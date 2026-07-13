15 Hair and Makeup Trends Taking Over Summer 2026

Summer 2026 beauty favors bold details, reflective finishes, stronger eye makeup, updated lip textures, and hairstyles that create quick visual impact.

A central contrast shapes the season.

Smudged liner, glossy hair, elevated blush, matte skin, and high-shine lips look polished without appearing overworked.

Hair trends follow the same direction through extensions, layered cuts, relaxed waves, ponytails, and long braids.

Hair extensions provide a fast way to add length, fullness, color, or structure to summer hairstyles.

Main options include: Clip-ins for temporary volume and events

Tape-ins and keratin bonds for longer wear

Sew-ins for added density

Ponytail pieces for high or slicked-back styles

Braid extensions for extra-long plaits

Temporary color pieces for non-permanent color

Clip in extensions can support butterfly layers, loose waves, full ponytails, and long braids.

Shade matching should focus on the mid-lengths and ends, not only the roots.

Placement must keep attachment points hidden. Added hair may also need trimming so it moves naturally with the existing cut.

Heat protectant is important before curling or straightening.

Chlorine and salt water can cause dryness, tangling, and color changes, so hair should be braided before swimming, rinsed afterward, and conditioned.

2. Butterfly Layers and Airy, Face-Framing Cuts

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Butterfly layers add movement while preserving overall length.

Shorter pieces frame the cheekbones and jawline, while longer lower layers keep the ends full.

Extensions can improve density through the ends and make the layered shape more visible.