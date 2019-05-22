Here is everything you need to know about Bruno Mars

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As well as his successful career and himself, the style of Bruno Mars is larger than life. He is a world-famous musician, a renowned dancer, retro showmanship, and a radio-friendly pop artist. You probably know many of his songs, whether or not you are aware they are his. To learn more about him, read the rest of the article.

His Height and Weight

One of the reasons why he loves to collaborate with Cardi B is their height probably. As she is only 5’3, Mars appears taller in their joint music videos. The singer is 5’5 or 163 cm tall, while he weighs 148 lbs, which is 67 kilograms.

On the other hand, there is a famous photo of Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift next to each other at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she towers over him. It is quite a funny sight to say the least. Swift is 5’10 and in heels, so the difference is quite dramatic. His rather modest height is no secret, as he is frequently the shortest person in photos when he poses with fellow celebrities.

Who is He Dating?

Bruno Mars has so far never been married. He is currently in a serious, long-time relationship with a Puerto Rican American model and actress Jessica Caban. They met in New York City when Mars noticed her and approached her first at a restaurant. It was love at first sight as they claim. The singer is however notoriously private when it comes to his romantic life.

Caban gained fame as the first winner of a reality program called Model Latina. Back in 2014, she had an arc as “Sonia” on the “Jane The Virgin” show. At 5’4, she is only an inch shorter than Mars. They have been together since 2011, and they live together in a Hollywood Hills mansion. The pair has a Rottweiler named Geronimo.

Career Highlights

Mars first rose to fame all the way back in 2010 thanks to planetary hits like “Nothin’ on You” with B.O.B., and “Billionaire” with Travvy McCoy. Bruno Mars lent his vocals to the hooks on both of these famous singles.

His freshman studio album also came in 2010, with songs like “Just the Way You Are” and “The Lazy Song”. In 2012, his second album arrived, called “Unorthodox Jukebox”. It brought us hits like “Locked out of Heaven” and “When I was Your Man”. This album earned him a Grammy Award for the best male pop vocal album.

In 2016, the third album arrived, titled “24K Magic”. The R&B inspired album won seven Grammy Awards, including the most important ones for the song, record, and album of the year.

Overall to this date, Mars has won eleven Grammy awards, nine American Music Awards, and six iHeartRadio Music Awards. He has sold over 180 million records, meaning he is one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Net Worth

As of the year 2019, Bruno Mars has an estimated net worth of $150 Million. He is still a young artist who frequently releases content and features on other people’s projects. He will surely gain more wealth and success in the upcoming years.

His Personal Style

Fashion is a major part of Mars’ success, and like many of his fellow celebrities, he uses it an extension of himself. His signature look is a little bit retro and a little bit hip-hop, but a whole lot of fun.

He dresses in outfits that demand attention, and his go-to elements are fedoras, baseball caps, loafers, colorful blazers, retro influences from the 80s and 90s, low necklines, accessories like jewelry, belts, and suspenders, sneakers, sunglasses, track jackets, athleisure, fur, leather, bold patterns, bright colors, and sequins.

His usual outfit is a very low scoop neck T-shirt under a jacket, a worn pair of jeans, fresh sneakers, multiple chains, a hat and sunglasses.

He sometimes dresses in a way to appear taller. For example, he normally wears hats that are perched above his head, and when he is without a hat, he teases out his hair to appear a little bit taller. In addition, his scoop and V-neck styles give us an optical illusion of elongating his body.

Source: themodestman.com