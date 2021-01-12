6 Reasons You Need a Social Security Disability Lawyer

Nowadays, we can hire a lawyer for literary anything. But a rather serious and sensitive practice of law is social security disability. Commonly referred to as SSD, this area of the law specializes whenever a person is unable to work.

If this is the case, then the person will need to file for social security disability. But since filing a claim isn’t as sure as getting approved, it might be smart to hire an attorney to help you out.

So if you’re looking for viable reasons why you’d need to hire a social security disability lawyer, look no further than this article.

1. Help With Preparation

The most important thing when filling out an SSD claim is the preparation phase. This phase will determine your chances of getting successfully approved for social security disability.

And while this is the first step in the process, it can certainly be your last if you don’t do it right. This is where an SSD lawyer comes into play. Not only do they know the process like the back of their hand, but they will guide you to make sure your claim gets approved.

Each SSD claim needs a few things to be considered as viable. For starters, it needs specific information relative to your claim. This information plays an important role in not only making sure you get approved, but also in the amount of money you may receive.

And luckily for you, your attorney knows what sort of information is needed to make it work.

2. Help With Filing

Once your attorney has everything set, it’s time to file the claim. Now, this one can be rather tricky as it’s all about the appeal. If you’re ever talked to someone that has done this before, then they will tell you all about the importance of appeal.

It’s no secret that the vast majority of applicants get rejected because they have a poorly prepared appeal. And make no mistake about it if you want to get approved for an SSD claim, then you have to work hard on the appeal.

These cases are all about appeals and deadlines. Each appeal has its own deadline and asks certain things from you. This could be any number of things but in most cases, it’s documents and medical bills.

But if one thing is for certain is that you should not miss a deadline. Luckily for you, a SSD lawyer is familiar with this process and will get you prepared even before you file.

3. Gathering Evidence

Let’s be real about it. SSD cases can be life-changing. Social disability isn’t something you should mess around, and should instead make it your priority.

If you’re deemed unfit to work, then how would you make a living? This is why you must make it work! And if you are going to be convincing, then you will need to show evidence of your disability.

This is probably the most important aspect of social security disability. No one will give you the benefits if you don’t prove to them your disability.

So to do, you will need to gather evidence. Your medical records are most important in such a case. And if you have no idea how to obtain them, talk to doctors and hospitals regarding the records, or obtain other documents that can be used as evidence, then it’s best to leave the task to a social security disability lawyer.

Seeing as this person is an expert in their field will not only save you time and energy but also money. With their help, and their ability to gather evidence and successfully build a case, you can go in front of a social security decision-maker and win your case!

So don’t mess around and hire an SSD lawyer such as Savino & Smollar to help win you the case.

4. Prevent Technical Issues

The vast majority of cases do get rejected. But a large part of why that’s the case is down to technical issues, errors, and mistakes.

You’d be surprised to see how easy it can be to get turned down for social disability. Nearly 35% of all cases get rejected because of a typo, a technical error, or an honest mistake that anyone can make.

And the nature of these cases is the reason why such small mistakes can cost you a lot. Namely, even if you are truly unfit to work, there are hundreds of thousands of people looking to scam the Social Security Administration with false disabilities.

And this is why they take their work very seriously.

So instead of blowing your chances to get the benefits, you deserve, why not hire a professional that will not make such rookie mistakes.

5. Experience and Expertise

Social disability is a very sensitive topic. It’s both legal and social at the same time. So it’s important to understand that the legal aspect makes it more difficult to handle it solo.

SSD lawyers exist not because they never made it as criminal defense lawyers, but because the nature of the field requires an experienced face to handle your case.

And experience is yet another reason why you should be hiring a social security disability lawyer. This person has the experience and expertise that will be the difference between success and failure. So don’t risk it by wanting to save a few hundred bucks when you can get thousands in return.

6. Skills and Knowledge

From the very first step to the very last, social security disability lawyers will guide you throughout the claiming process. Their vast knowledge of the field paired with their skills is exactly what is required to win such cases.

These lawyers have communication skills that will prove useful when needing to communicate with a physician or doctor to obtain a disability certificate. And this certificate is oftentimes the most important document that will win you the case.

So don’t risk your chances of having a secured future and instead go with a professional that has the skills, knowledge, experience, and expertise to win you the case.