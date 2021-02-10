6 Reasons You Should Hire a Real Estate Foreclosure Lawyer

Having to deal with foreclosure is one of the toughest legal troubles the struggling homeowners face. The possibility of losing your home brings anxiety, stress, and financial uncertainty to your life, so going to court to fight this legal issue can be a nerve-racking experience.

Luckily, you don’t have to go through it alone. A capable real estate foreclosure lawyer can guide you through the process and ensure you get the best possible results extremely quickly. So, instead of tossing and turning in your bed over this emotionally draining issue, you can leave it to the hands of professionals who’re working in your best interest.

Here’s why this is your best course of action.

1. They know the law

Now, this might seem like a no-brainer at first, but many people underestimate the importance of proper law knowledge for dealing with foreclosure procedures. No matter how well you think you know these laws and regulations, as a layman, there will always be some legal details you’ll end up overlooking. Your attorney has spent years studying and applying these laws, so they’ll be able to use this knowledge to achieve the best outcome for your case.

So, don’t listen to what your lenders say: hiring an attorney can and will make a huge difference in your foreclosure case.

Make sure to find someone who’s reliable and knowledgeable enough, and you’ll quickly see the entire process become much simpler and easier to deal with.

2. They can provide you with specific options and plans

If you ever start feeling like you’ve hit a wall with your case and there’s no way to turn the situation around, your attorney might be the “saving grace” you’ve been looking for. After sitting through only one consultation, you’ll know exactly what your options are. An experienced foreclosure lawyer can help you devise a perfect legal defense that will keep your home in your possession.

Of course, keep your expectations realistic. Your attorney can’t do anything beyond what’s defined in the laws of your country. So, calling an attorney when your entire case doesn’t have any type of defense isn’t a viable option. Still, your lawyer can advise you on how to minimize your losses by helping you find a legal solution for your foreclosure issues.

3. Help you stay in your home during the process

Once the foreclosure is set in motion, your servicers are probably going to do everything they can to get you to vacate your home. This is because they’ll be trying to sell your house in a foreclosure sale as quickly as they can to maximize their profits.

However, according to the law, you’re entitled to stay in your home throughout the entire process or at least a portion of it (depending on where you live and your specific circumstances). An attorney can show you what your rights are and help you use them effectively. They’ll hold your lenders accountable for any type of unfair treatment, which will make the entire process much easier for you.

Overall, the law allows you to stay in your home during the process of foreclosure. Sometimes, the lenders will try to use your lack of experience to force you out of your home much earlier than you need to.

4. Assistance with a loan modification

Sometimes, you’ll be able to keep your home by simply modifying your loan with your lender. The structure of your mortgage will be changed completely, allowing you to come up with an achievable financial plan to save your home. However, your bank is entitled to reject your application if they deem it to be in their best interest.

Hiring a specialized foreclosure lawyer such as those at friscialaw.com will help you argue your application in a way that appeals to your lenders. The ability to negotiate effectively is part of every lawyer’s skillset, so you’ll certainly have much more favorable results if you leave the application to their capable hands.

Again, make sure you have realistic expectations and choose your attorney carefully. They should have a long list of satisfied clients and major experience in foreclosure law. If you’re unable to afford an attorney at the moment, try looking at some pro-bono programs to see if you qualify.

Whatever you do, make sure to act as quickly as possible if you want to keep your home under your name after the process is finalized.

5. Effective representation in court

If you plan to fight the foreclosure in court, remember not to do it without a capable legal professional at your side. While your arguments might be extremely strong and clear as a day, if you do a poor job presenting them in court, it could all amount to nothing.

Even if you’re adamant about representing yourself in court, you should still at least consult with a lawyer who can help you prepare for your hearing.

Overall, representing yourself in court when the stakes are so high isn’t a very good idea. Your attorney has the court experience that’s necessary to make a compelling case in your favor, so you’re always better off entrusting this important task to them instead.

6. Help you file for bankruptcy

If you’re left out of options, your attorney might suggest filing for chapter 13 bankruptcy. It’s a complicated process, but it can ultimately save you from losing your home. A reliable attorney can maximize your prospects of getting your bankruptcy approved by providing you with professional legal advice and guidance.

If you get approved, you’ll have another three to five years to sort out your finances and potentially save your property.

The bottom line

If you’re facing a foreclosure process, gaining some immediate legal assistance is of the utmost importance. Look for the best attorneys in your local area and schedule multiple consultations with different law firms until you find someone who fits your expectations.

Overall, hiring a real estate foreclosure lawyer is the best way to mitigate your losses and potentially keep your home with you.