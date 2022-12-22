6 Beauty New Year’s Resolutions We All Need to Make

The new year is right around the corner, and if you haven’t chosen a New Year’s resolution yet, but health, wellness, and beauty are important to you, this list is all the inspiration you need. After all, when we take proactive steps to look our best, we ultimately feel our best. While you don’t need to adopt an entire “New Year, New You” philosophy, by opting to take one or two of the suggestions below with you into the coming year, you’ll be sure to ring in midnight in style.

1. Curate a Skincare Routine

Skincare has been having a major moment for around a decade now, with plenty of people and influencers eager to share their morning and nighttime routines on social media.

Though having a consistent skincare routine is easier said than done, this new year, adopt an easy to adhere to skin care regimen. While that will look different for everyone, basics like wearing sunscreen daily, always taking your makeup off before bed, and using a toner and eye cream are great places to start.

2. Seeing a Dermatologist

Of course, you know what a dermatologist is, a doctor who helps you care for your skin, but how many of us regularly see a dermatologist? Make this the year you commit to taking medical control of your skin’s health and appearance. A dermatologist can fill you in on everything from your skin type and how to care for it, address any skin concerns you may have, and even prescribe oral or topical medications to ensure you’re glowing up as you head into the new year.

3. Perfect Perfumes

Our sense of smell is one of the most in-tune senses of the five. Not only can the sense of smell bring back treasured memories, but it can also lift your mood and even be beneficial for your mental health. We put on deodorant daily, so why not up our scent game with the perfect perfume? If you already have a signature scent you wear daily, consider expanding your fragrance collection to match your mood on different days or, at minimum, to switch up with the seasons. Your chosen fragrance is a great way to keep yourself happy and exude confidence to everyone you encounter in the new year.

4. Eat Healthily

Aside from oatmeal masks and cucumbers to put on puffy eyes, food may not be something you consider part of your beauty routine, but that couldn’t be further from the truth! You are what you eat, or so they say, so radiate beauty from within by opting for a healthier diet during the New Year. Add to that, the majority of New Year’s resolutions revolve around healthier habits and potentially losing weight, so with the focus on a nutrient-dense diet and avoiding over-processed or fast food, not only does your overall health benefit but your appearance as well.

5. Get Your Beauty Rest

Speaking of non-traditional beauty products that can be a game-changer when it comes to your appearance, make sure you’re getting your beauty rest! We spend around a third of our lives sleeping, or at least we’re supposed to. If you’ve been playing hide-and-seek with your intended 8 hours of sleep a night, commit to curating a nighttime routine conducive to getting the best night’s sleep possible. Who knows? You can toss your under-eye concealer and under-eye brightening creams by getting your beauty sleep alone!

6. Regular Hair Trims

There are so many hair trends this year it’s hard to keep up. The butterfly cut, the octopus, the sleek 90s bob, and so many more. No matter where you fall on the hairstyle spectrum, by committing to regular hair trims with your hair stylist, you can be sure that your hair is healthy and beautiful no matter the length. Banish your split ends, keep your layers looking sharp and maintain the perfect color with consistent hair appointments roughly every 6 to 8 weeks.

Another great idea to commit to this coming year is taking care of your nails, whether you DIY your manicures or head to the nail salon. Practicing more self-care so your mind feels as beautiful as you look, or it could even be as simple as cleaning and washing your makeup brushes and sponges. These small efforts can lead to big changes and boost your self-confidence to where you’ve always wanted it to be. Happy New Year.

7. Exercise Habits Resolutions

No matter your age, gender, or fitness level, to live a healthy lifestyle incorporating the right amount of exercise is fundamental. Our bodies are built for movement and when we stay sedentary for too long, our physical and mental health suffers. If you want to start the year off on the right foot, it’s important to establish regular exercise habits.

Making positive resolutions related to your physical activity can be a great start as it sets you up for success in any challenges that may arise throughout the year. A few ideas include:

Setting realistic goals with achievable results

Fitting in at least 30 minutes of high-intensity work out 3 times a week

Making time to do flexibility exercises such as yoga or Pilates 2–3 days weekly

Signing up for an online workout program or personal trainer

Utilizing outdoor activities such as jogging, swimming or cycling throughout the spring/summer months

Planning days off from workouts and allowing at least one rest day per week

These are just some suggestions that could help guide you on your health journey – stick with it and make 2023 a healthier year!

Conclusion

Making positive changes in our beauty habits is never a bad idea. Taking the time to consider your own beauty habits and making smart New Year’s resolutions can help you feel confident and put you on the right track to maintaining glowing skin, healthy hair, and nails all year long.

No matter what your New Year’s resolution is, try to focus on creating long-term, sustainable goals that you can use as a base for improving your beauty routine throughout the year. Identifying simple steps towards better self-care such as using natural products or getting more sleep can add up over time and help you maintain youthful looking skin, strong hair and perfectly manicured nails.

Remember that everyone’s situation is unique – so make changes that best fit your lifestyle. Setting realistic goals for yourself will make it easier to follow through with them. And don’t forget to enjoy this journey every step of the way – it should be fun!