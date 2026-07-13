15 Hair and Makeup Trends Taking Over Summer 2026

The FriskyPosted in Beauty, Hair, Makeup

Summer 2026 beauty favors bold details, reflective finishes, stronger eye makeup, updated lip textures, and hairstyles that create quick visual impact.

A central contrast shapes the season.

Smudged liner, glossy hair, elevated blush, matte skin, and high-shine lips look polished without appearing overworked.

Hair trends follow the same direction through extensions, layered cuts, relaxed waves, ponytails, and long braids.

1. Hair Extensions for Instant Length and Volume

Clip-in hair extensions beside a woman with long, wavy hair
The right extension type, shade, placement, and care create a natural look and help protect added hair

Hair extensions provide a fast way to add length, fullness, color, or structure to summer hairstyles.

Main options include:

  • Clip-ins for temporary volume and events
  • Tape-ins and keratin bonds for longer wear
  • Sew-ins for added density
  • Ponytail pieces for high or slicked-back styles
  • Braid extensions for extra-long plaits
  • Temporary color pieces for non-permanent color

Clip in extensions can support butterfly layers, loose waves, full ponytails, and long braids.

Shade matching should focus on the mid-lengths and ends, not only the roots.

Placement must keep attachment points hidden. Added hair may also need trimming so it moves naturally with the existing cut.

Heat protectant is important before curling or straightening.

Chlorine and salt water can cause dryness, tangling, and color changes, so hair should be braided before swimming, rinsed afterward, and conditioned.

2. Butterfly Layers and Airy, Face-Framing Cuts


Butterfly layers add movement while preserving overall length.

Shorter pieces frame the cheekbones and jawline, while longer lower layers keep the ends full.

Extensions can improve density through the ends and make the layered shape more visible.

Common styling options include:

  • Rounded blowouts
  • Flipped ends
  • Loose curls
  • Large rollers
  • ’90s-inspired volume

Face-framing sections can be directed away from the face for a lifted shape. Lightweight mousse and anti-humidity products help maintain movement in warm weather.

3. Glossy, Expensive-Looking Hair

Glossy hair should look conditioned and smooth, not coated in heavy product.

Useful products include lightweight gloss treatments, shine sprays, smoothing creams, anti-frizz serums, and finishing oils.

Shine products should be concentrated on the mid-lengths and ends. Heavy application near the scalp can flatten the roots and create an oily finish.

A smoother result can come through downward blow-drying, heat protection, cool-air finishing, and a small amount of serum after styling. Anti-humidity products help control frizz during hot, damp weather.

4. Relaxed Summer Waves

Woman with long brown hair styled in soft, relaxed summer waves
Soft, uneven waves look natural, and light products help preserve movement without dryness or stiffness

Relaxed waves use soft bends and irregular texture instead of perfectly uniform curls.

Heatless methods include:

  • Overnight braids
  • Soft rollers
  • Robe-belt curls
  • Twisted buns
  • Foam rods

Salt sprays and texture mists can improve hold, but too much product may make the hair dry or stiff. Flexible hairspray and anti-humidity treatment help maintain movement.

Extensions add density and length, making waves look fuller through the ends.

Natural hair and extensions should be curled together in selected sections for a more consistent finish.

5. Statement Ponytails and Long Braids

High ponytails, bubble ponytails, braided extensions, and extra-long plaits keep hair away from the neck while adding drama.

Accessories can include:

  • Metallic cuffs
  • Ribbons
  • Wrapped bases
  • Hair jewelry
  • Decorative elastics
  • Temporary color pieces

Ponytail and braid extensions create instant length without a permanent change.

Attachment points should stay hidden under wrapped hair or braided sections.

Excessive tension can damage the hairline and temples. Styles should feel secure without causing pain. Lighter braiding hair can also reduce scalp pressure.

6. Lived-In Smoky Eyes

@vanessanicolestern smokey eye 101 but make it 2026 coded. this is the easiest eye look you’ll EVER do. no powder eyeshadow needed!!! @makeupforever @DanessaMyricksBeauty @Mary Phillips #smokeyeye #makeuptutorial ♬ original sound – vanessanicolestern

Smoky eyes in 2026 look smudged and slightly imperfect rather than sharply sculpted.

Similar looks appeared at Gucci, Prada, and Nina Ricci.

Application can follow these steps:

  1. Line the upper and lower waterlines.
  2. Push the pencil into the lashes.
  3. Soften the edges with a small brush or fingertip.
  4. Press black shadow over the liner.
  5. Diffuse sharp borders.

Black creates the strongest effect. Plum and dark brown provide softer options. Brown liner adds warmth and definition without the severity of black.

Slight fading and movement can improve the final result, making the style suitable for concerts, clubs, festivals, and evening events.

7. Reflective and Metallic Eyelids

Woman with metallic eyeshadow and subtle chrome accents near the inner corners
Strategic chrome and shimmer placement creates bright, modern eye makeup without heavy product

Metallic washes, chrome accents, shimmer, frost, and glossy lids create impact through finish rather than complicated application.

Reflective eyes appeared at Prada and Versace.

Current options include:

  • Metallic shadow across the lid
  • Fine shimmer that catches light during blinking
  • Eye gloss at the center of the lid
  • Glossy lids without glitter
  • Chrome at the inner corners
  • Frosted shadow near the lash line

Reflection should be placed carefully rather than spread heavily across the entire eye.

Chrome at the inner corners can make the eyes appear brighter.

Restrained face makeup keeps the eye finish modern.

