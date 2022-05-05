Adult toys have been around for a while now. We can pretend it’s a taboo subject but it isn’t. They have been around longer than smartphones and computers combined. There’s a history behind sex toys, and we can only pretend it’s not like that. Through the years, they have changed. We’re not talking about small changes. They grew and evolved. Of course, the standard ones remained the same, and their function hasn’t changed. But we have many novelties, and some adult toys are now used differently than before.

This happens with all things we humans get involved with. Today, people are more open about their sexuality than ever before. Because of this sex toys evolved with ease. As we said, they’re no longer a taboo. Yes, for some people they might be. But, thanks to the internet some things are now closer to an average individual than ever before. We’re allowed o express ourselves and explore our sexuality in ways that weren’t available before. Yes, in some domains progress backfired on us, but when it comes to adult toys it’s pure walk forward. Have you ever thought about how adult toys have changed in the last 50 years?

If you haven’t, you’ve come to the right place to do so. As we said, we followed their development, and as if there were living beings they evolved. Their usage is different now, and the way people approach them is no longer a mystery. The best part of some of the latest adult toys is that they can fit in our pockets. Back in the day, it was all about the size. You couldn’t hide anything and that was probably the reason why they were a taboo. Of course, you can use the full-size sex machine guns if you’re interested in that, a sex machine is a mechanical device used to simulate human sexual intercourse or other sexual activity. Devices can be penetrative or extractive. Some call this the fucking machine, fuck machine, orgasm machine, masturbation machine, love machine… Sex machines have the stamina, power, and huge cocks that humans will never have. And something of that kind you can visit AdultRepDao.com. But, we won’t deny that the aesthetics of these applications have changed. Today, they’re pleasing not only to our bodies but to our eyes too. The sizes and shapes were the first things that changed when it comes to adult toys.

Most people just don’t understand the history of adult toys. For the majority of people, they’re a thing for the new generations. One could argue that even Neanderthals used them. But, while we can’t prove this, we can state that they’ve been here for at least a hundred years. The modern ones we know and cared enough to love, at least. This is not little time. In that period they didn’t grow in size as they did in popularity. Today you have super-sized options which can go from the pretty small ones to the heavier kind. But, let’s not be superficial too much.

Other aspects have changed with these sex machines when it comes to their usage. It’s not only about satisfaction, size, and shape. No, all of that matters, but as we said – the society evolved and so have the adult sex toys. These days they’re also seen as health aids. With a good reason at that. They don’t only offer physical relief and satisfaction but also affect our mental health. It was medically proven that people who use adult toys on regular basis have plenty of health benefits involved. For one, they are a great help when it comes to stress.

Yes, that’s right. We already mentioned it – adult toys help with various mental conditions. Stress is the primary issue for many individuals these days. To be able to relieve some of it this way is truly amazing. Furthermore, the majority of users confirm that it aids with sleep patterns, anxiety, and in some cases even loneliness. Its effects on depression are not yet entirely proven, but it can aid with his condition too. This is the biggest advancement adult toys have achieved in the last fifty years or so. Since the time after WWII, they kept being present in our society. But it was only in recent years that the attention was taken from physical satisfaction to various health issues.

Of course, in addition to health, technology did its magic too. These days we know more about our bodies than we ever knew before. This is why the new shapes have come to fruition. But, it’s not all about the shapes. Let’s talk about the vibrators. Back in the day, you had to have a cable and put it into a socket to get electric power.

Today, we have batteries that can last for a few days with the ability to recharge them too. Another positive aspect of this is that you can use them everywhere you go without being dependent on electric power. The batteries we have today have advanced so much that you can use a vibrator for hours at a time without the battery dying on you.

One could say that a cult TV show which is without a doubt HBO’s Sex and the City paved a way for the mainstream acceptance of sex toys. The late 90s and the start of the 2000s were the time when one would be free to explore almost anything. It was before the golden age of internet and the social media platforms. Yet, Samantha Jones did enough to make everyone get a vibrator. Things went even further these days, with the popularization of male sex toys.

Just a few decades back, sex toys have been seen as something only females use. We lived in a society that the gender equality wasn’t yet a thing in the amount it needed to be. Today, we are equal, but in the sense, that sex toys come and go equally for all genders.

You could say that the jump in novelties regarding sex toys happened in the last twenty years with the development of television, the internet, and other media service, and you’d be right. But the changes started long before that. Even back in the 50s, things took an u-turn, and never looked back. With each passing day, we have more and more advancements in this field, and we hope for many more as time passes on.