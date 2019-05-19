Home Inspiration: 12 Tasteful Table Lamps For $50 Or Less

Wendy Stokes

May 19, 2019

HomeStyle

The secret to a sophisticated but affordable living space is pretty pillows and tasteful lamps. These types of functional home décor can polish off the most minimalistic space. This weekend, I ventured out on a mission to update my pathetic $10 bedside lamps with something a little chicer on a budget of $60. Instead of a pattered shade, which would compete with my duvet, I sought out a decorative base. At first I was discouraged by the high price tags, then by my husband’s hatred of anything ornate. Finally we agreed on two lamps at T.J. Maxx! The new lamps frame the bed nicely and are a wonderful addition to our otherwise boring nightstands.

Check out my new lamps here and click for more affordable table lamps.

Sea Glass Table Lamp

$50, Pier 1 Imports

Artichoke Table Lamp

$49.99, Marshalls (In-Store)

Gold Splendor Table Lamp

$39.99, Kirklands

Downbridge Metal Scroll Table Lamp

$19.97, Kirklands

Crystal Sparkle Table Lamp

$39.99, Kirklands

Double Gourd Ceramic Table Lamp

$34.99, J.C. Penney

Metal Blue Scroll Table Lamp

$23.99, Kirklands

Hampton Bay Satin Nickel/Chrome Table Lamp

$49.97, Home Depot

KLABB Table Lamp

$29.99, Ikea

Kenroy Cirrus Bronze Table Lamp

$48.99, Overstock

Lagos Glass and Acrylic Table Lamp

$39.99, Bed Bath & Beyond

Modern Table Lamp with Color Block Style Base

$43.65, Shoppers Furniture

