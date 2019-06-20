Health Benefits Of Swimming

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It is recommended that people get 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week.For those who indulge in vigorous exercises, 75 minutes per week is what is recommended.

One of the best forms of exercise is swimming. It is a low impact exercise that burns as many calories as running but with less risk of injury.That’s why so many people consider a swimming pool when building a new house. For more information please visit compasspools.

In addition, it has a lot of benefits. Below are some of them:

Full body workout

One of the biggest benefits of embracing the above form of exercise is that it gives your body a full workout.

It builds strength, endurance and muscles. It also increases your heart rate without straining your body.

In addition, it works most of the major muscle groups. The water is what provides resistance.

Cardiovascular exercise

As much as it works out our entire bodies, it also works our insides too; it makes our hearts and lungs stronger.

It is known to reduce the risk of blood pressure and control blood sugar and reduce the risk of heart attacks.

Is appropriate for the sickly

There are certain diseases or conditions that swimming can help with. For instance, people suffering from arthritis can really benefit from it in the sense that it helps reduce joint pains and also reduces body stiffness if any.

Also, it can be used as a therapy for people who have certain injuries and disabilities. It helps alleviate the pain and can play a significant role in recovery.

Helps with asthma

For people with asthma, it is a good exercise for them. It involves holding one’s breath. This goes a long way in expanding the capacity of your lungs and also helps in controlling your breathing.

For a greater impact, asthma patients are encouraged to invest in an indoor pool. The sole reason for this is the humid environment that the indoor pool will offer, goes a long way in helping them breathe easily.

Burns calories

The above exercises also very effective when it comes to burning calories. This is the reason why it is one of the few exercises obese and overweight people will be advised to indulge in.

The amount of calories you burn is dependent on how vigorous you swim.

Improves your sleep

The above named activity can help improve your sleep. People suffering from insomnia are advised to engage in it as it will help them sleep better thus improving their quality of life.

Helps manage stress

Swimming is a fun activity. It also relaxes our minds and is the perfect exercise for people suffering from stress and depression.

Doctors recommend itto their patients as it is one of the fastest ways to alleviate the above.

Safe for pregnancy

Swimming is one of the few exercises that is safe for pregnant mothers in all three trimesters. It is also stated that it also significantly lowers the risk of pattern labor and congenital effects.

There are a lot of benefits of swimming. However, some individuals require a doctors consent to engage in it. An example is people suffering from lifestyle diseases, chronic illnesses, disabilities and certain injuries. This is also what should be done for elderly people.