pencil by Chanel

This Chanel product if perfect if your goal is drawing precise and thin lines. The formula of this elegant eyeliner includes vegetable fats and talk, which help apply the liner with ease, as well as to make it last a long time. The tip is made soft, specifically for more sensitive eyelids. This eye pencil comes with a built-in sharpener and is available in four colors, including black, grey, brown, and blue. You can buy it at Nordstrom.

13. Le Stylo Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner by Lancôme

This eyeliner comes with a retractable pencil for the most precise line drawing. Its formula is waterproof and is extremely pigmented. This eyeliner comes with a sponge tip so that you can make a smudge-effect makeup look. This Lancôme liner is made in four colors, with some limited edition shades that are released in plum, electric blue, white and orange colors. You can find this product at Sephora.

14. Long-Wear Eye Pencil by Bobbi Brown

This Long-Wear Eye Pencil by Bobbi Brown won several awards and is intensely pigmented. It doesn’t flake off or smudge and can last for hours. The gel is smooth when applying and has a creamy finish that is perfect for any beginner. This eye pencil is made in 12 different shades, and all of them are available at Nordstrom.

15. Lasting Line Long-Wearing Eyeliner by bareMinerals

This pencil is packaged with an angled built-in sponge for blending without smudging. This is one of the best eyeliners for people who travel a lot and are always on-the-go. This product also comes with a built-in sharpener. Make sure to check out this bareMinerals liner at Sephora.