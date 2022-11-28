There’s an old saying that good things come in small packages, but I’ve found that this can also be true of home decor. Sometimes the most simple and elegant design elements can make the biggest difference in any room, whether it’s in your living room, bedroom, or kitchen. Here are 5 home decor ideas that will transform your space and make your home shine:

The power of paint

When it comes to transforming a space, paint is one of the most affordable tools in your arsenal. And the right colour can make all the difference. Here are great tips on how to choose paint that will change your home:

Consider what you want your room to feel like and whether you want it to be light or dark. Think about whether you have a lot of natural light in the room or if it’s darker. The more light there is, the brighter colours work well. If it’s darker, you may want to go with greys and browns which give off a cosy feeling without being too stark. Paint isn’t the only option. You could also use wallpaper or decals to add interest to your walls. Or you could add moulding or panelling for some extra style points. Remember, choosing the perfect colour scheme doesn’t mean taking every bright idea from Pinterest. It means finding a happy medium where you can still see things when it gets dark outside. A good rule of thumb is to take into account your existing furniture and any future plans you have for the room. Are you planning on buying new couches? Then maybe keep the colours neutral so they don’t clash. One important thing to remember when it comes to paint colours is that they always look different in real life than they do online or in store samples. You’ll need to spend some time getting used to them before making up your mind, but then again not everyone has this problem.

Wallpaper isn’t just for walls

Wallpaper can be a great way to transform your space. Whether you're going for a more traditional look, or something more modern, there's a style that will fit the needs of any home. It's also worth considering what kind of pattern would work best in each room–some are better suited to more formal living spaces, while others may work better in denser rooms with smaller furniture.

Furniture can be art

The right furniture can make a huge difference in your space. You might think of it as just a utilitarian item that has to be practical and functional, but there are all kinds of pieces that can become art when placed in the right spot.

Lighting sets the mood

The right lighting can make a space feel warm and inviting. For example, use soft lighting to create an intimate atmosphere in your bedroom. It's also important to consider the different types of light bulbs you're using. Halogen lights produce a lot of heat and should be used only in an emergency or for short periods of time. Fluorescent lights are better for long-term use because they don't get hot and have a more natural look to them. LED lights are another good option because they save energy and last longer than fluorescent lights. When it comes to colour temperature, 3000 Kelvin is best suited for living spaces where there's a lot of white (like walls), while 4000 Kelvin is best suited for spaces with warmer tones like yellow or orange (like walls).

Rugs define the space

Rugs are an easy way to define the space within your home. Whether you’re looking for a soft rug to relax on or a bold rug to make a statement, there’s a rug out there that will suit your needs. Here are five of our favourite ideas for rugs:

Plush pile: These rugs can be used in any room of the house and provide a cosy feel to any room.

Carpet with colour scheme: A carpet with colours in your scheme is perfect for a more formal setting. It also provides some warmth underfoot.

Geometric patterned rug: Geometric patterned rugs are a great way to give your space personality while still being stylish at the same time.

Patchwork rug: Patchwork rugs are perfect for rustic spaces as they bring together different fabrics into one cohesive design. They work well when paired with earthy tones like greens, browns, and blues.

Wool rug: Wool rugs have a texture that adds depth to any space. The natural fibres trap heat and create a cosy feeling.