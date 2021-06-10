Difference Between Health & Wellness

People often confuse the terms health and wellness and use them correspondently in their daily life. We will help you know the apparent differences between the two, so there is no ambiguity left behind. Health relates to a body that is exempted from all types of diseases. On the opposite, wellness sustains a balance in one’s life, especially when socializing with others in a community. It keeps an equilibrium between a person’s social, physical, sensitive, spiritual, environmental, professional, and academic prosperity.

There is no end to obtaining wellness as it's more like struggling for a good and peaceful living. While on the contrary, a person has to lose his extra fats or retain normal blood pressure to acquire good health. It is our main point of concern today! So, let's move further to know more about health and wellness and their influence on our daily life.

What is Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) introduced the latest health definition. It says that health is more than lacking any disease, including absolute physical, mental, and social comfort. All these terms correlate with each other and make one’s survival possible in an ecosystem.

Understanding Physical Health

Maintaining sound physical health is equally essential for your mind as for your body. Every success demands hard work! So, if you want to achieve excellent physical health, you should focus on healthy food (rich in nutrition), exercise regularly and seek extra tips to boost your energy. Besides, a sound body demands movement, so do not sit idle! Start with little workouts to make it a habit. Go on a walk frequently to win a healthy body. Do whatever suits you the best, but at least start with something that’s promoting your bodily wellbeing.

Understanding Mental & Social Health

We usually ignore our mental health, and even most people do not consider it essential! But, a peaceful mental condition is as crucial as your physical fitness. Being with sound mental health refers to having stable psychological, emotional, and social fitness. Living with a healthy mind means you can think wisely, feel inner calm, and interact better with other people within a community. Multiple factors take part to ruin your mental & social health, so you should keep a check on them! These are:

Being in a family with mental disturbances

Having experienced any traumatic state

Some medical factors, including brain genes

What is Wellness

Wellness is a term describing your daily healthy activities. It’s just like a dynamic version of your lifestyle. You might encounter a state of wellness while doing yoga or walking in supermarkets, which means every individual has a different perspective of handling it. A well-known institute, the University of California, stated that wellness is extensive than eradicating only illness. It is more about making healthy life choices and accomplishing sound well-being. People should focus on all possible wellness aspects, most importantly emotional wellness. You might be mentally fit, but you have to be firm in your decisions and be comfortable staying consistent with them. Being an energetic phenomenon, wellness revolves around the following concepts:

It is a deliberate and autonomous condition that should be regularly managed to gain potential.

Wellness always proves to be a determined and positive act.

It is a versatile act that surrounds a healthy physical lifestyle and encompasses spiritual, mental, and social well-being.

In short, it surrounds everything that a human needs to live a serene life.

Health vs Wellness – A Necessity or a Choice?

Health is a semi-voluntary pathway that is, most of the times, under one’s control, but the condition might reverse as well. Sometimes the health is affected by genetic illness, predisposition or any other disorder. But on the other hand, wellness is something that you can completely take care of. It is more like making your body a better version of the way it was before.

They are not co-existent, as one can enjoy an excellent state of health without having thorough wellness. Wellness is an additional factor that makes your life a little more enjoyable and bearable. Thus, health is more like a necessity, but on the other hand, wellness is a choice.

Let’s comprehend it more with an example to clear the conflicts. You are supposed to take your medication as prescribed by your physician. Now, if you skip it, you will ultimately bear the consequences. On the contrary, if you are told to exercise regularly or quit smoking, it will never show you sudden results but will have long-term impacts on your body. The cons are just like pros that are functioning gradually to benefit you in the long run.

Wellness Helps in Achieving a Good Health

Wellness, basically, helps a person achieve the best of one’s health. It is a sort of ladder to the roof of health. It even makes one’s medicines more effective by giving extra control of his body and mind. No person in a world can achieve good health with no issues at all. But one can at least aim to have better health and wellness along with it. People can prefer taking medicines and get prompt treatment with lesser prolonged results, or they can continue focusing on wellness and acquire gradual but extended outcomes.

Work on Your Health & Wellness for a Better Lifestyle

Now that we have differentiated between health and wellness, you might clearly understand its significance in everyone’s daily life. In this era where depression and anxiety have become a common state, we should enhance our health and wellness to defeat them. Numerous ways can help improve your overall wellbeing, including:

Exercising consistently

Seeking meditation

Lowering stress

Proper sleep

Extracting self-care time

A Final Statement

You can differentiate these two terms as health being an explicit goal, whereas wellness is an evolving state of fulfilling it. Although health and wellness are the opposite, it’d still be difficult for you to appreciate the former without the latter condition. So, both have influences on each other to live a happy and accomplished life.