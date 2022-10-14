What To Do Before A Long Distance Move

Moving to a new location, especially a place far from your current residential home, can be daunting. From dismantling your properties and household items to wrapping and packing them inside cartons or boxes, every process involved in moving to a new long-distance location requires time and effort.

Long-distance relocation requires a lot of preparation since you have to move your properties for several miles before you get to your new house. Nevertheless, even though a long-distance relocation can be stressful, there are certain things you can do to make the process easier.

By using the services of a Vancouver moving company, you can make long-distance moving hassle-free. Movers Vancouver will not only help you move your items, but they can also help you to pack before moving and help you unpack when you arrive at your new location.

Listed below are highlights of things you should do before embarking on a long-distance move:

Plan and make an inventory

Making a long-distance move involves traveling several miles with your properties. Such a big task requires proper planning. Use a writing tool to take an inventory of all your belongings – from household items to kitchen utensils to electrical appliances to furniture.

Plan on how you will move each item and whether you will transport the breakable ones using your car. Remember, it is a long-distance relocation, so make plans and have a list of your belongings to avoid forgetting anything that can make you come back. The inventory will also help you to track and confirm all your properties when the movers arrive at your new home.

After planning and taking inventory of your properties, the next thing you should do is to get the necessary records and documents you may need in your new location. You need to update and get vital documents like your family’s medical and children’s school records, etc., to avoid traveling back to your former place for it.

Remember that it is a long-distance move, so ensure you obtain all the relevant records and documentation to help you settle in after relocating. If your children’s school records are necessary for enrolling them in school, write to the school to get their records or request that they send the documents to your new location.

Declutter

Another crucial thing to do before a long-distance trip is to declutter your current home and get rid of unnecessary items. Throw away or gift out any clothing you no longer wear, culinary utensils you no longer need, and any books you won’t be reading again.

Moving to a new long-distance location with unnecessary items can be stressful. You can remove unwanted items by giving them out to charity or gifting them to someone. Doing this can help you save cost in your long-distance move as you won’t have much load. It will also help you in packing and unpack your properties.

Sort your household items

Sorting your household items will make it easier for you to transport them safely to your new location. Apply extra caution when transporting delicate items like wall mirrors, glasses, tumblers, or any other breakable property. You are moving to a new far place and will want all your properties delivered the way you packed them.

Sort and wrap any delicate household item neatly using cardboard, plastic wrap, or any sealer you choose. Also, take additional caution by packing all breakable items together to ensure that your movers will give special care to those sets of your belongings. You can mark the boxes with your initials in large letters so the movers won’t deliver your items to the wrong location.

Cross-check your belongings before the moving company leaves

One more thing to do before a long-distance trip is to cross-check your household items before the moving company leaves your house. It’s a long journey, so you wouldn’t want to pass through the stress of coming to pick up a forgotten item.

With your inventory list, review all your belongings and ensure they are complete to avoid traveling several miles back to pick up a crucial forgotten belonging. Doing this will also help you to know if any of your property is misplaced when they arrive at your new location.

Get moving estimates from moving companies

Getting moving estimates from moving companies is one of the vital things you should do before moving to a long-distance location. The journey will be far and might incur a higher cost, so you should get estimates from like three moving companies and compare them before choosing one.

Create a budget. Know what your moving costs will be and stick to it. There are lots of online resources that will help you create a budget for your move. Get insurance. Make sure you have adequate insurance coverage in case something goes wrong during or after your move. You may also want to consider getting additional coverage such as theft or damage to your belongings while in storage. Get pre-approved for loans and credit cards. Many banks and credit unions offer loan programs or credit cards specifically for long-distance moves, so it’s important to check with them before you go on vacation or take off work to move. Save money. Figure out how much money you can save by packing light, renting a truck instead of buying one, and looking for discounts at storage facilities and car rental companies. Decide on your moving date and time frame early on in the process so that you can plan accordingly. Factor in holidays, weather conditions, and other events that could affect your timeline.

Hire a moving company

Hiring a moving company after reviewing different estimates from various moving companies is the last thing on our list of things you should do before making a long-distance move.

Ensure that you hire the best movers Vancouver that know the location you are moving to. In addition to rendering a moving service to you, the moving company should also make things easier for you by helping you to declutter.