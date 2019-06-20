Here are some of the best-looking bouquets 

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Flowers make for a beautiful gift for almost every occasion. You can use flowers to express your thoughts and feelings, but also to simply make someone really happy. Bouquets can be colorful, cheerful and can make every birthday and anniversary happier and prettier. Flowers can symbolize, love, hope, passion, forgiveness, and much more. A stunning, colorful bouquet will inevitably make people smile. Some flowers make for a perfect birthday gift, while others speak of love and passion which makes them perfect for Valentine’s Day or anniversaries. Here are some beautiful bouquets you can consider getting for your friend, family member, or significant other.

Sunflowers and chrysanthemums

This yellow, orange combination can look amazing on every table. These are happy colors that will attract anyone’s attention and bring some light in every room. Chrysanthemums represent friendship, love, and joy which makes them good choices for many different occasions. They can be gifted for holidays such as Mother’s Day, or anniversaries, while Floraqueen recommends you get this bouquet as a birthday gift. It’s quite easy to take care of these flowers as they aren’t that demanding. Today, many are choosing chrysanthemums for their front porch décor.

Sunflowers, with the long, thin petals spreading from the center, can represent the sun, warmth, and adoration.

Pink roses and lilies

This fresh looking, delicate bouquet is a perfect combination for all sorts of occasions. As pink roses symbolize love, gratitude, and appreciation, they are a good choice for birthdays, anniversaries, or as just-because presents. They are bright, pleasant, and a perfect symbol of grace and elegance. Unlike red roses, pink roses can be gifted to a friend or a family member as well.

Lilies simply look good in almost every combination. It’s a flower you simply can’t miss when you walk into a room. You can also combine lilies, pink roses, and sunflowers which makes for a truly colorful and cheerful combination.

Red roses, white calla lilies, and daisies

This stunning bouquet is a truly noticeable combination that screams passion. Red roses are the most popular flower in the world and their meaning is well-known. They symbolize love, passion, and romance, and are often bought for Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, and birthdays. Calla lilies symbolize purity, holiness, and faithfulness which is why they go so well with red roses. They can also symbolize rebirth and resurrection. They are mostly white, but they can also be pink, purple, and yellow. The truth is that they are good as both birthday presents, or as a gift for someone who is mourning. They are versatile and stunning. Red roses, calla lilies, and daisies are a combination you would get for your loved one.

White lilies, roses, and gerberas

The combination of these three flowers makes for an amazing centerpiece. You can also give it as a present on any number of occasions. You can use white or pink roses and make your bouquet as colorful as you wish. Gerberas symbolize beauty, innocence, purity, and cheerfulness. They come in many different colors which makes them so appealing to many.