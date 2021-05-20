10 Healthy Food Items for Women

Maintaining good overall health is quite essential for humans especially women. There are a lot of women that are super moms, super wives or even super girls. Women have to go through a lot of pain because of their menstrual cycle and loss a lot of blood. Therefore, it is quite essential for them to maintain a good diet consisting of the healthiest foods there are. One of the best ways to maintain that diet and achieve a good overall health is by ordering meal boxes from certain companies and websites such as kokkenshverdagsmad.dk. However, a lot of women may not be able to afford them on a daily basis. Therefore, here is a list of 10 healthy food items that are best for women, so you can become healthy once again without being dependent on anyone:

1. Broccoli

One of the best and healthiest food that women can eat is broccoli. Broccoli is a type of green vegetable that you must have heard about. Broccoli does not only provide women 135 percent boast of the Vitamin C that they need regularly but it also helps against cancer. A study in 2007 has shown that eating broccoli can counter cancer. A chemical found in broccoli which is known as sulforaphane can easily destroy cancer cells including but not limited to melanoma and leukemia. Furthermore, eating broccoli can also slow down the spread of breast cancer if a woman is suffering from it.

2. Beets

Beets are also a type of vegetable. They are crimson in color but have a rich, buttery and sweet flavor to it. Moreover, beetroots provide more than enough nutritional value that a woman needs. However, many people including women think that beets are not good for their health. However, contrary to the popular belief, it is quite healthy for your health, just drinking a glass a beet juice can lower blood pressure. High blood pressure is a serious issue and can damage a lot of your arteries which may result in heart disease and strokes. Beets are high in potassium and folate which is good for health.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is a type of spice that is quite famous in Asia especially India. Turmeric has been used to not only treat infections but it is also used to speed up wound healing. It is of major use in eastern medicine. However, turmeric is only put on the infection and not eaten. Eating turmeric also has a lot of benefits. According to a study, eating turmeric can treat a lot of conditions including but not limited to digestive problems, inflammation and Alzheimer’s. Not only that but eating turmeric can also improve brain health as well.

4. Sardines

Sardines have a bad reputation and a lot of people do not like eating it, mostly because they stink. However, sardines just taste like tuna and have a lot healthier benefits than any other fish. Furthermore, a can of sardines is quite cheap and is one of the best ways to get enough amount of fish oil, calcium and Vitamin D. according to the professionals, if a woman eats a can of sardines, she has covered 35 percent of her calcium needs, 125 percent of her vitamin D needs and around 90 percent of her selenium requirements. Selenium is an antioxidant that keeps the immune system in a better shape.

5. Kale

Kale is quite similar to broccoli. They come from the same family of leafy greens and both have the same benefits. However, kale is also healthy for your heart. According to a study, drinking a cup of kale juice per day for 12 weeks straight can lower your cholesterol by around 30 percent. Furthermore, it also contains vitamin C, vitamin A and calcium which are the basic and essential nutrients that every human needs.

6. Blueberries

Blueberries are one of the best fruits that are quite healthy for human beings. Not only do they taste good but they are also so healthy. So it is a win-win situation. These magical fruits contain anthocyanidins that are the main reason why blueberries are so healthy. Eating them on a daily basis can lower the risk of getting diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Furthermore, they are quite easy to eat.

7. Black beans

Another healthy food that is best for women is black beans. Black beans are found in Mexican cuisine and are known for their nutritional value. They are full of essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium and folate. According to many studies, people who eat black beans on a daily basis have better blood sugar regulation as well as better weight management. The black skin of theirs contain flavonoids that are essential in fighting against cancer.

8. Tart cherries

Tart cherries are often used in baking and come in the form of liquid or frozen. Furthermore, they are one of the best foods to treat inflammation and are best in managing pain. According to many studies, these are used to treat gout symptoms as well as arthritis. Eating tart cherries in any form regularly can not only lower your cholesterol but also reduce your body fat. Moreover, they are comparatively cheaper.

9. Almonds

Almonds are a type of dry fruits and everyone likes eating them. normally, they are found in savory and sweet dishes. Almonds are good for women because they contain a chemical known as prebiotics, which can treat stomach problems including but not limited to diarrhea and irritable bowel disorders. Furthermore, this type of food is rich in vitamin E which can lower the risk of getting heart disease.

10. Quinoa

Last but not the least, quinoa is rich in protein that can provide energy and strength to women. This food consists of all of the essential amino acids. Amino acids are quite essential for the human body as they make up the tendons, muscles, glands and organs of the human body. Without amino acids, human body would start to break down.