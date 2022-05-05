Best Work From Home Job Opportunities in 2022

The remote community has taken on the world. The way people work is evolving at a fast pace and the use of technology makes it easier for people to work anywhere. More and more people are taking advantage of the work from home job opportunities which allows them more financial freedom, and quality time spent with friends and family. If you are looking for a legit way to work from home, you are at the right place. We’ve put together a list of the best online side hustle ideas that can bring you profit in the following year. Let’s get to it and see what the new year of 2022 brings to our tables.

OnlyFans Profile or Live Cam Sites

Whether you are opting for a live cam site or an OnlyFans profile, you can try both and see which option works best for you. Live cam girls earn a lot of money and all they need to do is turn on their webcam and chat with people. Customers can pay them for private messages, pictures or videos intended just for them. You ca check out the lsit of best cam sites at Lustfel.com if you consider joining and setting up your own profile.

OnlyFans on the other hand is a platform where you can earn from subscriptions. You can set up your profile, determine the subscription fee and create content. There are a lot of OnlyFans models who earn dizzy amounts of money just by posting content on their profiles. You don’t need to do porn stuff to earn, you can have a cooking profile, provide fitness advice, or set up an academic profile.

Content Writer

As a content writer, you’ll have the chance to express yourself creatively and create content for multiple purposes. You can write as a ghostwriter, write blog and web posts, social media posts, reviews, technical documents, guides, etc. Content writing is an uprising job position that has taken its peak in the last couple of years. We are reading stuff all the time, on the web, on social media platforms, we are typing messages with our friends and family, etc. You can find short-term projects on platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, or Freelancer. There are hundreds of daily postings, so roll your sleeves and get your first side gig.

Web Developer

Web developers earn quite massive amounts. They design and build websites. While most of them work for large organizations that have more than one website or for marketing companies, you are more than welcome to work as a freelancer and earn more on a side project. The demand for web developers has increased, and it’s pretty high in the last couple of years. Web development is not an entry job; you need specific skills and experience to work on given projects. Some of the technologies you might use are HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, jQuery, React, Angular, etc. There are a lot of frameworks and libraries that can make your job easier. However, you need to establish the fundamentals first and later upgrade your knowledge to more advanced technology.

Graphic Design

If you are more of a creative type, you can easily find jobs as a graphic designer. Graphic designers create landing pages, logos, custom images, etc. They do most of their work using design software. Tools like Figma or the Adobe package will ease up your work. Many graphic designers find their jobs on sites like Upwork, so go ahead and make the most of it!

Customer Service Representative

As a customer service rep, you’ll be in charge of customer satisfaction and communication flow between the company and the customers. Customer service reps typically answer calls from customers, reply to emails or respond via a live chat. If you are a live chat representative, you’ll probably work in Intercom since this is the central CRM platform for SaaS businesses. Customer service departments need their reps to do everything to troubleshoot customers’ issues and queries. Sometimes it’s not an easy job because you’ll be dealing with all kinds of people and you might not always be in the mood to solve someone else’s problems. But, at the end of the day, it’s a rewarding profession, knowing you’ve helped somebody.

Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants have been high in demand in the last year. The work responsibilities in your day as a virtual assistant might include maintaining contact lists, scheduling meetings, responding to emails, responding to comments on social media platforms, writing content for posts, etc. Virtual assistants are on the frontline and they need to be prepared to do their tasks properly. You can use online scheduling tools or be an administrative aid to an entire team. This is a job that can be done from home and if you find the right deal, you can even work full-time.

Interpreter or Translator

If your level of English is proficient or native, you can apply for a job as an interpreter or translator. However, you can apply in another niche and language like Spanish or Arabic if you are fluent in both. Some of the side gigs that you can find can be with schools, corporations, courts, hospitals or businesses.

It’s a rewarding profession that has seen tremendous growth in the last couple of years and it’s expected to rise up to 20% by 2029. The annual wage can be somewhere between $50K and $60K, depending on the scope of work and position.

Social Media Specialist

The businesses have witnessed the benefits of the social media presence. Every business tends to build an audience through social media channels and attract potential customers. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and lately even TikTok have proven to be cost-effective and productive when it comes to terms of securing recurring and loyal customers.

The average salary of a social media specialist can vary between $40K to $50K, depending on experience and level of expertise. If this is your niche and you are willing to boost your exposure in the online world, get your social media role immediately and start strolling in the social media challenges!