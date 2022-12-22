The Key To Maintaining A Healthy Mind And Body In Old Age

Many individuals worry about growing older. They wonder if their mind and body will fail and they will be helpless. This is one reason they choose to move to assisted living or a memory care community. They find many perks come with making this move.

Assisted living and memory care communities work to enrich the lives of seniors so they are happy and healthy. The communities focus on providing the best experience for those who live there. They work to improve the physical and mental health of every resident.

How can a senior work toward a healthy mind and body? The move to an assisted living community is one way to do so. How does living in this type of community benefit the residents?

Find a Purpose

Many people struggle when they retire. They have spent their entire life working and taking care of others. Now they have countless hours of free time and aren’t sure what to do with them all. While they have time to do the things they planned for retirement, this often isn’t enough to fill up all hours of the day. They need a purpose in life and something to fill this time.

Individuals residing at Western Slope Memory Care (westernslopememory.com) have plenty of activities to choose from to fill this time. Some residents pick up a new hobby, while others spend their time listening to music. This helps to reduce any anxiety they are experiencing and has also been shown to be good for their heart.

Follow a Healthy Diet

Eat lots of fruits, vegetables, and lean meats. All help to boost the immune system, which will help to fight off the germs that cause illnesses. Fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants that protect the cells from damage. This helps to keep the body healthy and is also good for the mind.

Restrict sugar and fat in the diet. Both can bring about inflammation in the body and weaken the immune system. Furthermore, restrict alcohol intake. Speak to the doctor to determine how much alcohol is safe. Some people can’t have any alcohol, but other people can drink in moderation.

Certain seniors must follow a restricted diet. Follow this diet carefully, as the doctor recommended it for a reason. They know what is needed to keep the mind and body healthy.

Socialization

Humans need interaction to survive and thrive. However, seniors often find themselves isolated at home. They no longer drive and don’t want to burden others by asking them for a ride. However, spending time alone can lead to depression and other mental health issues.

A move to a memory care community helps reduce isolation. Residents have other people around at all times, so they have help and companionship whenever they want and need it. However, they also have their own living space for those times they want to be alone.

The staff monitors interactions with others to ensure residents find the right balance between alone time and time with other residents. This balance depends on the individual, as some people need more alone time while others want to be surrounded by people always.

Physical Activity

Every person needs physical activity to stay healthy. However, being active helps to boost the immune system. As the body moves, its ability to fight infections and inflammation increases. A person doesn’t have to engage in strenuous activity to see these benefits. Low impact exercises provide the same results.

A person might wish to walk or bike. For those who struggle with exercising because of aches and pains, swimming is a good alternative. The body gets a workout without excessive stress on the joints. Aim for 20 to 30 minutes each day to get the most benefit from exercising. The goal should be to reach 150 minutes of exercise each week.

Add strength training to cardiovascular workouts. Lift weights or do yoga regularly. Feel free to modify exercises based on the current level of fitness and the desired goals.

Financial Considerations

Money worries plague many individuals as they get older. Plan for the future to avoid these concerns. In addition, work with a financial advisor to make the most of this money. They help individuals of all ages invest and spend their money wisely.

For example, they may recommend long-term care insurance prior to a person moving to assisted living or a memory care community. This helps to offset the cost of this care while ensuring the senior has everything they need for a high-quality of life.

Furthermore, the financial advisor can serve as an independent monitor of a senior’s financial situation. Seniors often fall victim to scams, and the financial advisor can reduce the risk of this happening. They warn clients of these scams and can help a senior recover if they have already fallen victim to one.

Get Plenty of Sleep

A lack of sleep increases a person’s stress. The body needs plenty of sleep to repair itself. Seniors need to make certain they get plenty of sleep to strengthen the immune system and fight off illness.

In addition, inadequate sleep affects a person’s memory and concentration. With a minimum of seven to nine hours of sleep each night, a person will find their memory improves, as does their concentration. To improve sleep quality, limit caffeine throughout the day and get lots of activity. A lack of activity can make it difficult for a person to sleep all night.

Medical conditions that frequently affect seniors can interfere with a person’s ability to sleep. Any senior who is having trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep should speak to their doctor.

The doctor can determine if there is an underlying medical problem, such as restless leg syndrome, that can be treated. With the right treatment, the senior can get a good night’s sleep again.

Seniors enjoy the best quality of life when they have a healthy mind and body. With the right living accommodations and plenty of support, maintaining this level of health is easier. Assisted living and memory care accommodations provide this support. Learn more today to see if this option is right for you or a loved one.