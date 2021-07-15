Home Office System

Did you know that we spend about ten and a half years working in our lives? An office worker reads an average of 200 e-mails a day. This means you have to check your e-mails about 15 times a day, which is 2 and a half hours a day. Getting to work takes an average of 56 minutes a day.

Work is a very important part of our lives for most of us. Whether we do physical or mental work, it requires a lot of attention and endurance, we also need to be able to relax, unwind and rest after a tiring day of work, when we return home, to start the day again with renewed strength. to do.

Careers, successes at work, are the most important things in the lives of many, even the importance of starting a family is pushed into the background. Let us try to strike a balance between work and hobbies or family activities so that we are not completely cut off from our loved ones, friends, because all our thoughts and all our time are occupied by our work.

There are more and more workaholic people who, even after working hours, cannot break away from work tasks and worries, their brains are constantly working, and so they cannot relax and rest, which is absolutely necessary for us to be able to provide productive work performance. Too much work, whether for a living or for mania, can lead to stress, obesity, relationship and family problems, so strive to spend enough time relaxing, playing sports, reading, relaxing, doing something unrelated to our work.

Unfortunately, not everyone is given the opportunity to work in a workplace with a good mood, pleasant atmosphere, and certainly the tension, fear of failure, the pressure that puts us to work can cause serious mental and physical harm, depression and serious illness.

Work is not only important for our livelihood, we also need to be able to carry out some meaningful activities every day and feel important and valuable. Physical work develops the strength of our body, and mental work develops brain function and creativity. In our workplace, we can build relationships and build a community of friends.

How can we create a calm, peaceful atmosphere at work?

Perfect Acoustic helps with this.

Going to work every day is extremely time-consuming depending on the traffic, and we are also exposed to the vicissitudes of the weather. There are days when we wake up tired, grumpy, with headaches, when it’s even harder to make ourselves get dressed, wash, and get to work. We can improve the quality of our night’s rest by taking care of the acoustic treatment of the walls, ceiling and window surfaces of our home, bedroom, by purchasing acoustic products developed for this purpose.

Noise reduction Sound traps, carpets, curtains, muffle noise and distracting sounds from outside, thus creating a calmer, more peaceful, more harmonious atmosphere in our home. The Home Office system is not new, but due to the coronavirus epidemic, it is playing an increasingly important role in the field of work, in the office, in the case of computer-assisted work. We can do the daily work either at home in the living room or in our own study.

The Home Office system also has advantages and disadvantages. Its advantages include being able to relax a little longer in the morning, for example, not having to get up so early to reach public transport or fight our way through the busy city.

We can have breakfast and coffee in our own home, in our own kitchen. Of course, there are also difficulties with working in a home office system. For example, if we can’t fully concentrate on work because of home conditions because the kids are making noise around us, making noise.

If you live in a noisy busy neighbourhood or your neighbours are loud, it also makes it difficult to concentrate. It doesn’t matter where our home office is located. Let’s try to install our desk and computer in the most separate, quiet room possible to the best of our ability so that as few factors as possible interfere with our daily work. However, if this is not possible and we feel that we are not able to provide adequate work performance from the noise, and we will be nervous, tense, have a headache, then we need to think about what possibilities we have to reduce noise in that room. For example, if you have a busy window facing the street, it is definitely a good idea to place noise-proof curtains in front of the windows. If the walls are thin and all kinds of unwanted sounds are heard from the neighbor, the walls can be covered with plasterboard. But if you want an even more effective solution, you might want to get sound-absorbing acoustic panels.

But if you want an even more effective solution, you might want to get sound-absorbing acoustic panels. Acoustic panels fit perfectly into any style of room, thanks to their various colors and designs, we can even order photo, custom printed panels, which can make our home office even more personal.

For example, if you attend an online meeting while working at a home office, we definitely recommend the use of high-quality headphones with a microphone, so we can eliminate external noise and establish simpler, clearer, more understandable communication with colleagues.

If we consult with colleagues using a mobile phone, computer or laptop, it is not a good idea to connect good quality speakers to the devices, as long as we do not use headphones to hear the information clearly and clearly. The smaller the room we do our daily office work, the more unfavorable the acoustics can be, so it is definitely worth considering what methods we can use to correct the sound and filter out or at least attenuate unpleasant noises.

Although the coronavirus makes life difficult for all of us, modern technology allows us to do our work online, keeping in touch with colleagues, clients and friends. And while it’s really not comparable to face-to-face encounters and discussions, it’s an extraordinary opportunity not to have to completely interrupt work and human relationships. This is also of paramount importance because those who work in workplaces where it is not possible to do physical or other work in the Home Office system will unfortunately lose their jobs and become unemployed.

As a result of Covid 19, a large number of students are forced to study in online education, and they should also try to provide a calm, quiet environment while classes are taking place. The Home Office system is a great invention that is a livelihood and a busy time for many millions of people around the world even in these difficult times.