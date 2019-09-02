Herbs and Supplements That Can Curb Your ADHD Symptoms

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a common disorder in the UK and USA. Kids of 5 to 15 years are affected by this disease and if the disease is not treated well, it can continue into adulthood. Almost 5% of children in the UK and 11% of children in the USA are affected by this disease. This disease can affect the day-to-day life of a child and they may face difficulty in controlling their behavior and emotions in social settings. ADHD affects the development of the body and they also lack in academics.

According to Health2Delivey, children who are affected by ADHD often show the following symptoms.

not following directions

feeling impatient often

fidgety

becoming easily distracted

When a child is diagnosed with ADHD, the doctors will prescribe antidepressants or stimulants to treat this disease. The doctors will also refer the child to a specialist for counseling. You can also use alternative treatments to relieve from the ADHD symptoms. It is recommended that you should discuss the positive and negative effects of alternative medicine before going down that route of treatment.

Supplements for ADHD

Many natural supplements can be used to treat the symptoms of ADHD. Here is the list of some natural supplements that are known to curb the symptoms of ADHD.

Zinc

People who are worried about how to treat ADHD should use these supplements to increase their brain health. Zinc deficiency can harm a child’s brain and proper use of these nutrients can help increase the brain function. According to Mayo Clinic, the zinc supplements can help with the symptoms of impulsivity, hyperactivity and social problems. The supplements may only affect the people who have a zinc deficiency. Some of the zinc-rich foods are poultry, oysters, dairy products, red meat, whole grains, beans, and fortified cereals.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids increase the speed of dopamine and serotonin in the front part of the brain. This supplement will have a mixed effect on the body. This is a supplement that is very good for brain health. People having ADHD have lower levels of DHA than the people who are not diagnosed with this disease. You can increase the daily intake of fatty fish to increase the DHA and other omega-3 fatty acids in the body. According to NCCIH, omega-3 fatty acids may decrease the symptoms of ADHD. Some dietary items that have a substantial amount of fatty acids are halibut, tuna, mackerel, herring, salmon and anchovies.

Iron

Iron deficiency may also cause ADHD and if you have low iron levels in the body, you may also develop other psychological issues. Many supplements can help increase iron levels in the body. Iron can help in the production of norepinephrine and dopamine and these neurotransmitters can help regulate emotions and stress levels in the body. You also need to understand that consuming too much iron can be toxic to the body. So, before starting the iron supplements discuss your condition with the doctor.

Magnesium

Magnesium is another supplement that is important for brain health. Magnesium deficiency may cause mental confusion and short attention span. The magnesium supplement will only help if your child has a magnesium deficiency. Uncontrolled use of magnesium can cause cramps and diarrhea. Some of the magnesium-rich foods that you can add in your daily diet are beans, dairy products, leafy greens, and whole grains.

Melatonin

You may also develop sleep problems when you are suffering from ADHD. Melatonin may not help with the symptoms of ADHD but can help you get a good night sleep and you can be saved from chronic insomnia.

Herbs for ADHD

There has been a substantial increase in the popularity of herbal medicines for ADHD. The natural medications are very effective in curbing the effects of ADHD. Some herbs that can help you cure ADHD are listed below:

Korea ginseng

Korean red Ginseng is like a super food for children with ADHD. They can reduce hyperactivity behavior. You need to add this to your daily diet for at least 8 weeks to see positive results.

Valerian root and lemon balm

The combination of lemon balm extract and valerian root is known to subdue the symptoms of ADHD. According to the studies, the people who took this combination for more than a month saw a reduction in hyperactivity. They also improve sleep and social behavior in children. You can easily buy this combination from the internet as well.

Ginkgo biloba

According to the studies, Ginkgo Biloba has mixed effects on children with ADHD. This herb will curb the symptoms of ADHD but will increase the chance of bleeding. So, if you are taking any medication for blood pressure and other related diseases, talk to the doctor before starting it.

St. John’s wort

St. John’s wort is an herb that can be used to treat some symptoms of ADHD as well.

Always consult with your doctor

Talk to your general physician when you are planning to add a new supplement or herb into your daily diet. Herbs and supplements can interact with other medicines that you are taking and may also hinder in their working. Dietary changes are recommended for people who are suffering from ADHD. Focus on the food items that trigger ADHD symptoms and stay away from them. Some of the common food items that can trigger the ADHD symptoms are fruit drinks, colored cereals, and fizzy drinks.