8. Waterline Eyeliner


Waterline eyeliner can sharpen the eyes, make lashes look fuller, and change the apparent eye shape.

Similar techniques appeared during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Different placements create different results:

  • Dark liner on the upper waterline for discreet definition
  • Beige on the lower waterline for brighter-looking eyes
  • Black on both waterlines for evening makeup
  • Brown for a softer definition
  • Navy for depth and brightness

Waterproof pencils work best around the tear ducts. Formulas should glide easily without becoming so creamy that they migrate.

Clean eyeliner offers an alternative through thin, precise lines without heavy wings.

9. Blue Eyeliner

Woman with bold cobalt blue eyeliner and soft neutral makeup
Navy adds subtle definition, while cobalt creates a bold focal point against neutral makeup

Navy, cobalt, denim, and pale blue provide alternatives to black liner.

Blue can make the whites of the eyes appear clearer.

Wearable options include:

  • Navy tightlining
  • A thin denim-blue line
  • A cobalt wing
  • Smudged blue pencil
  • Pale blue near the inner corner

Navy works well for subtle definition, while cobalt creates a stronger statement. Neutral skin and understated cheek color keep the blue liner as the focal point.

10. High-Placed Blush

Blush is moving toward the upper cheekbones and temples instead of staying only on the apples of the cheeks.

Sabrina Carpenter, Jade Thirlwall, Joey King, and Lola Young have worn variations of the placement.

Makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio has also identified it as a frequent client request.

High placement creates a lifted effect and can reduce the need for heavy contouring.

Cream blush works well because it can be diffused upward without obvious edges.

Muted berry resembles a natural flush and works across many complexions. Pigment should be applied in thin layers to avoid overwhelming the face.

11. Modern Matte Skin

Woman with soft matte makeup, natural skin texture, and a smooth, even complexion
Soft matte makeup controls shine, evens the complexion, and preserves natural skin texture

Modern matte skin looks even and controlled without appearing flat or heavily powdered.

Makeup artist Joseph Carrillo has noted that extreme dewiness does not always work well in everyday settings.

A softer matte finish can make skin look more even while still showing natural texture.

Recommended application includes:

  1. Use matte primer mainly through the T-zone.
  2. Apply foundation only where coverage is needed.
  3. Spot-conceal blemishes and discoloration.
  4. Keep freckles and skin texture visible.
  5. Finish with matte setting spray.

Matte foundation can provide stronger coverage for long events and humid conditions. Powder should be limited to areas that become oily.

12. Cream Bronzer and Blush

Cream bronzer and blush create a more seamless finish than visible powder layers.

They are also easy to apply during quick summer routines.

Cream bronzer adds warmth, while cream blush adds color. Both should be applied gradually.

Grey-toned contour has a separate purpose.

Cooler shades imitate natural shadows and create more realistic definition than warm bronzer.

Main differences include:

  • Bronzer adds warmth.
  • Contour creates shadow.
  • Blush adds color.
  • Highlighter adds reflection.

Using each product for its intended role helps prevent muddy makeup.

13. Glowing Body Makeup

Woman with luminous body makeup across her shoulders and collarbones
Moisturized skin and light shimmer create an even glow with less product transfer onto clothes

Body makeup extends to the collarbones, shoulders, décolletage, arms, and legs.

Met Gala and Cannes looks showed two main directions:

  • Y2K-inspired iridescent glitter
  • Natural-looking shine similar to hydrated skin

Application can include:

  • Mixing illuminator into body lotion
  • Using a moisturizer-bronzer hybrid
  • Buffing balm over the shoulders
  • Adding shimmer to the collarbones
  • Applying fine glitter to selected areas
  • Using body oil sparingly

Skin should be moisturized first, so shimmer applies evenly.

Areas touching clothing can be set with translucent powder. Transfer-resistant products are useful with white, fitted, or delicate fabrics.

14. Lacquered, High-Shine Lips

Shellac lips use crisp liner, saturated color, and a glass-like gloss layer.

Application involves:

  1. Apply a moisturizing lip mask during the rest of the makeup routine.
  2. Remove excess product.
  3. Pat a thin layer of foundation over the lips.
  4. Dust powder around the outer edges.
  5. Define the shape with a sharpened pencil.
  6. Fill the entire lip with pencil.
  7. Apply high-shine gloss.
  8. Press the lips together once.

Blurred lips offer the opposite finish through soft edges and color concentrated near the center.

Cool mauve, rose, and soft berry can brighten the complexion. Tinted balms provide hydration, color, and easier reapplication.

15. Monochromatic Makeup

Woman with soft rose makeup across her eyes, cheeks, and lips
One color family across the eyes, cheeks, and lips creates a polished look with depth through varied textures

Monochromatic makeup repeats one color family across the eyes, cheeks, and lips.

Suitable summer palettes include:

  • Peach
  • Rose
  • Bronze
  • Terracotta
  • Mauve
  • Plum
  • Muted berry

Multipurpose cream products can be used across several areas.

High blush placement, tinted balm, cream cheek products, and soft eye color can all stay within one tonal family.

Different textures prevent the makeup from looking flat. Matte cheeks, reflective eyes, and glossy lips can use the same color family while creating contrast.

Summary

Glossy body skin sits beside soft matte facial makeup. Smudged eyes compete with clean liner. Blurred lips sit beside sharply defined gloss.

Warm bronzer adds color, while cool contour creates shadow.

One or two focal trends are usually enough.

Extensions can change an entire hairstyle, while blue liner, chrome inner corners, high berry blush, or lacquered lips can update a familiar routine quickly.