Can a Heat Wave Damage Your Car? The Parts Most At Risk

Heat waves can put serious stress on your car, especially when it is older, poorly maintained, parked in direct sunlight, or already dealing with worn parts.

High temperatures do not usually make modern car parts literally melt, since vehicles are built and tested for major temperature changes.

Still, extreme heat can create problems under the bonnet, inside the cabin, and across parts exposed to hot pavement and direct sun.

Most at-risk areas include the battery, tires, cooling system, fluids, windshield, rubber parts, paint, interior surfaces, electronics, and A/C system.

Many heat-related problems start small, such as low coolant, weak battery performance, worn tire tread, or a tiny windshield chip.

During a heat wave, those small issues can become breakdowns, safety risks, or expensive repairs.

Battery

Car batteries often struggle in extreme heat. Cold weather gets much of the attention, but high temperatures can be just as damaging.

Heat can evaporate battery fluid, disrupt battery chemistry, reduce charging ability, and shorten battery life.

Sudden battery failure is also more common during hot summer conditions, and AAA responds to around 2 million battery-related calls each summer.

A weak battery may not give much warning before it fails.