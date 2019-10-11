Home Improvement: 9 Ways To De-Grossify Your Bathroom For Under $50

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Whether “home” to you means a room, an apartment, or an entire house, you deserve to love the place you live. But it can be overwhelming to find cute updates to your place, especially when window-shopping at Sephora is much more fun. Well, you’re in luck. Hunting for cute, affordable home decor just happens to be my #1 favorite pastime. In this new column, I’ll find cute ways to decorate your home, all for under $50.

There’s nothing quite as depressing as a bathroom with mold coating the tub, hair carpeting the floor, and toothpaste caked onto the sink. Why do people let their bathrooms — arguably the room of your house you want most clean — turn into a big dump? (Pun totally intended.) You should take pride in a room you spend time in every day! I can’t make you sweep the hair linoleum, but I can encourage you to get organized and spruce up your loo with some color.

Here are cute ways to cute-ify your bathroom, none of which will break the bank:

1. Martha Stewart Toothbrush Holder: $14.99

2. Whale Bath Mat: $16

3. Yellow Submarine Shower Curtain: $14.99

4. Turquoise Cart: $49.99, IKEA

5. Trash Can: $29.99

6. Martha Stewart Lotion Dispenser: $16.99

7. Vanity Mirror: $29

8. Safari Trinket Tray: $20

9. Lipstick Holder: $28, Anthropologie

Is there something specific you would like to see in Home Improvement? Please comment!

Original by Jessica Wakeman