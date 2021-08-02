8 Healthy Treat Ideas For Dogs

Providing treats to the dogs is always a mandatory part of the upbringing and grooming session for the dog owners. But when the dog gets too many treats for various activities then it becomes hard for the dog parent to maintain its health. Also, it should not harm the dog or affect digestion. So how will you decide which treats you can offer to your four-legged pet?

What are the healthy food options for dogs?

There are certain items that are always safe for the dogs. You can mix and match the items like green peas, apples, broccoli, sweet potato (cooked), banana, carrot, etc. All these items individually or in assorted form can be a nice item for treats. But make sure that the treatment would differ for different breeds, you can also check out mypetcarejoy treats as their layout is different for each breed.

Which can be called the best treats for dogs?

There are many treats commercially available that can come in handy to the busy dog parents, who cannot make some treats at home. If you are one of them, check for treats that contain all-natural products. It could have chicken, peanut, coconut, berries, and peanut butter. Also, there are certain kinds of treats that are good for teeth, whereas there are other threats that can help in the training process as well as being nutritious and easily digested.

What treats can you give to your dog when it is on diet?

When the dog is obese and you are concerned about weight management, you can offer a carrot stick or slices of zucchini, cucumber, and apple as treat to your dog. Also, some pieces of baked sweet potato, unsalted almond, pumpkin, and blueberry can be given as treats, as these items do not add much in terms of calories.

How many times can you offer treats to the dog in a day?

The calorie intake in terms of treats should never exceed 100 calories. So you should not offer treats that exceed this calorie. For that, you need to check the calorie input of the food and make sure that the consumption does not cross the limit.

Which treats are harmful to the dogs?

There are certain fruits and vegetables that are not suitable for the consumption of dogs. You cannot feed grapes, raisins or onion, and garlic to the dog. Chocolates are also poisonous for dogs.

Can scrambled eggs be given to the dogs as treats?

Eggs are a good source of protein and they can be fed to the dogs in any form, scrambled, hard-boiled, or mixed with their meal. This can be used as a treat as well as part of their full meal.

Which treats can be given to dogs that have pancreatitis?

Dogs with certain illnesses need to be treated with utmost care. If your dog is suffering from pancreatitis then you can give it chicken and meat-based treats to avoid consumption of fruits and vegetables as well as dairy products.

Some healthy treat ideas are discussed below to help the dog owners.

1. Apples

Most dog owners swear by the nutritional value of this fruit cum treat for their dogs. This amazing fruit contains vitamin C, calcium, and fiber. This is best served peeled and seeds should be taken out. Cut this fruit and offer the dog in small pieces. This is obviously one of the best solutions when you do not want your dog to have those high-calorie commercial treats.

2. Carrots

Carrots contain high amounts of antioxidants as well as vitamin A and fiber. It will keep the blood purified and also keep the fear of cancer away. Due to its natural sweetness, it is a favorite item for dogs in general. It also keeps the eyesight in better condition. Give it in cooked form or raw, it will always be good for the dogs.

3. Blueberries

This yummy sweet-sour fruit is always welcomed by the dogs in the form of treats. These are tiny so you need not cut them, just offer them and the dogs will love to grab them. These are healthy as well as tasty. This fiber-rich and phytochemical-containing fruit can be used to make smoothies if you are offering this to the puppy.

4. Sweet potato

You can offer this healthy vegetable after scrubbing and washing them and then boiling them slightly. Only remember to cut it into small pieces before offering. The beta-carotene content and vitamin B-6 along with vitamin C will make sure that your dog is having something good for its treat. Kidney functioning will be proper and hydration in the body will be maintained. Never offer them potato or sweet potato in raw form, if you are unwilling to boil, bake the pieces before serving.

Now we will talk about some commercially available treats.

5. Greenies Weight Measurement Dental dog treat

This natural dog treat contains vitamins, necessary minerals as well as other nutrients to help the dog stay healthy from the core. It also helps in maintaining dental health. The treat boosts metabolism as well, so it will help the dog to stay in shape. It is able to fight the oral plaque and tartar so the dog will not have bad breath or oral problems. This treatment can be given to young puppies as well as senior dogs.

6. Zuke’s puppy naturals training dog treats

This food is particularly created for the puppies so it is easily digestible. The treat comes with the flavor of the chicken and lamb recipe. There is a DHA and EPA level which ensures that the treats are good for the brain growth of the puppies. These are all grain-free and gluten-free items so your puppy will not be harmed by having this treatment.

7. Old Mother Hubbard soft and tasty peanut butter and bacon biscuits baked dog treat

This one is for the senior dogs that will be able to consume and digest the treats without falling sick. This is a natural treatment without any food color. Peanut butter, fruits, bacon, and oatmeal are the primary ingredients of this item. It is not fried but oven-baked so all the natural goodness has been procured. These soft mini treats are also good for the dental health of senior dogs.

8. Hill’s baked light dog biscuit

These baked biscuits come with the flavor of real chicken. The treat is available at a pocket-friendly price and that is why we have put it on our list of choicest dog treats. This treatment is suitable for mature dogs, so you should not get it for the puppies. No artificial flavor or color has been added to this product. This is a low-calorie treat as one biscuit contains 33.5 calories. One bag contains 96 treats so it will be an economic buy and healthy choice for your pet.

Conclusion

Fruits like watermelon, cucumber are also good as treats for dogs. These ones contain a good amount of water so it will be much beneficial for obese dogs. Offer them these fruits in the summer morning after a hard training session, so it can quench their thirst as well. Minerals like potassium, copper, magnesium are packed in these fruits. Do not forget to take the seeds out before offering them to the dogs, as the seeds may get them choked.