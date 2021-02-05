Why Virgin Human Hair Are Wigs So Popular Among Teenagers/Millennials

Nowadays, millennials are willing to sacrifice comfort for the sake of their appearance. There is not a single girl who finds heels comfortable, but they still wear them because they make them feel great. However, the trick is finding something that can ensure both, and this is when virgin human hair wigs come in.

When looking for a wig, you should always go with this type. Yes, you will have to maintain it carefully, but once you put it on, you will understand that it is completely worth both time and effort. In the following article, we will provide you with some details regarding human hair wigs.

What is a virgin human hair wig?

In a nutshell, these items are made from human hair in its original state. What do we mean by this? Well, simply put, it is has never been treated, processed, dyed, bleached, blow-dried, and so on. Basically, it never came in contact with any type of chemical or heat source.

What are the features?

Natural texture

The main feature of this type of wig, and therefore, the reason why they are so popular, is the fact that only the finest strands are incorporated into it. The reality is that one of the conditions people who donate hair must meet is that it has to be of almost perfect health. You will never see a wig with brittle strands and split ends.

What’s more, another requirement is that the hair cannot be color-treated. This way, they don’t only ensure the perfect health of every strand, but they can also guarantee that it is in its natural state. Also, people are advised not to use any harsh products a few months in advance to improve the hair’s strength and quality.

Taking all of these into consideration, the natural texture of this type of wig isn’t at all surprising. To be honest, it cannot come in comparison to the synthetic kind. Once you put it on, even you will forget that you are wearing a wig every time you touch the hair.

Great appearance

One of the main concerns people have when they think about purchasing a wig is its appearance. The whole point of wearing it is that it should provide you with a natural look, meaning that no one should be able to recognize that it isn’t your hair.

We have already discussed its texture, so we won’t elaborate on it further. Next, when a wig is properly fitted, there is absolutely no way that it will look unnatural. It is why you should always find a reputable company that sells these and inquire about the item’s mechanism to learn how it is used and how to find the right one for you.

Furthermore, the main advantage of these when compared to cheaper, synthetic products is that the virgin human hair wig will act just as a natural hair would when exposed to weather elements. This one goes without saying because, after all, it is completely natural.

Natural color

This is another benefit that we have already mentioned, but it has become a crucial one. Nowadays, millennials and especially teenagers use cheap, synthetic extensions when they want to make a change and add a little bit of vibrant color to their look.

On the other hand, when looking for something completely different, they opt for human hair wigs. The only thing you have to consider before making this purchase is to choose the shade that matches your natural color. Sure, this is not necessary when going with extensions, but if you don’t get the wig of the right color, it won’t provide you with any of the above-mentioned benefits. Obviously, you should also think about the type of hair, and you can see some of the most popular samples on favirginhair.com.

Style

If you have ever had a synthetic wig, then you know that there is nothing you can do to style it differently. Nevertheless, this is not the case with virgin human hair. Since it is made of real, natural, and healthy strands, the sky is the limit when it comes to styling it. Simply put, you can invest in one product, style it differently, and have a great hair day every day.

How to maintain it?

Before we conclude this article, let us provide you with some maintenance tips. It is of crucial importance to follow all the steps and complete them regularly. It is the only way for you to prolong the item’s lifespan. Plus, these wigs can be quite costly, so if you don’t care for your purchase, you will be just throwing money down the drain.

When it comes to washing it, the frequency of this depends on how often you wear it and also the products you use. For example, it is recommended to wash it once or twice or month. On the contrary, if you wear it every day, then you should do it at least twice a month. Also, if you use sprays or any other type of styling products every day, you should wash it every week.

Moreover, when styling it, try not to use a straightening and curling iron too often. Yes, we understand that the fact it provides you with so many styling options is one of its main advantages, but you should still limit the use of these. Over time, the strands will lose their glossy shine, and they will also become dry and prone to breaking.

Another thing, you should never comb the wig while it is wet. If you were to do this, you would only accelerate the shedding process that occurs on its own, and therefore, you would endanger its longevity. Always, but always comb it when it is completely dry.

Finally, you should never expose it to saltwater and chlorine, which means that you should never go swimming with it. These chemicals can be hazardous to our natural hair, but keep in mind that it has the power of regeneration. This is something that wigs cannot do, so you will destroy it, and eventually, you will have to buy a new one.