Packing Light: 6 Summer Getaway Essentials

Ever notice how when men and women go away for a long weekend, most women arrive with a full-size suitcase and most men a simple backpack? What are we doing wrong? Some women over plan and pack for every possible social event and natural disaster. Others can’t decide what they need and pack their entire closet. Although I love to be prepared, I have learned a few tricks to minimize the size of my bag without forfeiting my options.

1. 2-in-1 Accessories

You can never have too many hair ties or bobby pins, but you can travel with too many accessories. Although accessories seem small, stacked bracelets, statement necklaces, cuff bracelets and dangly earrings take up more room than you maybe realize. Simbi has got you covered with bright colored hairbands that can be word on your wrist like bracelets. There are also these Duelette hair ties that feature gold and silver-plated beads and an adjustable band. Stack ‘em on your wrist like a bracelet arm party and you’ll always have a hair tie at hand.

2. Multitasking Shoes

Cambiami Sandals are genius. These cute and comfortable walking shoes allow you to take one sole and rotate up to 24 different detachable T-straps. No need to take all 24. I suggest packing one neutral like silver or gold, and two prints like an abstract and leopard. Three unique pairs of comfortable sandals that can be dressed up or down.

3. All-In-One Makeup

Have you ever finished packing all of your clothes and then attempt to squeeze in your makeup bag? I know it’s hard to part with your favorite beauty products when you go on vacation, but take advantage of your soon to be sun-kissed complexion. Pack your favorite SPF tinted moisturizer, waterproof eyeliner and mascara, then ditch the brushes, primer, powder, blush, and eye shadow palettes. Create a simple fresh face look with a little cheek & lip stain. We recommend Sonia Kashuk’s Dewy Luxe Balm or Benefits Cha Cha Tint.

4. Convertible Dress

Convertible dresses are the perfect solution for the indecisive packer. By packing one item, you are guaranteed at least three options. Take advantage of maxi and shorter options by pairing them with different tops. I prefer solid colors, because it’s less noticeable if you wear it three or four times.

5. Smart Shaving Solution

I know some women like to go au natural, but I rarely travel without a razor. In an effort to save space, I have unsuccessfully attempted to dry shave. Recently, I discovered ShaveMate’s All-In-One razor with shaving cream in the handle. This little baby takes up minimal space but meets all my shaving needs.

6. Dual-Purpose Swimsuit

When space is limited, you need to ask more of your bathing suit. Last year, I fell in love with my MagicSuit romper. It’s supportive, comfortable, and in a pinch, can spend a night on the town. Simply start with a romper or convertible swim dress, then add sandals, accessories, and a little gloss and strut your stuff with confidence.

Original by Sophie Leon