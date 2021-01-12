Why Is It So Hard for Some People to Save Money?

Saving money is never an easy task. It means that you will have to deny yourself some luxuries or guilty pleasure you have been dreaming about for weeks, if not months. Still, it is a responsible thing to do, so we all eventually find a few to put some money aside.

Still, there is something a lot of people don’t understand. This is a skill that has to be mastered. It is why some of us have difficulty reaching their weekly or monthly saving goal. In the following article, we will discuss the most common challenges people face and give you tips on how to overcome them.

They don’t know how

We have already mentioned that this is a skill you have to acquire, so this may be the first challenge you face when trying to save some money. This is definitely one of the things people should learn while young, and it is why you should teach your kids someday how to do it. The easiest way to start saving is to automatically decrease the amount of money you have at your disposal every month.

What are we talking about? It is quite simple – go to your bank, open a savings account, and set a direct deposit into that account. This way, when you get your salary every month, a portion of it will automatically be transferred into the savings account, and you won’t have access to it. This will force you to adopt new spending habits and learn how to organize the funds. Obviously, this is only one example of how you can start, and you can find many more tips and suggestions on the Smarterfinances website.

They don’t care

You would be surprised to learn how many people simply believe that it is not necessary to start saving yet. This attitude may be okay if you are in your late teens, but as soon as you reach your mid-20s, you have to start thinking about the future. Do you want to work every single day for the rest of your life? No, no one does, but this means that you will need money in the future to live, and now it is the time to start collecting it.

In addition, you cannot forget about health-related expenses. You may need some sort of surgery down the line, and you will need to pay for medications or long-term care. We understand that no one wants to think about getting old, but welcome to the real world.

They cannot afford it

Okay, it may seem harsh to put it this way, but this is just another excuse people use. We understand that your income isn’t high enough, but you have to remember that this is only temporary. Even in a situation like this, you can put aside $5 a month. That’s right. It is still saving.

When you find yourself in a situation like this, you have to make some changes. You have two options. Firstly, you can cut down on some expenses that aren’t necessary, such as dining out or paying cable. There are also many tricks you can use to decrease your utility bill.

On the other hand, you can find another source of income. Depending on the time available and skills you possess, you can get a part-time job or sell arts and crafts online, teach a foreign language, offer a cooking course, and so on. Nowadays, there are many things you can do and numerous ways to earn extra cash, so you just have to find the best one for you.

They don’t pay bills on time

Paying bills on time is one of the most important habits you have to adopt. This is the only way you will be able to predict your monthly expenses, avoid unexpected ones, and save money. You have to make sure to pay every single bill on time – utility, cable, phone bill, rent, and the like.

If you don’t do this, the debt will pile up, and eventually, you can reach a stage where you won’t be able to afford to pay all the expenses. This isn’t only something that will negatively affect your finances, but it will also prevent you from saving, and it may even force you to tap into the account to pay off the debt.

They increase their spending

It is in human nature to start spending more when they have more money at their disposal. If you just got the raise, it doesn’t mean that you have to increase your spending. On the contrary, you can put that extra money in a savings account. We understand that it is quite difficult to resist this temptation.

Surely, you should go out and get yourself something pretty, treat yourself. You can go out to a fancy restaurant to celebrate the promotion, go on a trip, or get that coffee machine you have been investigating for some time.

Nevertheless, the trick is not to adopt new spending habits. It really isn’t necessary to start eating out twice a week or to always have the latest iPhone. Find the balance between affording luxurious experiences and overspending. There is nothing wrong with getting nicer things, but you have to ensure that you can actually afford them and still have enough money to put aside.

They don’t have a budget

A lot of people don’t understand how vital a budget is. That’s right. That simple plan can greatly help you manage your finances successfully. First of all, by putting it all down on a piece of paper, you will be able to understand the real situation of your finances. If you haven’t been managing money very well, you will be able to understand the mistakes and how to correct them.

Furthermore, a budget will enable you to comprehend your income and expenses. You should make a list of all the bills you have to pay and additional fees and compare the final number with your monthly salary. If you are trying to save money, it will be obvious how much of it you can put aside every month. If you are not satisfied with this sum, it will be fairly easy to figure out which activities and expenses you can cut.