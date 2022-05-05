7 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts According to a Top AI Service

When you were little, she was your whole world. But how well do you really know your mom? What’s that show she never misses an episode of? What music does she like to dance to? Her favorite book? Has she ever tried to learn another language? Who’s her celebrity crush?

Like anyone else, your mom has her own life and her own passions. As the poet said: she contains multitudes! That’s what makes the perfect gift so hard to find. But what if artificial intelligence could help us pick out presents for Mother’s Day? Guess what: It’s possible.

Giftpack, a New York AI-based gifting service, is helping thousands of companies motivate their employees with gifts. The solution analyzes each recipient’s digital footprint — everything in the public domain — to get a sense of their preferences. From there, it custom-tailors recommendations according to each person’s profile.

Normally, the technology is used by HRs, customer success managers, marketers, and sales professionals. But we decided to create a gift guide for Mother’s Day this year. Here’s what they selected from its own catalog of 3.2 million products, available online worldwide.

1. MINE Smart Gesture Mirror, $272

Just like your mother’s face, this smart and adjustable mirror lights up automatically when it sees you. With this tool, any skincare routine is smooth and effortless. Thanks to customized LEDs, the mirror evenly illuminates every inch of skin. It also includes a cool feature called floating gesture control, which lets your mom control the brightness and color with a wave of her hand.

2. Hypervolt 2 Percussion Massager, $399

Oh yes! If you’ve ever experienced this massager at the gym, you simply have to share the joy with your mom. The Hypervolt is a powerful percussion device, offering deep-penetrating relief to stiff muscles. Your mom can choose the speed that’s right for her, cycle through five levels of percussion with the digital speed dial — and recover like the pros do.

3. Bourbon Infused Tea, $32

A long time ago, when you were very young — and annoying — your mama probably wanted a shot of whiskey at the end of the day. But she had responsibilities and couldn’t take that well-deserved break. Now you’re grown up, the time has passed, and she might think she’s too old for hard liquor. Well, this amazing organic bourbon-infused black tea is exactly what she needs to relax. Also, thanks to the touches of cocoa, apple, and vanilla, it feels like nirvana in a cup.

4. Draper Mid Century Bookcase, $458

A great gift for an intelligent mom who reads! This piece is crafted from the finest quality solid rubberwood. The bookcase combines a mid-century modern design with function. It features six shelves and a drawer, providing the ultimate solution for all your mom’s needs. (It’s a great solution if she wants to separate, for example, her non-fiction “favorites” from the cookbooks.) She’s bound to appreciate the vintage style, evoking a bygone era with mid-century modern and retro design elements.

5. Dyson Smart Air Purifier, $569

The purifiers became a hit in COVID times — and they are still a great gift for a sensible mom who likes her air clean (especially during allergy season!). The product combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration system. Two phases of purification sit within a fully sealed filtration and airflow system, “so what goes inside, stays inside.” Dyson claims that its HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. Also, the purifier automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality — and reports pollution in real time on both its LCD screen and the Dyson Link app.

Living in these crazy times, especially when you have kids, makes you forget about how rewarding small pleasures feel. That’s why we have additional two suggestions for you. Although they may sound simple and not so special, we promise they will work wonders in a busy mom’s mood.

6. SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex $100

Are you even aware of how many sleepless nights your mom had to endure while you were small? This must have left its consequences on her face, especially her eyes. Wrinkles and tiredness are both visible in the eye area. That’s why every mother would appreciate a product like this, to soften the lines left as a reminder of those sleepless nights, and make her feel young again. It’s also a perfect choice for mothers who have darker skin under the eyes because the treatment will reduce it.

7. Facial roller 50$

