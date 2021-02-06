8 Benefits Of Hidden Security Cameras

You can never be too safe when it comes to protecting your home and your loved ones. Security cameras are just one of the tools we use to keep our belongings and our family safe. Now, the days of very expensive and highly visible security cameras seem to be behind us and the new era of hidden, high-definition cameras seems to be on the rise.

It’s safe to say that it has never been easier to monitor your home than it is in this day and age. Everything’s wireless and digital nowadays and that is also true for security cameras. However, many still wonder are hidden cams enough to replace the old CCTV systems and what they actually bring to the table. Well, how about we find out together? Let’s talk about some of the benefits of the hidden security cameras and how they can change your life for the better.

1. Inexpensive & Easy Set-Up

To be fair, comparing installation fees of traditional security setups and these ones wouldn’t really make too much sense. Although they serve the same purpose, in reality, they’re very different and they bring different stuff to the table. With traditional setups, you have storage drives, backup drives, loads of wiring and so on. Setting all that up is not an easy task whatsoever, so naturally, it’s going to cost a little bit more.

On the other hand, those aren’t really necessary for everyday home use – at least not for regular people. Just a few of these hidden security cams can get the job done. What is also great about them is the fact that virtually everyone can set them up in a matter of minutes. They’re mostly wireless so you won’t have to run wires through your walls, there are no local storage drives and so on. All you have to do is unpack them, check for batteries, place them wherever you want them and that’s it. No additional cost and you’re done in under an hour.

2. Stream To Your Phone Or A Computer

Most of these cameras are equipped with Wi-Fi routers because they’re designed to be used as a monitoring or a streaming device. That means that you can access the live feed from them at any time and any location. All it takes is a device with an internet connection and that’s it. A couple of clicks later you have an insight into what’s going on in your home. Some even come with some sort of local storage, so you can even rewind a few hours if that’s what you want.

3. Motion Detection

Another neat little thing about these gadgets is that most of them come equipped with motion detection sensors. What does that mean? Well, since they’re wireless and they’re powered by batteries, most of them can be programmed to turn on and record only when they ‘sense’ movement. This option helps preserve battery life and also makes it easier to go through the footage if you have to since you don’t have to comb through hours of still footage. You could also set up the system to inform you once it detects motion, so you can quickly access the feed and check out what’s going on.

4. You Can Move It Around

According to www.spycamera.com, another cool feature of these wireless security cameras is the fact that they’re easy to move around. As we’ve previously mentioned, they’re very easy to install and set-up. However, just because you’ve set them somewhere in the first place, doesn’t mean you have to keep it there. Maybe you need to monitor one place for a few days and then move on to the next one. These cameras allow you to do just that without having to redo the whole system – you just pick them up and set them up somewhere else.

Also, if you’re moving, you can just pack these bad boys up and take them with you. They’ll work just as good in NYC as they did in LA.

5. Versatility

Unlike regular CCTV systems, these cameras can be used in more than one way. For instance, baby monitors have been a thing for quite some time now, but sometimes, you can’t really tell what’s going on just by hearing a baby cry. It can be quite stressful not knowing why the baby’s crying – did it just wake up or was it something else? Well, these devices can easily become baby monitor 2.0. There are models with microphones built-in, so you can hear and see your child from the other room just by looking at your phone.

It doesn’t have to be just a baby monitor – you can use it to monitor your slightly older kids. Maybe you’re at work and your 12-year old is home alone and you want to check up on them from time to time and see what they’re up to. Possibilities are pretty much endless when it comes to these gadgets.

6. Peace Of Mind

Burglaries are a real problem. Millions of homes are broken into every year. Luckily, most thieves and burglars tend to avoid places that are under surveillance. So, knowing that your home is being monitored all the time can give you peace of mind – especially if you’re away. Many fear for the safety of their belongings when they’re away on vacation or business trip. We can all agree that worrying about your home when you’re away on some beach, sipping Mai Tais isn’t really an ideal vacation scenario. With these systems, you can easily check-in and see what’s going on.

7. Dynamic Duo

Hidden cameras work really well when paired with the ones in plain sight. It’s a good way to make sure you cover all those dead angles or areas that potential burglars might consider safe. Also, if no one knows they’re there – no one will try to disarm them. So, you can say that they’re a really good safety blanket.

8. Affordable

Finally, you’re not only saving on installation fees with these ones, but you’re also getting a good deal on cameras. You could easily find a 1080p device with solid battery life, motion detection sensors and microphone under $40. That’s a pretty good deal if you ask us. When you compare them to traditional systems, you can see just how much you could save while getting pretty much the same results.

As you can tell, there are many benefits to these devices – benefits that extend far beyond home security and surveillance. They’re affordable, reliable, versatile, useful – what more can you ask of a single device?